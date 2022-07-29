ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 29th

Zacks.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.zacks.com

Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 2nd

DDS - Free Report) is a large fashion retailing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 60 days. BRY - Free Report) is an independent upstream energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 60 days.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

5 Promising Price-to-Book Value Stocks to Buy in August

Value analysis is the best approach to identify great bargains. Though price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-sales (P/S) valuation tools are more commonly used for stock selection, the price-to-book ratio (P/B ratio) is also an easy-to-use metric for identifying low-priced stocks with high-growth prospects. The P/B ratio, sometimes called the market-to-book ratio,...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

5 Top-Ranked ETFs That Outperformed in July

July was a banner month for the U.S. stock market as all the three major indices logged in the best month since 2020. Better-than-expected corporate earnings reports and falling bond yields brought back the lure for riskier assets. The Nasdaq Composite Index was the outperformer, climbing 12.4%, while the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 gained 6.7% and 9.1%, respectively.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

What's in the Cards for STORE Capital (STOR) in Q2 Earnings?

STOR - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug 3 after the bell. The company’s results are projected to display year-over-year increases in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this Scottsdale, AZ-based net-lease REIT delivered a surprise of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Why Carlisle (CSL) Is a Great Growth Stock

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Analysts Estimate Charah Solutions (CHRA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

CHRA - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended June 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Credit Acceptance (CACC) Stock Up Despite Q2 Earnings Miss

CACC - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 earnings of $7.94 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.09 by a significant margin. The bottom line reflects a 53.8% plunge from the prior-year quarter. These figures include certain non-recurring items. Results were adversely impacted by lower revenues and a drastic jump...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Stock Futures Dip, Geopolitical Conflict and Q2 Earnings in Focus

U.S. stock futures have dropped in today’s pre-market following tensions between the United States and China. Market participants will also closely monitor second-quarter 2022 earnings results as 270 companies are slated to report their quarterly numbers. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to arrive in Taiwan...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Q2 Earnings Beat, '22 View Bearish

ZBRA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding $6.09 from non-recurring items) of $4.22 per share, outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.93. The bottom-line increased year over year. Total revenues of $1,468 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,446.7 million. The top line increased 6.6% year...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Simon Property (SPG) Q2 FFO Beats, View Up, Dividend Hiked

SPG - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 comparable funds from operations (FFO) per share of $2.96 exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91. The figure compares favorably with the year-ago quarter’s $2.92. The quarterly results reflected healthy operating performance and growth in occupancy levels. The retail REIT behemoth also raised...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Atlas Air (AAWW) Surges 12.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

AAWW - Free Report) shares rallied 12.3% in the last trading session to close at $84.99. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 23.3% gain over the past four weeks. The...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Woodward (WWD) Q3 Earnings & Revenue Miss, Stock Down

WWD - Free Report) reported tepid third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Adjusted net earnings came in at 64 cents per share, declining 13.5% year over year. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.7%. Net sales in the fiscal third quarter moved up 10.2% year over year to $614...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Has IBEX Limited (IBEX) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

IBEX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. IBEX Limited is one of 329 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Has Clearfield (CLFD) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

CLFD - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

AMC - Free Report) is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.5%. Q2 Estimates. For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss per share has widened to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Pinterest (PINS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

PINS - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results with a year-over-year increase in revenues driven by strong demand from joint businesses. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line beat the same. Quarter Details. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $43.1 million or...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

