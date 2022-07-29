How Amazon Beats Inflation

www.ibtimes.com
Related
BMW warns of challenging second half as Q2 earnings drop
BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) warned of challenges in the second half from inflation and gas shortage fears to ongoing supply chain bottlenecks, predicting a drop in deliveries for the full year but keeping its outlook of 7-9% for the automotive margin.
Nintendo sold 3.43 million Switch units in Q1
TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd (7974.T) said on Wednesday it sold 3.43 million units of its Switch console in the April-June quarter. That compared to 4.45 million units in the same period a year earlier.
UK ‘heading for stagflation’ as households face cost of living crisis – business live
NIESR predicts the UK will enter a recession this quarter, while CPI inflation heads to 11%
The business empires of Asia's 2 richest men may soon be on course for a titanic collision. Here's how the tycoons' wealth, businesses, and properties stack up.
Signs are emerging that Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani may soon clash for the same business territory, Bloomberg reported.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
54K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0