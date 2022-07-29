freestonecountytimesonline.com
Car chase leads to crash and rollover, woman arrested
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report a 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon car crash – which officers say occurred after one car was crashed into another. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the crash in the 5700 block...
North Waco woman on trial for aggravated assault against neighbor
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A bitter dispute between two neighbors has gone from North Waco to the courtroom after a woman shot another woman in the neck. Angelica Garcia Gallegos, 40, is on trial on an aggravated assault charge in Waco’s 19th State District Court in an April 2, 2020, incident in which she shot her neighbor, April Hoffman, while Hoffman was holding an impact wrench and leaning over a 6-foot tall privacy fence.
Deadly crash under investigation in Waco
Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed one man. Police say the crash happened around 4:37 a.m. Saturday morning near the Loop 340 westbound access road and Marlin Highway southbound access road. According to initial reports, one vehicle hit the other as...
Early morning crash leaves 1 dead: Waco police
Waco police said 46-year-old James May died in an accident on East Loop 340 over the weekend. Next of kin has been notified.
Affidavit: Texas woman arrested after chasing neighbor while on riding lawn mower, threatening ‘I’m going to get you’
MABANK, Texas (KETK) – 60-year-old Judy Coggeshall was arrested and charged with stalking in Henderson County on July 25. On June 6 at approximately 7 p.m., law enforcement received a call from Henderson County Communications advising of a disturbance at a woman’s residence. The woman informed officials that Coggeshall had been stopped in front of […]
Waco Hwy 6 road closure in place until next year
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall-to-Mall project. Crews will close the westbound Highway 6 frontage road on Monday – from past the on-ramp before Beverly Drive to Beverly...
Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Paisley Groschke, 13, of Riesel, was crowned the next Miss Central Texas Saturday night. The pageant was held at Marlin High School where 18 contestants--who are required to live in McLennan, Falls, Robertson, Limestone of Bell counties--competed for the crown and a $1,500 scholarship. Each contestant...
Aug. 1: City of Waco will start enforcing the water conservation plan
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Aug. 1, the City of Waco will start enforcing the water conservation plan. Stage two of Waco’s water conservation plan went into effect on July 13; At that time the lake sat at 70.5% capacity. Now, 19 days in, Lake Waco sits at 67.3%...
Central Texas man pays it forward with $5 for kids going back-to-school
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An elderly Central Texas man is making back-to-school shopping a bit easier for local moms, walking the aisles of a Walmart a couple of times a week and passing out $5 bills to those with school-aged children. The man, who doesn’t want to be identified by...
Blaccent hosting first annual Night Out block party in Waco
WACO, Texas — One organization in Waco is trying to change the perception of public safety for the community. Blaccent is a black-led group focused on providing resources for the black community in Waco. One of the ways they're doing so is by putting on the Night Out block party on Tuesday.
Nursing Home Outside of Waco, TX Labeled One of Texas Most Haunted
One of my favorite things about the Fall season is definitely Halloween and hearing about all the haunted places around me. Turns out that one of the most haunted places in Texas is just up the road outside of Waco. Ghosts, goblins, evil spirits and haunted houses, believe it or...
Attention: Parents, Community, Family & Friends!
Lady Eagles Little Dribblers Board to Meet Wednesday. Our Lady Eagles Little Dribblers Board has two open positions!. We are also looking for at-large members to come aboard to make this program a success. Make plans to attend the board meeting on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 beginning 6:00 p.m. at...
Changes Coming to Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) announced today that the Inaugural Permit Finals will take place Oct. 7-9, 2022 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas during the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. The Permit Finals, hosted by the Heart O’...
The Largest Bitcoin Mining Facility in the World Is Coming to Navarro County. Not Everyone Wants It There.
Ever since a new Bitcoin mining facility was proposed in Navarro County, some residents have been upset about the drain on local resources they say the operation would cause. In April, the Colorado company Riot Blockchain announced in a press release that it was in the process of developing a large-scale, 1 gigawatt facility just outside Navarro County’s Corsicana, about an hour's drive south of Dallas. The first phase of the project will include 400 megawatts of capacity on a 265-acre site, according to the company’s press release.
Rain chances return for some in Central Texas to kick off the weekend
Triple digit heat holds on as we head into the last weekend of July. On Friday, Waco recorded a high temperature above 100° yet again. This now makes 45 days of 100° temperatures so far this year and puts us at a streak of 28 days in a row. This marks a milestone as we are now officially halfway to the most 100° days ever recorded in a single year.
