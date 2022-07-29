Curtis Blaydes says he is “down” to fight Jon Jones following recent comments: “Bro, you know I’m not tiny”

www.bjpenn.com
411mania.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
MMA Fighting
Amanda Nunes responds to Valentina Shevchenko after UFC 277: ‘She lost her last fight’
Amanda Nunes is throwing shade at Valentina Shevchenko. On Saturday at UFC 277, Nunes reclaimed her bantamweight title, dominating her rematch with Julianna Peña en route to a unanimous decision. Unlike their first encounter, Nunes outclassed Peña in the striking, dropping “The Venezuelan Vixen” multiple times and refusing to get drawn into a wild brawl like the first time around.
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish
At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred. The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.
The Iranian Hulk Brutally Smashed By The Kazakh Titan In One Vicious Round
The Iranian Hulk was dropped and stopped in his boxing debut by the Kazakh Titan in a farcical bout. The Iranian Hulk - real name Sajad Gharibi - finally made his combat sports debut on Sunday as he took on heavyweight rival the Kazakh Titan. But the social media sensational...
wrestlinginc.com
Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE
As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture, which he made standing atop the elevated ring he earlier rearranged with a tractor, got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he is forever indebted to. The rumors were also amplified by reports that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company following McMahon’s retirement last month. Lesnar would, however, subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.
UFC 277: 13 photos from a wild night of fights that ended with a huge win by Amanda Nunes
UFC 277 in Dallas last night had a little bit of everything, and ended with the GOAT, Amanda Nunes, reclaiming her bantamweight belt with an impressive win over Julianna Pena in a five-round thriller. The win not only made Nunes a two-division champ again but it allowed her to get...
Conor McGregor marvels at Amanda Nunes-Julianna Peña rivalry resembling his own with Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor is blown away by the similarities between the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena rivalry and his own with Nate Diaz. McGregor, a former UFC two-division champion like Nunes, couldn’t help but marvel at the result of Saturday night’s UFC 277 main event after Nunes defeated Peña in a dominant unanimous decision to not only avenge her loss last December, but also to re-claim her status as a two-division champ.
PWMania
Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey Cut Short After Match Overruns at WWE SummerSlam
At Saturday’s SummerSlam event, Liv Morgan faced off against Ronda Rousey to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. This match was booked after Morgan succeeded in the Money In The Bank match and then cashed her briefcase on Rousey that same night to become champion. Their SummerSlam was...
411mania.com
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout
Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
MMA Fighting
UFC 277 post-fight show: Reaction to Amanda Nunes’ dominance, Brandon Moreno’s nasty finish
Amanda Nunes and Brandon Moreno left the American Airlines Center in Dallas with UFC gold around their waists. Following Saturday’s UFC 277 event, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Nunes’ dominant performance against a very gritty and tough Julianna Peña to reclaim her double-champ status, Moreno’s incredible finish of Kai Kara-France in the highly entertaining co-main event to win the interim flyweight title, the post-fight face off between Moreno and current UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, the stoppage in the Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis heavyweight fight, Alexandre Pantoja and Magomed Ankalaev picking up statement wins to kick off the main card, and much more.
MMAmania.com
Julianna Pena headed to plastic surgeon after UFC 277 mauling from Amanda Nunes
Julianna Pena’s brief reign as Bantamweight queenpin has come to an end. At UFC 277 last night (Sat., July 30, 2022), Amanda Nunes took back the women’s 135-pound belt with a powerful performance that saw “Lioness” knock down Pena multiple times early in their fight (watch highlights here). There was no finish though, just 25 minutes of punishment, which will require a trip to the plastic surgeon for Pena.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Snaps His Own Arm During Choke Attempt
MMA fighter Igor Konstantinov’s near buggy choke submission of Vasily Rudenko backfired horribly at MMA Series 54. On Saturday, Konstantinov and Rudenko battled on the main card of MMA Series 54. The two welterweights were looking to make a statement in their promotional debuts. It was looking good for...
CBS Sports
UFC 278 -- Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 : Fight card, odds, date, rumors, location, complete guide
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks to continue his run of dominance in the 170-pound division when he defends his title against Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278. The event takes place Aug. 20 from Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City. Usman and Edwards both bring lengthy...
Jake Paul explains Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancellation: 'The pressure starts to set in'
Jake Paul says he knew this would happen from the jump. According to Most Valuable Promotions, Hasim Rahman Jr. deceived the promotion, commission, and Paul about his weight. After Rahman Jr. asked for the bout to shift from cruiserweight (200 pounds) to a contract weight of 215 pounds, the promotion canceled the bout – and the entire Aug. 6 event scheduled for Madison Square Garden in New York.
MMAmania.com
Fraud! Sneaky Jake Paul leaks Hasim Rahman Jr. weigh-in video — ‘Fake fighter’
Undefeated cruiserweight Jake Paul was scheduled to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. this Sat. night (Aug. 6) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, part of a Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing card that also featured Amanda Serrano vs. Brenda Carabajal at featherweight. The entire event has since been canceled. Paul...
‘I’d have been KOd’ – Watch female ref shrug off being punched in face by super heavyweight boxer at Commonwealth Games
A REFEREE sensationally shrugged off being punched in the face by a super heavyweight boxer at the Commonwealth Games. The official was conducting a fight between Cameroon’s Maxime Yegnong Njieyo and India's Sagar Ahlawat when she got a little closer to the action than she'd have liked. Yegnong Njieyo...
TMZ.com
MMA's Blake Perry Suffers Disfigured Face In Fight, Severely Mangles Nose
WARNING -- if ya haven't finished your morning Cheerios yet, you might want to do so before clicking here!!!. MMA fighter Blake Perry horrifyingly broke his nose during a match on Sunday -- after taking a brutal knee to the face. The gruesome injury happened in the first round of...
Anthony Smith reveals he suffered a broken ankle in UFC 277 loss to Magomed Ankalaev, surgery required
Anthony Smith broke his ankle in his UFC 277 fight against Magomed Ankalaev. In the lead-up to UFC 277, Smith was vocal that he didn’t understand the hype with Ankalaev and was going to prove that. However, in the first round it appeared Smith hurt his ankle, and to begin the second round, he could barely stand and Ankalaev got the second-round TKO.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Brandon Moreno, Deiveson Figueiredo, James Krause, and Roberto Soldic
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap the busy weekend in combat sports and then it’s best bets time with GC, Helwani, NewYorkRic, and Mysterious Frank as we go over UFC 277.
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 89 with Vicente Luque, Anthony Pettis, Geoff Neal, Sam Alvey, Bryan Battle, Terrance McKinney, and Jason Witt
The 89th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 59 and PFL 7. We’re first joined by sixth-ranked UFC welterweight Vicente Luque (2:18). Next, PFL lightweight Anthony Pettis (18:25) comes on. 13th-ranked UFC welterweight Geoff Neal (30:56) then stops by. UFC middleweight Sam Alvey (43:50) joins the show. UFC welterweight Bryan Battle (58:20) comes on. We are then joined by UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney (1:14:29). Closing out the program is UFC welterweight Jason Witt (1:24:21).
