Fairfield, TX

fox44news.com

Car chase leads to crash and rollover, woman arrested

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report a 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon car crash – which officers say occurred after one car was crashed into another. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the crash in the 5700 block...
WACO, TX
KWTX

North Waco woman on trial for aggravated assault against neighbor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A bitter dispute between two neighbors has gone from North Waco to the courtroom after a woman shot another woman in the neck. Angelica Garcia Gallegos, 40, is on trial on an aggravated assault charge in Waco’s 19th State District Court in an April 2, 2020, incident in which she shot her neighbor, April Hoffman, while Hoffman was holding an impact wrench and leaning over a 6-foot tall privacy fence.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Deadly crash under investigation in Waco

Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed one man. Police say the crash happened around 4:37 a.m. Saturday morning near the Loop 340 westbound access road and Marlin Highway southbound access road. According to initial reports, one vehicle hit the other as...
WACO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Affidavit: Texas woman arrested after chasing neighbor while on riding lawn mower, threatening ‘I’m going to get you’

MABANK, Texas (KETK) – 60-year-old Judy Coggeshall was arrested and charged with stalking in Henderson County on July 25. On June 6 at approximately 7 p.m., law enforcement received a call from Henderson County Communications advising of a disturbance at a woman’s residence. The woman informed officials that Coggeshall had been stopped in front of […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Hwy 6 road closure in place until next year

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall-to-Mall project. Crews will close the westbound Highway 6 frontage road on Monday – from past the on-ramp before Beverly Drive to Beverly...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Paisley Groschke, 13, of Riesel, was crowned the next Miss Central Texas Saturday night. The pageant was held at Marlin High School where 18 contestants--who are required to live in McLennan, Falls, Robertson, Limestone of Bell counties--competed for the crown and a $1,500 scholarship. Each contestant...
RIESEL, TX
Person
Ashley
KCEN

Blaccent hosting first annual Night Out block party in Waco

WACO, Texas — One organization in Waco is trying to change the perception of public safety for the community. Blaccent is a black-led group focused on providing resources for the black community in Waco. One of the ways they're doing so is by putting on the Night Out block party on Tuesday.
WACO, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Attention: Parents, Community, Family & Friends!

Lady Eagles Little Dribblers Board to Meet Wednesday. Our Lady Eagles Little Dribblers Board has two open positions!. We are also looking for at-large members to come aboard to make this program a success. Make plans to attend the board meeting on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 beginning 6:00 p.m. at...
FAIRFIELD, TX
fox44news.com

Changes Coming to Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) announced today that the Inaugural Permit Finals will take place Oct. 7-9, 2022 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas during the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. The Permit Finals, hosted by the Heart O’...
WACO, TX
Dallas Observer

The Largest Bitcoin Mining Facility in the World Is Coming to Navarro County. Not Everyone Wants It There.

Ever since a new Bitcoin mining facility was proposed in Navarro County, some residents have been upset about the drain on local resources they say the operation would cause. In April, the Colorado company Riot Blockchain announced in a press release that it was in the process of developing a large-scale, 1 gigawatt facility just outside Navarro County’s Corsicana, about an hour's drive south of Dallas. The first phase of the project will include 400 megawatts of capacity on a 265-acre site, according to the company’s press release.
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Rain chances return for some in Central Texas to kick off the weekend

Triple digit heat holds on as we head into the last weekend of July. On Friday, Waco recorded a high temperature above 100° yet again. This now makes 45 days of 100° temperatures so far this year and puts us at a streak of 28 days in a row. This marks a milestone as we are now officially halfway to the most 100° days ever recorded in a single year.
WACO, TX

