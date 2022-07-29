UFC 277 predictions, preview, and analysis

www.mmamania.com
wrestlinginc.com
Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE
As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture, which he made standing atop the elevated ring he earlier rearranged with a tractor, got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he is forever indebted to. The rumors were also amplified by reports that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company following McMahon’s retirement last month. Lesnar would, however, subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.
Julianna Peña updates health day after UFC 277 loss to Amanda Nunes: 'No chunks missing'
Julianna Pena’s nasty cut sustained in her loss to Amanda Nunes on Saturday night didn’t require more than ordinary post-fight care. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) lost her women’s bantamweight title at UFC 277. In a gusty performance, the 32-year-old fought hard but was ultimately dominated by Nunes in their highly anticipated rematch that headlined the pay-per-view in Dallas. In the process, Peña was cut badly on her forehead and bled non-stop throughout the fight.
Conor McGregor marvels at Amanda Nunes-Julianna Peña rivalry resembling his own with Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor is blown away by the similarities between the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena rivalry and his own with Nate Diaz. McGregor, a former UFC two-division champion like Nunes, couldn’t help but marvel at the result of Saturday night’s UFC 277 main event after Nunes defeated Peña in a dominant unanimous decision to not only avenge her loss last December, but also to re-claim her status as a two-division champ.
Jake Paul Tried To Pay Hasim Rahman Jr To Take A 'Dive' But They Rejected It, Claims Dillon Danis
Jake Paul tried to pay Hasim Rahman Jr to take a dive but they rejected it, sensationally claims Dillon Danis. Danis has come up with his own wild theory about the sudden cancellation of Paul vs. Rahman Jr. The proposed Madison Square Garden clash has been scrapped after apparent weight...
The Iranian Hulk makes his boxing debut (Video)
The ‘Iranian Hulk’ made his boxing debut yesterday, Sunday July 31st in Dubai. Sajad Gharibi, 30, known as the ‘Iranian Hulk’ got in the boxing ring with rival social media personality Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich, known online as ‘The Kazakh Titan’. Taking to Instagram, Gharibi...
The Iranian Hulk Brutally Smashed By The Kazakh Titan In One Vicious Round
The Iranian Hulk was dropped and stopped in his boxing debut by the Kazakh Titan in a farcical bout. The Iranian Hulk - real name Sajad Gharibi - finally made his combat sports debut on Sunday as he took on heavyweight rival the Kazakh Titan. But the social media sensational...
MMAmania.com
Julianna Pena headed to plastic surgeon after UFC 277 mauling from Amanda Nunes
Julianna Pena’s brief reign as Bantamweight queenpin has come to an end. At UFC 277 last night (Sat., July 30, 2022), Amanda Nunes took back the women’s 135-pound belt with a powerful performance that saw “Lioness” knock down Pena multiple times early in their fight (watch highlights here). There was no finish though, just 25 minutes of punishment, which will require a trip to the plastic surgeon for Pena.
Dana White thinks Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis was stopped too early: “I would’ve liked to see that fight go on”
UFC President Dana White is in agreement with those who feel the Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis fight ended prematurely. The two heavyweights collided on the main card of UFC 277. The action took place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The fight ended in the first round when referee Dan Miragliotta had seen enough after Pavlovich threw heavy leather and Lewis was covering up.
MMAmania.com
Anthony Smith broke his ankle against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277, headed for surgery
UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith was carried from the Octagon after his technical knockout loss to Magomed Ankalaev on the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main card last Sat. night (July 30, 2022) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, after breaking his ankle at some point during their 1.5 rounds of action.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Snaps His Own Arm During Choke Attempt
MMA fighter Igor Konstantinov’s near buggy choke submission of Vasily Rudenko backfired horribly at MMA Series 54. On Saturday, Konstantinov and Rudenko battled on the main card of MMA Series 54. The two welterweights were looking to make a statement in their promotional debuts. It was looking good for...
Jake Paul explains Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancellation: 'The pressure starts to set in'
Jake Paul says he knew this would happen from the jump. According to Most Valuable Promotions, Hasim Rahman Jr. deceived the promotion, commission, and Paul about his weight. After Rahman Jr. asked for the bout to shift from cruiserweight (200 pounds) to a contract weight of 215 pounds, the promotion canceled the bout – and the entire Aug. 6 event scheduled for Madison Square Garden in New York.
