Man fatally hit by deputy’s cruiser after running across Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach, officials say

A man was killed early Friday morning when he ran across the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach and was struck by a marked sheriff’s cruiser, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Wayne K. Roustan/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

According to the accident report, a 21-year-old man from Knoxville, Tenn., ran into the HOV lane just north of Okeechobee Boulevard about 5:45 a.m. A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy driving in the lane was unable to stop his cruiser in time and struck the man.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

I-95 southbound was closed Friday morning with traffic being diverted onto Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. All lanes reopened at 10 a.m., said Lt. Yanko Reyes, a spokesperson for FHP.

The accident is under investigation by the FHP.