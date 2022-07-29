Video: Food chucked to the ground in Charlotte DoorDash delivery

www.counton2.com
WBTV
‘It’s not safe’: Woman shot while sleeping in her own bed in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman who was asleep, was suddenly awoken by gunshots, then realized she’d been shot multiple times. All this happened while in the safety of her house, in bed. In July, CMPD said they had more than 480 cases of someone shooting into occupied...
More arrests made involving Charlotte dangerous bike groups
Two suspects were arrested following an incident involving a large bike group near Camp North End this weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.
Gastonia police search for man accused of stealing copper wire from home construction sites
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say has stolen copper wire from new home construction sites recently. The department shared four surveillance photos of the suspect, taken on low-light surveillance cameras at night. Officers say the sites that were hit by the alleged thief include ones on North Boyce Street, Sullivan Street, North Falls Street, and Sloan Avenue. A review of the locations shows these new home sites are off North Chester Street, near the county jail, courthouse, and the police department.
Gunshot wound victim found outside Harris Teeter in Steele Creek: Police
The 911 call came in at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, from the 13000 block of S Tryon Street.
1 seriously hurt in shooting in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Monday morning in west Charlotte. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that a patient was taken to the hospital “with life-threatening injuries” after a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. The shooting happened on Tuckaseegee...
Unattended incense led to fire, Charlotte firefighters say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department said incense that was left unattended while burning led to a house fire Saturday morning. Firefighters said it was called in around 7 a.m. from a block of apartments on Hashem Drive, just off Glenwood Drive in the Enderly Park area. The department noted the flames were under control in about 10 minutes, and nobody was hurt. Firefighters also credited working smoke alarms to ensuring people inside were able to safely get out.
Several local North Carolina winners in Mega Millions
Two of the 26 people who won a million-dollar prize bought their tickets in North Carolina. You had to have matched all five white numbers to win that prize.
WBTV
Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors
A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot in killed on July 15 in Concord. Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The District Attorney has released...
WBTV
Rowan Sheriff investigating road rage shooting involving college student
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 22-year-old Pfeiffer University student says that the driver of a car that he was behind while driving through eastern Rowan County fired several shots at him. According to the report, the incident happened on Thursday, July 29, just before 11 a.m. The student was...
2 men found dead in Statesville motel room, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men were found dead in a hotel room in Statesville Monday evening, according to police. Authorities said officers responded to a report of two people unresponsive at a Motel 6 on Morland Drive around 7:45 p.m. on August 1. When officers arrived, they said they found two men, […]
1 dead, another injured in crash on I-77, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another faces serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 77 early Saturday morning, according to Medic. The incident happened on I-77 northbound just before the Nations Ford Road exit, Medic said. Paramedics pronounced one person dead and a second person was taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
WBTV
Friends offering $1K reward for arrest, conviction in murder of Rowan County man
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Friends of a murdered Rowan County man say they are offering a $1,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest and conviction in the case. A friend found David Land in his Poole Road shop on Monday, July 22. Deputies with the Rowan...
WBTV
Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85
Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working. CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A Lancaster School board member...
49-year-old man shot during robbery in Belmont community, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A 49-year-old man was shot twice during an armed robbery Saturday night in the Belmont community outside of uptown, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. The shooting happened along Allen Street at 19th Street. Neighbors said the home is an Airbnb. The victim, who did not know the assailant, reported...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police In Search Of Gastonia Theft Suspect – Cash Reward Offered
GASTONIA, N.C – The Gastonia police department is searching for a man suspected of a series of thefts. Reports have come from the Cramer Woods area in the Catawba Creek subdivisions. It was reported that during the thefts, the suspects stole a car and used it to commit other...
A Charlotte toddler came home from a daycare with bruises. His mother said the director won't let her see security video
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An alleged incident at a Charlotte daycare is ringing the alarm for one parent. Grace Gehrls said she noticed bruises on her 3-year-old son, who has autism, after picking him up on Thursday afternoon from Creative Kids University-North. She told WCNC Charlotte she wants to know what happened.
wccbcharlotte.com
East Charlotte Homicide Arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man who shot a woman in the head has been arrested and charged. According to a news release, police responded to a call at 2:23 a.m on Terrybrook Lane near Sugar Creek Road. Upon arrival, police witnessed a victim shot in the head by an...
WBTV
Authorities: Women beat 73-year-old with piece of cinder block, metal pipe inside Rowan County home
Bill Hughes and Anthony Longarzo once thought the condos on Julia Maulden Place would be their dream homes. Now, it's a nightmare. ‘24 Hours of Booty’ expected to draw hundreds to Charlotte’s Myers Park to benefit cancer survivors. Updated: 3 hours ago. It’s a 24-hour party centered on...
Thieves steal zero-turn mower, trailer from Tractor Supply Co., sheriff says
DENVER, N.C. — Thieves were caught on video stealing a zero-turn mower, trailer and a grill early Friday morning from the Tractor Supply Co. in Denver, the sheriff said. An alarm company notified Lincoln County communications about a break-in at 1:27 a.m. at the store on Gilman Road. Officers...
WXII 12
Statesville: Man killed at work when hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers say
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead after being hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Statesville. This incident occurred at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant off Sheffield Road. A terminal tractor-trailer, known as...