MMAmania.com
Fraud! Sneaky Jake Paul leaks Hasim Rahman Jr. weigh-in video — ‘Fake fighter’
Undefeated cruiserweight Jake Paul was scheduled to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. this Sat. night (Aug. 6) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, part of a Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing card that also featured Amanda Serrano vs. Brenda Carabajal at featherweight. The entire event has since been canceled. Paul...
MMAmania.com
UFC 277: Deiveson Figueiredo shuts down Joe Rogan’s erroneous claim Figgy is done at 125 and not ‘real’ champ
Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno captured the interim 125-pound title with a thrilling third-round knockout over top contender Kai Kara France as part of the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (July 30) at American Airlines Center in Dallas. As far as UFC color commentator Joe Rogan...
mmanews.com
Julianna Peña Issues Reminder In First Post-UFC 277 Statement
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña has issued her first statement since losing to Amanda Nunes in their UFC 277 rematch. At UFC 277, Amanda Nunes did what she said she would do. She showcased a different “Lioness” than that which was on display in her UFC 269 loss to Peña, and she got her hand raised in victory after a dominant and definitive victory.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor gushes over GOATs, goers, and quads in lengthy UFC 277 rant
Conor McGregor really enjoyed UFC 277, and all the warriors that competed on the card that night. “The Notorious” took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to share his thoughts on the pay-per-view event in a series of excited Voice recordings. If he sounded a little, um, loose ... it’s because he was. McGregor admitted he’d enjoyed a “few hits of a blunt, big blunts,” which explains why he almost starts rapping at points and turns his Irish brogue up to eleven.
TMZ.com
MMA's Blake Perry Suffers Disfigured Face In Fight, Severely Mangles Nose
WARNING -- if ya haven't finished your morning Cheerios yet, you might want to do so before clicking here!!!. MMA fighter Blake Perry horrifyingly broke his nose during a match on Sunday -- after taking a brutal knee to the face. The gruesome injury happened in the first round of...
Ric Flair’s Last Match live results
This is it … probably. Ric Flair’s Last Match is supposedly exactly what it says it is on the cover, the final pro wrestling match for Ric Flair, one of the greatest to ever grace the ring. Now 73, Flair is supposedly calling it quits on the 50th anniversary of his pro wrestling debut in 1972. Along with the main event, which will see Flair team with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, there’s an entire card that’s been put together for the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville featuring talent from across the country and around the world — some recognizable AEW, Impact and NJPW wrestlers included. If you can’t watch the show as it’s taking place, we’ve got you covered. Bookmark this page and check back throughout the evening for the latest. Ric Flair’s Last Match quick results: Scroll down for more detailed Ric Flair’s Last Match live results. 11
MMAmania.com
UFC 277 results: Matches to make for ‘Pena vs. Nunes 2’ main card winners
UFC 277 went down last night (Sat., July 30, 2022), featuring a thrilling night of fights spearheaded by the rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes. After 25 minutes of action, Pena became bantamweight champion once again, dominating Pena for the duration of the fight (see it again here). In the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, Brandon Moreno stopped Kai Kara-France via ground-and-pound in the third round to become the interim Flyweight champion (highlights).
Watch: Daichi Abe Lands Vicious Soccer Kick To Unconscious Opponent at RIZIN 37
There is a new candidate for knockout of the year courtesy of Daichi Abe. The RIZIN 37 event brought some fireworks in the form of a ferocious knockout off the hands and foot of former UFC fighter Daichi Abe. Abe let his hands do the talking in his RIZIN 37 bout against Marcos Yoshio de Souza. The bout took place this past Sunday at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. The six-year veteran of the sport, Abe, showcased just how dangerous he is in the ring when he laid his opponent out flat in the second round of their fight.
MMAmania.com
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane unfazed by favoritism claims: ‘The rankings are bulls—t anyway’
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane is headed into Bellator 284 on Aug. 12, 2022, looking to snap the first losing streak of her 13-fight career. Hawaii’s finest has been a staple on the Bellator roster since her arrival in 2015. After amassing a perfect record six fights into her career, the promotion decided it was time to create a Flyweight title and Macfarlane was a must.
