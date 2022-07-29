Meet LaMDA, the Freaky AI Chatbot That Got a Google Engineer Fired

observer.com
The past three months have been a brutal quarter for social media companies that heavily rely on advertising revenue. Meta, Alphabet, Twitter and Snap all recently reported disappointing quarterly results as their major advertising clients cut back spending. Most of these companies’ stocks fell following earnings releases. A notable exception was Pinterest, which on August 1 reported barely better financials than its social media peers but saw its stock surge more than 20 percent in the after-hour trading.
Elon Musk Updates Timeline For 'Successful' Starship Orbital Launch
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday gave a timeline for the orbital launch of Starship, which is being developed and tested at the company’s Boca Chica launch facility in Texas. What Happened: When one of Musk’s Twitter followers shared a picture of the Starship and asked him when an orbital launch is likely, the world’s richest person said a “successful” orbital flight is likely between one and 12 months from now.
