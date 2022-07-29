ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Video: Food chucked to the ground in Charlotte DoorDash delivery

By Ciara Lankford
counton2.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Gastonia police search for man accused of stealing copper wire from home construction sites

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say has stolen copper wire from new home construction sites recently. The department shared four surveillance photos of the suspect, taken on low-light surveillance cameras at night. Officers say the sites that were hit by the alleged thief include ones on North Boyce Street, Sullivan Street, North Falls Street, and Sloan Avenue. A review of the locations shows these new home sites are off North Chester Street, near the county jail, courthouse, and the police department.
GASTONIA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 seriously hurt in shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Monday morning in west Charlotte. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that a patient was taken to the hospital “with life-threatening injuries” after a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. The shooting happened on Tuckaseegee...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Unattended incense led to fire, Charlotte firefighters say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department said incense that was left unattended while burning led to a house fire Saturday morning. Firefighters said it was called in around 7 a.m. from a block of apartments on Hashem Drive, just off Glenwood Drive in the Enderly Park area. The department noted the flames were under control in about 10 minutes, and nobody was hurt. Firefighters also credited working smoke alarms to ensuring people inside were able to safely get out.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors

A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot in killed on July 15 in Concord. Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The District Attorney has released...
SALISBURY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City News#Qcn
Fox 46 Charlotte

2 men found dead in Statesville motel room, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men were found dead in a hotel room in Statesville Monday evening, according to police. Authorities said officers responded to a report of two people unresponsive at a Motel 6 on Morland Drive around 7:45 p.m. on August 1. When officers arrived, they said they found two men, […]
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

1 dead, another injured in crash on I-77, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another faces serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 77 early Saturday morning, according to Medic. The incident happened on I-77 northbound just before the Nations Ford Road exit, Medic said. Paramedics pronounced one person dead and a second person was taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
WBTV

Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85

Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working. CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A Lancaster School board member...
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police In Search Of Gastonia Theft Suspect – Cash Reward Offered

GASTONIA, N.C – The Gastonia police department is searching for a man suspected of a series of thefts. Reports have come from the Cramer Woods area in the Catawba Creek subdivisions. It was reported that during the thefts, the suspects stole a car and used it to commit other...
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

East Charlotte Homicide Arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man who shot a woman in the head has been arrested and charged. According to a news release, police responded to a call at 2:23 a.m on Terrybrook Lane near Sugar Creek Road. Upon arrival, police witnessed a victim shot in the head by an...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy