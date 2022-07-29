ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dew Tour back in Des Moines this weekend for the second year

By Griffin Wright
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Smq9N_0gxUtJNG00

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Dew Tour is returning to Des Moines this weekend for its second year.

The skateboarding competition held at Lauridsen Skatepark is free, open to the public, and family-friendly.

The tour kicks off Friday at 3:00 p.m. and runs until 10:00 p.m. Saturday the tour runs from 2:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. More than 10,000 people are expected to attend over the weekend.

Iowa businesses help combat human trafficking

The Dew Tour attracts some of the most talented skateboarders in the world. Many Olympic medalists will be competing in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

Greg Edwards, the President and CEO of Catch Des Moines, said that the Dew Tour brought a huge economic boost to Des Moines last year,

“Last year this event brought in $6.8 million and people kind of scratch their heads and go how can that be well I tell you what a lot of these folks come in a week to two weeks in advance they’re staying in hotels eating in restaurants they’re shopping,” Edwards said.

To learn more about the Dew Tour visit the tour’s website .

