On the road again: Growing number of Illinois ambulances on the ground in Ukraine

More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
Normal Police investigate stabbing
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Normal Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday night that left one person injured. According to Sgt. Brad Underwood, officers responded to the 1000 block of Charlotte Dr., down the road from Fairview Park around 5 pm. Police found a 27-year-old man with a stab wound to his back.
City of Peoria reminds homeowners to keep up their lawns
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As summer continues, lawn work may be hard to keep up, the City of Peoria wanted to remind homeowners about yard upkeep. Recently, the city gave a notice to abate to a household that’s grass was more than 10 inches tall. That owner did not respond to the notice within five days due to being out of town. So, the city put in a work order and cut the grass. Unfortunately, the city said the homeowner was not happy with the work. In response, the city said they were making sure the yard was up to code.
Police investigate report of fight involving 100 people, 4-year-old punched at Peoria Speedway
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a 100 person fight and a 4-year-old punched at the Peoria Speedway, Saturday night. Around 10:30 pm, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies were dispatched to a report of 100 people fighting....
Saturday night crash sends Peoria officer, 3 others to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people, including a Peoria police officer, were taken to the hospital after a car drove over a median and hit another vehicle during a traffic stop, Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed. At approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer was conducting a traffic stop...
Analyzing the numbers: Summer gun violence in the River City
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - July is ending up a violent month so far in the River City. The month alone has seen nearly two-dozen shooting incidents and four gun-related homicides - those with an average victim age of just over 20. But, at this point in 2022 compared...
Many factors are driving up the price of farmland in central Illinois
Prices for top quality farmland in central Illinois are at an all-time high level and showing no indication of abatement any time soon. The opportunity to invest in farm real estate has never been more appealing, but are these robust prices squeezing new and beginning farmers — defined by the USDA as producers with less than 10 years experience in the field — out of the land market?
Peoria man sentenced to year in prison for PPP fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to a year in prison for theft of government money. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, 28-year-old Samuel M. Powell II had admitted to stealing government money through the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that was meant to provide small businesses with funds to pay payroll costs and related expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Accidental fire causes thousands in damages to a Peoria home
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Peoria home is left with 100-thousand dollars in damages after an early morning fire. Fire officials were called to the 5000 block of North Sherwood Avenue around seven this morning, after a patrol officer saw smoke coming from a home. The officer, and...
Rivian changes story on layoffs at Normal manufacturing plant
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Rivian Corporation is changing its story regarding layoffs at its Normal manufacturing plant Friday. After telling WMBD News that the hundreds of layoffs first reported by Bloomberg News two weeks ago would not impact the Normal facility, WMBD News has now learned that Rivian is laying off a small percentage of its workforce in Normal.
Wapella Twp Official Given Ultimatum: Resign or be Prosecuted –
Receipts from December 2021, the month prior to getting caught abusing the taxpayers, show Eldon Cusey purchased the following:. There is absolutely no way he could not know what he was doing. According to the May 10, 2022, meeting minutes, Eldon Cusey, the former Wapella Township Road Commissioner was given...
Car driven into Pekin riverfront Thursday
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are attempting to pull a car out of the riverfront after it was driven into the river on Thursday. Police started searching for the car Friday morning and believe they found it at the bottom of the river. They are being assisted by...
Sunflower maze tribute to Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunflowers at Clearview Farm are now blooming. This year, the theme of their sunflower maze is “Illinois.” After the flowers bloom, they last around two weeks. People at Clearview Farm said they started blooming earlier this week. To match the “Illinois” theme, the maze is formed into the shape of the […]
Man gets 10 years for meth selling
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will spend the minimum amount he could have received in federal prison after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Russell Clemens, 42, was sentenced last week to ten years in prison for his plea last December to Possession of More than 50 Grams of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.
Peoria community garden destroyed by city
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman’s beloved backyard garden was razed by the city while she was away on vacation. Abigail Larrison has been building a community garden for five years as a way to fight food insecurity in the area. She went on vacation on July 11 for two weeks. When she returned, a code enforcement notice dated July 12 was on her door, citing tall grass and weeds.
Guilty Plea In Fatal DUI Crash
The driver in a fatal crash along Interstate 80 in Ottawa has pleaded guilty. While in an Ottawa courtroom Friday morning, 27-year-old Nicholaus Cain of Princeton pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence. He will be sentenced September 23rd. Cain admits to being under the influence when he drove...
Rivian shares details of severance for laid off employees
PEORIA, Ill. — We’re learning more this week about plans for layoffs at a large electric car maker in Illinois. Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Rivian, which operates a large manufacturing facility in Normal, announced the company will reduce its workforce by nearly 6 percent. The spokesperson...
City installs street signs discouraging panhandling in some medians
PEORIA, Ill. – The City of Peoria isn’t necessarily discouraging panhandling, but they are saying be careful about where it’s being done. The city’s public works department has started putting up signs which read “Panhandling or Soliciting is Unsafe in Median.”. “What was found in...
Man arrested after trying to hide gun, flee from Peoria police
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is in the Peoria County Jail after leading police officers on a chase and hiding a handgun in his possession Saturday, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Police arrested 19-year-old Marshawn J. Tolliver for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID,...
House fire on Sherwood Avenue causes thousands in damage
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning garage fire on Sherwood Avenue resulted in a house becoming uninhabitable and caused thousands of dollars in damage. The home, on the 5000 block of North Sherwood Ave near Goodwill and the Uftring Weston car dealership, caught fire first in the garage around 7:00 a.m. before making its way into the house.
