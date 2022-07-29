Newsstand: Marcus Freeman hits media circuit before Notre Dame fall camp begins

Marcus Freeman is about to embark on his first season as a head coach. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

Notre Dame will begin formally preparing for the 2022 football season Aug. 5. It’ll be Marcus Freeman’s first as a head coach, and his time will be monopolized by his players from that point on.

But first, Freeman hit the road for a quick trip to New York City on Thursday, where he made several appearances on ESPN shows throughout the day. The impetus behind the interviews was primarily discussion of the upcoming Notre Dame-Ohio State showdown in Columbus on Sept. 3. But Freeman fielded questions on numerous hot topics, including conference realignment, NIL and College Football Playoff expansion.

Blue & Gold’s Patrick Engel has more on Freeman’s conference realignment and independence commentary here. The full interview on ESPN’s “Get Up” can be found here, the “SportsCenter” interview can be found here, and the “First Take” interview can be found here.

Freeman and defensive linemen Isaiah Foskey, Jayson Ademilola and Justin Ademilola visited Yankee Stadium on Thursday night while in New York. Army head football coach Jeff Monken was also present.

Olivia Mitchell serves as the director of operations for Notre Dame football. As the tweet says, she is the first Black woman to serve in the capacity for a Power 5 school. She is a 2016 Notre Dame graduate.

Junior running back Chris Tyree was named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List on Thursday. The honor is named after the former Notre Dame quarterback, fullback, safety and placekicker and is given to the nation’s most versatile player. Former Irish running back Kyren Williams was finalist in 2021.

Quote of the day

“The No. 1 thing we do is we don’t pay attention to the FPI.”

— Freeman on ESPN’s “This Just In” regarding the fact that the ESPN Football Power Index gives his team just a 16.5 percent chance to beat Ohio State

