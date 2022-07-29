ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

FOX 5 Zip Trip to Alexandria: Celebrating B-Days!

 4 days ago
www.fox5dc.com

thezebra.org

Celebrating The Legacy Of Matt Gillette

Alexandria, VA – The Del Ray community hosted a celebration honoring neighbor, community leader, and Del Ray Business Association board member Matthew Gillette, who died in October 2021 at age 39. The activities included a clean-up of Four Mile Run Park to honor his service to the Arlandria-Chirilagua neighborhood, plus fund drives that raised over $10,000 for an educational fund for his young daughter, who was just 18 months old when he passed away.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
WASHINGTON, DC
thezebra.org

Free Summer Concerts in Mount Vernon

Alexandria, VA – There will be four more free summer concerts at two sites each in Mount Vernon to enjoy under the stars. Bring a blanket, a picnic, and the whole family. On Friday nights in August, Grist Mill Park, 4710 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, offers performances from 7:30–9 pm. Wine tastings and sales from Woodlawn Press Winery will be available.
MOUNT VERNON, VA
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

On the Market: An Expansive Home Hidden in Falls Church

With almost 5,000 square feet of living space, this private oasis is just minutes from NoVA’s major cities and destinations. If you’re looking to come home to a quaint house on a quiet cul-de-sac, look no further than this Falls Church property. Recently updated, this two-story house provides classic homey vibes while still offering luxurious amenities that you desire.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
mocoshow.com

Naz’s Halal Rockville to Hold Grand Opening Celebration That Includes a Free Platter

Naz’s Halal will be opening its Rockville location on Saturday, August 6th at 1040 Rockville Pike in Edmonston Crossing– the shopping center that’s home to Iron Age. The restaurant recently opened a Germantown location and has a White Oak location coming soon, in addition to the Burtonsville location that opened in 2020. Naz’s is offering a free platter for its grand opening (QR code available below).
ROCKVILLE, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

The Best NoVA Fairs and Festivals to Visit in August

Aug. 4–7 This Herndon fair will have rides, games, and plenty of food. You can learn how to properly milk a cow or goat, observe livestock, and check out other 4-H exhibits. There will also be plenty of live entertainment. 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon. Peach Fuzztival. Aug. 6–7...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store

Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Inside Nova

Fairfax 4-H Fair set for comeback

Back for the first time since 2019, the 72nd annual Fairfax County 4-H Fair and Carnival will offer amusement rides, educational tables, animal exhibits and more. The event will run Aug. 4 through 7 at Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon, with varying activities held on different days. “After two...
northernvirginiamag.com

This Leesburg Haunted House, Once One of the Scariest in the U.S., Is Closing its Doors

If you ask any fan of thrill and horror about the best (and scariest) haunted house in Northern Virginia, Shocktober is sure to be on the list. Unfortunately, the historic home for this beloved occasion, the Carlheim Manor, can no longer hold the event, impelling The Arc of Loudoun, an advocacy organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities that receives much of its fundraising from this annual event, to create a new Shocktober party.
LEESBURG, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Amazon Offering Same-Day Delivery for DMV Prime Members

Amazon announced Monday that its Prime members in the Washington, D.C. area can now make same-day purchases from some of their favorite brands offered on Amazon. Washington, D.C.-area customers can shop from retailers such as Superdry, Diesel, PacSun and GNC by visiting amazon.com/samedaystore. Additional retailers launching in the upcoming months...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Speed limit changes could be coming to portion of Richmond Highway

Richmond Highway has had a long history and bad reputation when it comes to accidents and speeding. Now, state officials may be ready to act. State officials have declared one half-mile stretch of Richmond Highway has a 75% higher crash rate than Virginia's statewide average. So, what are they doing...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Mandarin Oriental Hotel shooting latest

The Baltimore man who was shot by his wife in a D.C. hotel room after she alleged he was molesting children at her Maryland daycare has been arrested. FOX 5's David Kaplan reports from D.C. with the details.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Winning $133,638 Maryland Lottery ticket sold in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A big winning Maryland Lottery ticket was sold in Middle River last week, and officials say the prize remains unclaimed as of Monday morning. The winning $133,638 FAST PLAY ticket was sold on July 31 at Martin Exxon, located at 2333 Eastern Boulevard. Winners of prizes larger...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD

