UH Moment: $4 Million Gift Supports UH’s New Center for Economic Inclusion

During the pandemic, all students have been able to receive free meals; no questions asked. But as they return to school this year, that may not be the case for everyone. Houston ISD will continue the program in certain schools for students during the coming 2022-2023 year, prioritizing schools in low-income areas. All but nine schools will be qualified. The qualifying schools can eliminate their application process to qualify for the program, and students in those schools also do not have to apply.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO