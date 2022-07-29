Inflation hits record 8.9% in euro area, but economy grows

www.sfgate.com
Germany's Scholz accuses Russia of blocking gas turbine delivery
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday accused Russia of blocking the delivery of a turbine needed to keep gas flowing to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Russian energy giant Gazprom has blamed the delayed return of the unit from Canada, where it was being serviced, for the initial reduction in deliveries of gas via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in June.
UK ‘heading for stagflation’ as households face cost of living crisis – business live
NIESR predicts the UK will enter a recession this quarter, while CPI inflation heads to 11%
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
Inspectors board ship with 1st shipment of Ukrainian grain to leave Odessa
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- An inspection team on Wednesday boarded a cargo ship loaded with grain, the first to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded late February, en route to its final destination of Lebanon. The inspectors boarded the ship as it was anchored in the Black Sea near the entrance...
Ukraine seeks to retake the south, tying down Russian forces
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Even as Moscow's war machine crawls across Ukraine's east, trying to achieve the Kremlin's goal of securing full control over the country's industrial heartland, Ukrainian forces are scaling up attacks to reclaim territory in the Russian-occupied south. The Ukrainians...
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan: calls for calm in Asia as US-China tensions rise
The historic visit to Taiwan of the US House of Representatives speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has provoked a furious response from China, and heightened fears of a crisis in the Taiwan strait. In Asia and beyond, the visit has put governments on edge. South Korea. South Korea called for dialogue to...
Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip is a dangerous, selfish legacy play
SFGATE editor Alex Shultz on Pelosi's inconceivable, self-centered decision.
U.S. in state of dangerous coexistence at home and abroad
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- How best to define the state of America at home and abroad other than bad?. For the first time since 1861, about half of America believes a civil war is likely. At no time in America's history has the last and current president and Congress all been held in such contempt and low regard, reinforcing this grim outlook. Many around the world harbor similar negative attitudes toward America.
Pelosi departs Taiwan after visit that fueled US-China rift
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Taiwan on Wednesday after meeting with the president and other officials in a visit that heightened tensions with China. Pelosi and five other members of Congress were headed to South Korea, the next stop on an Asia tour that...
Ship with Ukrainian grain cleared to travel to Lebanon
ISTANBUL (AP) — Inspectors on Wednesday boarded the first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor, after the vessel anchored off Istanbul. Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials were to check if the grain shipment is in accordance with an agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kyiv to unblock Ukraine’s agricultural exports and ease the global food crisis. The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, which the United Nations says is carrying 26,527 tons of corn, set sail Monday from Odesa on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast. Its final destination is Lebanon. The ship was anchored on Wednesday near the mouth of the Bosporus Straits that connect the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and on to the Aegean Sea.
Taiwan defiant as China readies military drills over Pelosi visit
Taiwan struck a defiant tone Wednesday as it hosted US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a furious China gearing up for military exercises dangerously close to the island's shores in retaliation for the visit. Japan, a key US ally in the region, said Wednesday it had expressed concern to China over the exercises, while South Korea called for dialogue to maintain regional peace and stability.
