Eric Musselman evaluates current state of college sports, USC and UCLA moving to Big Ten

Eric Musselman has now coached programs on opposite sides of the country. He spent time way out west at Nevada and now calls SEC country home at Arkansas. So he has an understanding of the culture differences that exist on opposites of the nation in college sports.

So, is he in support of meshing the two into one conference like the Big Ten did by adding USC and UCLA? Well, he was more indifferent of the moves themselves, but is fascinated by how the moves reflect the state of college basketball as a whole.

At a recent press conference ahead of the Razorbacks’ foreign trip this August, Musselman spoke at length on the evolving world of college hoops and how the NCAA Tournament changed over the years as well.

Here were his comments when asked directly his thoughts on the USC and UCLA move to the Big Ten:

“I’m a little bit more of a traditionalist because I am from out there,” Muss revealed. “This is strictly my own opinion. I have two thoughts. You grow up watching the Pac-12, those are two of the premier programs, athletically, out there. But then on the flip side I say, well, everything, collegiately, right now, is trending towards how the professional ranks are in a lot of this stuff.

Eric Musselman then went on to further draw comparisons from pro sports to the new nature of sports at the college level.

“So now guys can transfer. Well I equate that to free agency in pro sports. Name, Image and Likeness — similar to what goes on with athletes that are able to make income. Now I’m looking at this realignment stuff. You know, if you grow up in California, the Oakland A’s are in the American League and the San Diego Padres are in the National League. LA Dodgers are in the National League West, and the Angels are in the American League West. And so, all the California teams are not in the National League. And the American League is not just Boston, New York, etc. It’s all thrown together and it’s kinda mixed up. That’s the way college athletics are going.”

He also reflected on the evolution of the NCAA Tournament. From a truly regional event — to now, where teams zig-zag all over the country during a single postseason run.

“You think about the NCAA Tournament. When my father was coaching, you played in your region. That’s how it was. The West had their west programs. Now, you’re from Arkansas and you’re playing in Buffalo, and when you advance, you’re playing in San Francisco. That’s just how this thing is going.”

And Eric Musselman is torn on whether he likes the changes. He likes the regional nature of the way things were, but understands the opportunities available by nationalizing the games and matchups in the tourney.

“One side of me says hey, I wish it was geographical because I think it makes sense for the student body, alumni and media, etc. Then on the flip side, I say hey, it’s just another sign of how the world is changing. Now, you’ve got colleges playing across the country in the same conference. It’s kind of wild for anybody over 50 years old. But my son thinks it’s pretty cool, you know.”