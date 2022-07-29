ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dak Prescott aims to make 2022 'the golden year' for Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl quest

By Sam Gillenwater about 5 hours
 4 days ago
Richard Rodriguez | Getty Images

Dak Prescott understands the expectations of the Dallas Cowboys franchise. He is now 1-3 in the playoffs in his six NFL seasons as their starting quarterback. That also goes with three seasons where they missed the postseason altogether with Dak as ‘the guy’. For Prescott, it’s past time for him to meet expectations as the quarterback of the Cowboys.

Prescott talked about the expectations for himself and his team during media at training camp. He says he knows the legacy of the position he plays within the franchise. It now rests on his shoulders to rise and meet those legends with his play starting this season.

“Obviously knowing the quarterbacks that played specifically for this team, knowing their legacy and the ones that we hold at the highest standard are the ones that have Super Bowl rings,” said Prescott. “It starts there for me. (I’m) trying to fill the shoes of those guys that have come before me and do something for this organization that hasn’t been done in a long time.”

Prescott has shown he can put up elite numbers as a pro. The two-time Pro Bowler has thrown for an average of 259.8 yards a game in his career on 66.6% completion. He has also totaled 143 touchdowns through the air and 25 more with his legs. The only thing Prescott hasn’t show with those numbers is that they can be used to win at the highest level. He made it clear that that will change for himself and the Cowboys this season.

“It will be the golden birthday. I plan for this to be the golden year,” said Prescott.

The Cowboys have created a lack of faith in their ability to reach that aspiration with their playoff blunders in recent years. It’s also a peak they haven’t even come close to since their last Super Bowl in 1995. Even so, Prescott has his mind set on joining the elite list of QBs who’ve helped lead Dallas to the promised land.

