Superintendents vote to oppose plan to toughen how high schools are graded

Report: 60% of Louisiana's young children are not ready for kindergarten
NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Sixth percent of Louisiana's young children are not ready for kindergarten but the 2022 legislative session allows the state to dedicate funds towards early child care and education. Here are some facts from the Policy Institute of Louisiana about preparing children for kindergarten:. Why is early...
Governor Hutchinson announces Arkansas School Safety Commission findings
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Gov. Asa Hutchinson released the Interim Report of the Arkansas School Safety Commission on Tuesday. The report emphasized the importance of school districts using layered, comprehensive school safety strategies and ensuring school safety policies and procedures are being followed. The Commission shared recommendations being considered in...
Arkansas School Safety Commission to present final report Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Arkansas Safety Commission is presenting its final report to Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday. The school safety commission and its sub-committees have been meeting since June 14 with the goal of forwarding three primary recommendations. The news conference starts at 1:30 p.m. in the Governor's...
Louisiana receives $86.6M federal loan to complete several highway projects
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved an $86.6 million low-interest loan to the Louisiana State Bond Commission to help fund road work in Lafayette Parish. The DOT’s Build America Bureau provided the bond commission a loan through the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act...
Louisiana’s insurance commissioner looking for funds to lure insurers here
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is trying to get state leaders to identify available funds for a revived incentive program aimed at luring insurers into Louisiana’s troubled market. The Insure Louisiana Incentive Program was created in 2006 following hurricanes Katrina and Rita, when larger insurers...
Changes to marijuana laws among legislation taking effect
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana can't use the smell of marijuana as a reason for warrantless searches of homes under a law taking effect Monday. It's one of numerous laws with an effective date of Aug. 1 approved during the 2022 regular legislative session. Other new...
These pregnancy conditions would allow for an abortion under Louisiana ban
The Louisiana Department of Health on Monday released a longer list of pregnancy and fetal conditions that could allow a person to terminate a pregnancy even with Louisiana’s abortion ban in place. The list defines what lawmakers characterized as a “medically futile” pregnancy – one that is expected to...
Shreveport native becomes first Black 4-star general in US Marine Corps history
WASHINGTON, DC - A Louisiana-born Marine made history this week when he became the Marine Corps' first-ever Black four-star general. The U.S. Senate confirmed Lt. Gen. Michael Langley to the position Monday. Langley who was born in Shreveport, has been a Marine for over 35 years. According to Stars and...
Louisiana utility regulators blame Entergy for creating grid dependent on costly gas
Democrats on the Louisiana Public Service Commission last week, July 27, 2022, blamed Entergy Louisiana for the “mess,” saying the utility giant ignored calls to diversify its sources of fuel for power generation. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) With Louisiana residents receiving unprecedentedly high electricity bills, Democrats on...
Homeowners who lost insurance bracing for impact as hurricane season ramps up
BATON ROUGE- Hurricane season is reaching its peak and homeowners are trying to find alternatives as insurance companies have been filing out of Louisiana. Even though hurricane season has been quiet so far, a dangerous storm can come almost out of nowhere. "We're the bullseye of hurricane targets," Insurance Commissioner...
