Inflation hits record 8.9% in euro area, but economy grows

By COURTNEY BONNELL and COLLEEN BARRY
SFGate
 4 days ago
www.sfgate.com

AFP

Germany's Scholz accuses Russia of blocking gas turbine delivery

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday accused Russia of blocking the delivery of a turbine needed to keep gas flowing to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Russian energy giant Gazprom has blamed the delayed return of the unit from Canada, where it was being serviced, for the initial reduction in deliveries of gas via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in June.
SFGate

Ukraine seeks to retake the south, tying down Russian forces

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Even as Moscow's war machine crawls across Ukraine's east, trying to achieve the Kremlin's goal of securing full control over the country's industrial heartland, Ukrainian forces are scaling up attacks to reclaim territory in the Russian-occupied south. The Ukrainians...
UPI News

U.S. in state of dangerous coexistence at home and abroad

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- How best to define the state of America at home and abroad other than bad?. For the first time since 1861, about half of America believes a civil war is likely. At no time in America's history has the last and current president and Congress all been held in such contempt and low regard, reinforcing this grim outlook. Many around the world harbor similar negative attitudes toward America.
The Associated Press

Ship with Ukrainian grain cleared to travel to Lebanon

ISTANBUL (AP) — Inspectors on Wednesday boarded the first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor, after the vessel anchored off Istanbul. Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials were to check if the grain shipment is in accordance with an agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kyiv to unblock Ukraine’s agricultural exports and ease the global food crisis. The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, which the United Nations says is carrying 26,527 tons of corn, set sail Monday from Odesa on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast. Its final destination is Lebanon. The ship was anchored on Wednesday near the mouth of the Bosporus Straits that connect the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and on to the Aegean Sea.
AFP

Taiwan defiant as China readies military drills over Pelosi visit

Taiwan struck a defiant tone Wednesday as it hosted US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a furious China gearing up for military exercises dangerously close to the island's shores in retaliation for the visit. Japan, a key US ally in the region, said Wednesday it had expressed concern to China over the exercises, while South Korea called for dialogue to maintain regional peace and stability.

