Tara Lynn: 3 takeaways from the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Conference

Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Poe Center hosts puberty-focused talks this month
Raleigh, N.C. — Puberty is awkward for kids and their parents. It can be a difficult conversation, but it doesn't have to be. The Poe Center for Health Education is hoping to make it a little easier for families by offering in-person workshops designed for children and a parent or caregiver in their life.
Triangle’s once hot employment market is cooling at some major jobs boards
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – There are an increasing number of indicators showing signs the labor market is slowing, as job openings in the Triangle have decreased. For the first time all year, the number of job openings at the beginning of a month is lower than openings at the beginning of the year on one-quarter of the 20 job boards tracked by WRAL TechWire.
Durham Public Schools needs to fill hundreds of vacancies by end of August
Durham, N.C. — The first day of school for most traditional calendar students in our area is Aug. 29, and school leaders in Durham are scrambling to add hundreds of people to the payroll. The Durham Public Schools Board of Education will meet Wednesday at the staff development center,...
Johnston County food hall announces vendors
Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
Vandals damage community center helping Durham residents find jobs, host meetings
Durham, N.C. — Broken windows, sinks and toilets smashed to pieces was just some of the damage to a community center in Durham. Local leaders in Durham believe vandals are behind the destruction. But, investigators said they don't have any suspects or motive in mind, at this point. Durham...
Duke research center to study long COVID, lingering symptoms
Durham, N.C. — The Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI) has been designated a data coordination center for national research studies on long COVID, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as "a wide range of ongoing health problems" lasting weeks, months or years after a COVID diagnosis.
Family discovers Raleigh house used to be own by beloved mayor
Raleigh, N.C. — We never know who has lived in and used our space before us. A home can hold so much history. I recently took a trip down the rabbit hole of learning about my home's history and am happy to report it did not disappoint. Our home’s...
Family fun in the air: Best trampoline parks in the Raleigh area
Raleigh, N.C. — Not everyone is fond of trampolines nor trampoline parks. I thoroughly understand why. My daughters, however, love them. Having fun is one thing but being careless is another. When it comes to trampoline attractions, we have an understanding. As long as my girls play sensibly – don't get too wild – I have no problem going to these places. I'm not that parent who does well with broken bones and other injuries!
'Good, bad and ugly:' New plan for the historic Market House in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Monday night, Fayetteville City Council voted unanimously to re-purpose the Market House. The Market House has been part of Fayetteville for almost 200 years. During that time, it's served many purposes: A market place, a town hall, a landmark and the logo for the city. In...
Raleigh biotech startup receives FDA approval for testosterone therapy
RALEIGH – Healthcare company Marius Pharmaceuticals has crossed another milestone, as the company’s oral testosterone replacement therapy KYZATREX™ has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company, which is entirely based in the Triangle, developed the proprietary drug as an oral softgel that...
Remembering Raleigh: Hundreds bid farewell to site of iconic music scene
Hundreds gathered to bid farewell to the site of an iconic venue that played a significant role in the growth of the industrial and goth scene – as well as the LGBTQIA+ community – in Raleigh. The little brick building at 2 S. West Street in downtown may...
National Night Out: Cookouts, ice cream, music with local police officers
Police officers in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, Garner and other communities will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday and use the opportunity to connect with citizens in the community. Raleigh and Durham have both seen a high amount of calls dealing with violent crime this year. Raleigh has had...
Less serious 911 calls put on standby due to Durham EMS staffing shortages
Durham, N.C. — Less serious 911 calls in Durham are being put on standby, as Emergency Medical Services deals with a higher call volume and short staffing. Just after midnight on Sunday, scanners captured this: No units available, and right now it's holding chest pain. Alpha response. That low...
WRAL 5 On Your Side examines whether EVs are better for your budget
Apex, N.C. — Electric vehicles are better for the environment, but are they better for your budget?. The short answer is yes. However, making the switch to an EV involves time. Oftentimes, the cost of the car is more than a traditional vehicle. Schmella Barney has never been one...
Dunkin': $2 medium iced coffee from 2-6 pm through Aug. 16 for rewards members
Dunkin' is offering a $2 medium iced coffee from 2-6 pm each day through Aug. 16 for Dunkin’ Rewards members with the deal in their app!. This coupon will automatically be applied in your Dunkin’ app when you make a qualifying transaction, according to the app. The offer is only available at participating locations. Here in the Cary, NC area, I do have the offer on my Dunkin' app.
NC court says Ace Speedway lawsuit over ordered COVID shutdown can go forward
An Alamance County racetrack that refused to shut down in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic can move forward with its lawsuit against the state’s top health official, which ultimately ordered the facility to close, a state Court of Appeals panel ruled Tuesday. Ace Speedway sued North Carolina’s...
Kenly will lose its police chief and full time officers on Tuesday. What's next?
Kenly, N.C. — On Aug. 2, the town of Kenly will lose its police chief and all full-time officers. They turned in their resignation letters two weeks ago, leaving lingering questions as to what the town will do next and if it can operate without a police force all together.
Tommy Morrissey shows "unlimbited" potential in golf and baseball with one handed swing
"I hope three of us go 'yardo' today," Tommy Morrissey said as he entered the batting cage. If the lingo didn't give it away, Morrissey is like any other eleven year old kid. He plays baseball and loves comparing gear with teammates he just met for an All-Star game at Thomas Brooks Park in Cary, North Carolina.
Raleigh police standoff ends peacefully after 6 hours in Worthdale neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police officers peacefully ended a six-hour standoff Monday afternoon in the Worthdale neighborhood. Just before 4 p.m., the man inside the Weston Street home surrendered and walked out to police. Officers used a loudspeaker to communicate with a person inside the home throughout the day,...
Air traffic controllers say co-pilot 'jumped' from plane
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 911 call from air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot may have jumped from a damaged plane before the other pilot made an emergency landing in North Carolina, according to a recording of the call that was released Tuesday. It's been unclear exactly how or...
