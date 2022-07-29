Group of 9 who ran from police captured in Costa Mujeres on drug charges

www.riviera-maya-news.com
Chilling update about hidden cameras that captured 21,000 secret videos of rental guests without consent over 20 years
A MAN has been charged with secretly filming tenants at his properties in a chilling voyeurism scandal. Accused voyeur Rhett Riviere, 66, allegedly produced “thousands” of images of unsuspecting guests spanning multiple decades. Shocking new information is now coming out about the South Carolina resident, who is currently...
Shocking moment cartel fighters are sent crawling and running through a parking lot in Mexico during a shootout that left a soldier dead following the arrest of a gang leader
This is the shocking moment the Mexican army responded with force and sent gang members running during a broad daylight gun battle. The shooting took place Saturday in Alta, about 60 miles south of Sasabe, Arizona, after the military arrested Francisco 'El Duranguillo' Torres, 31. The arrest of Torres spread...
Federal agents in California seize record breaking 5,000 pounds of meth crossing from Mexico
Four men have been charged with federal drug trafficking after authorities seized a record-breaking 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southern California. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release that federal agents observed a 20-foot box truck cross into the United States from Mexico through a San Diego area port of entry around 5 p.m. on Thursday night.
Mexican cartel 'leader' tells rival organizations to wage war on his group instead of targeting priests and civilian workers following attacks that left two clergymen dead and another injured
A man who identified himself in a video as the leader of Mexico's most powerful cartel is inviting his rival organizations to wage war against his criminal structure instead of targeting innocent priests and civilian workers. Footage uploaded to social media over the weekend showed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader...
Mexico captures drug fugitive on FBI most-wanted list: navy
Mexico has captured an alleged drug kingpin on the FBI list of 10 most wanted fugitives for the murder of a US federal agent, a navy source said Friday. He is accused of co-founding the Guadalajara drug cartel and currently runs an arm of the infamous Sinaloa cartel, according to the DEA. He was captured by the navy in the northern state of Chihuahua, according to Mexican media.
Foreign Office issues Mexico travel warning after recent resort shooting
The British government is warning tourists in Mexico to be alert to the risk of being caught up in gang-related violence after a recent shooting at a beach resort.On Monday, three people sustained gunshot wounds in Playa del Carmen, which is located between Cancun and Tulum, in an incident suspected to be linked to drug cartels.In its updated travel advice, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) warned of increased violence between criminal gangs in and around tourist hotspots on Mexico’s popular Caribbean coast.It said: “Two foreign tourists were killed in Tulum, more tourists were injured during a shootout in Puerto...
400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help
At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
No US agents present during Mexico drug lord arrest: envoy
No Americans participated in the tactical operation by Mexican marines that saw notorious drug kingpin Rafael Caro Quintero taken into custody, the US ambassador to Mexico said Saturday. Ambassador Salazar clarified on Saturday that "no United States personnel participated in the tactical operation that resulted in Caro Quintero's arrest."
Alleged Trafficker's Picasso 'Copy' Was Real Drawing Worth $465K: Police
Customs officials said they seized an original Picasso drawing worth nearly $465,000 after a traveler tried to smuggle it into Spain as a fake.
2 American Tourists Attacked by Crocodile During Night Swim in Mexico
Two tourists from the United States were attacked by a crocodile in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Monday. The Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Department Unit said in a series of social media statements Tuesday that it worked in collaboration with the Municipal Coordination of Civil Protection and Firefighters in the Mexican locale to provide aid to the two individuals.
1.6 Tons of Cocaine Seized From 2 Trucks by Mexico City Police in ‘Historic Confiscation’
Mexico City police announced a “historic confiscation” Tuesday in which about 1.6 tons of cocaine was discovered inside two freight trucks, per CBS News. Police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said an estimated $20 million worth of cocaine arrived at a port on the Pacific coast of Oaxaca from Columbia. It’s believed that only a portion of the shipment came into the country, with the rest allegedly headed for Los Angeles. Harfuch disclosed four Colombians were arrested and a third truck was identified as being involved in escorting the two vehicles stopped in the drug bust.
$2.1 million in liquid meth seized at Texas border crossing
Officials found more than $2 million in methamphetamine hidden in a vehicle at the Rio Grande City Port of Entry in Texas, US Customs and Border Protection say.
Mexican immigration agent saves drowning Venezuelan migrant as he's pulled by rip current while trying to cross at Eagle's Pass
A Mexican border agent was forced to jump into the river to rescue a migrant from being swept downstream. The agent was patrolling Mexico's side of the Eagle Pass International Bridge 1, that connects Piedras Negras, Coahuila with Eagle Pass, Texas, when he heard the man's cries for help on Tuesday, Mexico's National Institute of Migration said in a statement.
Murders of women up 85% in Tijuana this year
TIJUANA (Border Report) — The Citizen’s Council for Public Safety is demanding that the state of Baja California recognize the “dangerous living conditions afflicting women in Tijuana.”. Council President Roberto Quijano Sosa says there’s an urgent need for the city and state to step up and provide...
Car bombs, prison massacres and beheadings: Ecuador terrorized by rise in Mexican-led drug trafficking
Once a relatively peaceful neighbor of major cocaine producers Colombia and Peru, Ecuador has become a battleground for criminal gangs looking to control the drug trafficking trade, analysts and authorities say. The violence is grim and takes multiple forms: car bombs, prison massacres and bodies hanging from bridges have become...
Extradition process begins for Mexico drug lord wanted in US
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, captured by Mexican forces, was notified this weekend that a process to extradite him to the United States for crimes including the murder of a DEA agent in 1985 has begun. A Mexican federal official who requested anonymity because he...
British man killed and six people injured in Sardinia yacht crash
A British man has reportedly died and six people were injured after a yacht sailing near a resort in Sardinia crashed into rocks on Sunday. The 63-year-old man reported to be the owner of the 21-metre yacht was unconscious but still alive when he was rescued by the Italian coastguard of Olbia and Porto Cervo. However, first responders said he died immediately after.
Migrants Escape From Suffocating People-Smuggling Trailer in Mexico
ACAYUCAN, Mexico (Reuters) - Mexican authorities rescued nearly 100 migrants who escaped from a stifling trailer being driven by a people smuggler in the coastal state of Veracruz, officials said on Thursday. About 400 migrants were being transported in the trailer, near the small town of Acayucan, when they began...
Italians ask if immigrant's slaying could have been stopped
ROME (AP) — Italians debated Sunday whether a Nigerian street vendor could have been saved from a fatal attack by an enraged Italian man that played out in public as bystanders watched. Mourners left flowers and placards denouncing the violence and the indifference of those nearby. On Friday, as strollers promenaded along a bustling shopping street in Civitanova Marche, an Italian town on the Adriatic Sea, Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, was left for dead after first being struck with his own crutch and then pummeled furiously by the suspect. “Four-minute long horror,″ headlined Corriere della Sera, noting that other Nigerian immigrants in the town had decried the indifference and racism seen in the killing. Video footage of the attack has circulated on Italian news websites and social media.
