Ever since a new Bitcoin mining facility was proposed in Navarro County, some residents have been upset about the drain on local resources they say the operation would cause. In April, the Colorado company Riot Blockchain announced in a press release that it was in the process of developing a large-scale, 1 gigawatt facility just outside Navarro County’s Corsicana, about an hour's drive south of Dallas. The first phase of the project will include 400 megawatts of capacity on a 265-acre site, according to the company’s press release.

NAVARRO COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO