Ann Arbor, MI

Newsstand: Michigan football team concludes summer trip in Upper Peninsula

By Clayton Sayfie about 8 hours
Michigan Wolverines football’s summer trip continued Thursday and ends Friday. Yesterday, the Wolverines were on Drummond Island, which is in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The team partook is some golf, tennis, skeet shooting and pickleball during the stop. U-M will head even deeper into the U.P and hit Pictured Rocks, before returning home. Fall camp begins Aug. 3, and the Maize and Blue have a Big Ten championship to defend.

Michigan was on Mackinac Island Wednesday.

“Today, we were at Mackinac Island and the views were nice!” Michigan graduate linebacker Michael Barrett told U-M athletics. “It felt like a movie, honestly. Being from Georgia, I have seen horses before, but the ones here were a lot bigger than any I’ve seen up close. It’s crazy that this is the way of transportation here with no cars on the island. The island seems so peaceful and all the people here were really nice.”

That included junior right guard Zak Zinter firing off a cannon at Fort Mackinac.

Michigan football is trending for an elite 2024 quarterback, with TheWolverine.com recruiting insider EJ Holland placing a prediction for the Wolverines to close with four-star Jadyn Davis. The On3 Consensus’ No. 13 overall player in the class is set to visit Ann Arbor for the BBQ at The Big House this weekend, and Michigan will dedicate plenty of attention to the high-level signal-caller. The Wolverines have a lead on the Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) at 57.1 percent, with Clemson checking second at 30.6 percent.

“They’re not going to flinch, if that’s what you’re asking. There’s nothing I’ve really got to teach them, or show them, or tell them. I know our team really well by now. They don’t blink. They don’t flinch at stuff. Just keep attacking and building. That’s definitely our goal. To win the championship again, and fight like hell for Michigan to get that done.” — Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on his team playing at Ohio State this fall

