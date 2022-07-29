ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

ZEE5 Global Plots U.S. Expansion With Local Productions, Grassroots Penetration (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BSMWM_0gxUrXYc00

Click here to read the full article.

South Asian focused streamer ZEE5 Global has ambitious growth plans for the U.S., where it has just completed a year of operations. It envisages local commissions, English- and Spanish-language dubbing and subtitling and reaching deep into the South Asian diaspora through grassroots promotions.

“We want to be the one that is at the forefront of creating the crossover for South Asian content — the one that makes South Asian content go mainstream,” Archana Anand , chief business officer, ZEE5 Global, told Variety . “We want for the global audiences sitting in the U.S. to now start watching ZEE5 Global, including the Spanish audiences. So when we dub or when we subtitle we want to start subtitling in English and Spanish, and have those stories cross over.”

To achieve this, Anand is planning a two-pronged approach — to identify the ZEE5 content that has the ability to crossover, and commission local productions, something that the streamer is “looking at in a very big way,” says Anand. She says that discussions are already happening with U.S. based creators. The idea is to create programming that deals with immigrant angst and making it in a brand new country.

“There is a brand new South Asian image now in the U.S. Back in the day there was the idiot brown guy, who was a bit of a caricature, bad accent, clumsy and loud — like Apu from ‘The Simpsons.’ And today we’re talking about a world that has a [Google CEO] Sundar Pichai and [Microsoft CEO] Satya Nadella and Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas,” said Anand. “And there’s a brand new sheen to the South Asian, the Indian having arrived in the U.S. We are some of the wealthiest cohorts, we are very well spoken and well-conducted and are being feted everywhere.”

ZEE5 Global has provided briefs to creators to come up with the “next big South Asian story that is about the American dream, but from an Indian perspective, cutting across generations,” says Anand. The greenlit project will “create a lot of FOMO” and help “accelerate the crossover” to mainstream American audiences, Anand says.

The move to capture a larger audience follows robust results for ZEE5 Global. For the 2021-22 financial year, the platform saw global monthly active users (MAUs) of 105 million, a 32.2 million year-on-year rise, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $95 million, according to results declared by the company in May. In the U.S. specifically, according to data.ai (formerly known as App Annie), in May, ZEE5 Global had 379,000 MAUs, followed by Disney’s Hotstar with 200,000, SonyLIV with 62,800 and Eros Now with 60,200.

The U.S. drove 22%-25% of ZEE5’s total consumption minutes globally in June, 2022. Blockbuster films “ RRR ” and “The Kashmir Files” released on the service in May and helped to increase the viewer base by 44%, the streamer says.

Overall, the streamer offers 200,000 hours of on-demand content ranging from films, originals and TV series, music to lifestyle shows. It has content in Indian languages Hindi, English, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Punjabi and six international languages — Malay, Thai, Bahasa, Urdu, Bangla (Bangladeshi) and Arabic.

Besides India, ZEE5 Global currently produces originals in Bangladesh and Pakistan. The recent titles that have performed well in the U.S. market for the service are “The Kashmir Files,” “Mithya,” “Love Hostel,” and “The Broken News” in Hindi; “RRR,” “Valimai,” “Bangarraju” and “Varudu Kavaanelu” in Telugu; “Mudhal Nee Mudivum Ne,” “Anandham Vilayadum Veedu” and “Vilangu” in Tamil; and in Bengali/Bangla “Tonic,” “Switzerland,” “Jodi Kintu Tobuo,” “Contract” and “Ladies & Gentlemen.”

In addition to expanding into the mainstream U.S. market, ZEE5 is also actively growing its native audience in a vast country where the South Asian population is scattered and spoilt for choice. The strategy here for the streamer has been to promote the brand via grassroots means of South Asian associations, student associations and specialty grocery stores. The South Asian audience is also notorious for taking up short term subscriptions in order to consume a particular event film or series, which they can’t find anywhere else. A ZEE5 annual subscription currently costs $59.99 annually or $26.99 quarterly in the U.S.

“I have the challenge of keeping the consumer constantly engaged and giving him regular doses of content that keeps him engaged on our platform. And I’m cognizant of the fact that we don’t have sport and sport can so easily distract an audience,” says Anand.

The ZEE conglomerate was part of the bidding for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament rights, which were ultimately carved up between Viacom18 and Disney for $6.2 billion. In the absence of these premium rights, during the IPL season ZEE5 steps up its marketing efforts and also tactically programs potentially popular content. It is no coincidence that the service’s biggest blockbusters this year — “RRR” and “The Kashmir Files” — released on ZEE5 during the final stages of the IPL.

Meanwhile, a game changing merger between Sony and Zee is currently in the works, which could potentially lead to synergies between ZEE5 and SonyLIV. Because the merger is in progress, Anand is not allowed to comment on it beyond saying: “In a very generic way, I can tell you that we’re very bullish, because we think it’s two very complementary entities that are coming together. And it’s on in full speed.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Can Universal and Weeknd Manager Wassim ‘Sal’ Slaiby Take Arabic Music Global?

Click here to read the full article. One of the wonders of music streaming is its borderlessness. Back in the day, a person might never hear, let alone purchase, music outside their country or comfort zone if they didn’t happen to wander into that area of a record store or radio dial. But streaming has midwifed seemingly unlikely genre collisions like hip-hop and emo rock, and perhaps most prominently, it supercharged the rise of reggaeton, the Latin-hip-hop hybrid whose rhythm has become the most ubiquitous sound of the past decade. Now, music companies are positioning themselves for even more discovery and...
MUSIC
Variety

China’s Bona Film Group Returning to Stock Market, Finalizing IPO in Shenzhen

Click here to read the full article. Bona Film Group, one of China’s most consistently successful private sector movie studios, is in the final stages of launching an IPO on the Shenzhen stock exchange. The company was behind last year’s “The Battle of Lake Changjin,” the highest grossing film of all time in China. The IPO move represents a return to public company status for a firm that has frequently been ahead of its time. Bona was in the early wave of Chinese companies to list their share in the U.S. and achieved an IPO on the NASDAQ exchange in 2010, in...
ECONOMY
Variety

Netflix Africa Bosses Talk Originals, Co-Production Strategy and Expansion Plans: ‘We Can Only Go Forward and Spend More’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Netflix’s top executive team in Africa plans to continue spending on scripted and unscripted content across genres until it unearths the big “Squid Game”-like show that captures global buzz. During Tuesday’s “See What’s Next Africa” showcase in Johannesburg, South Africa, the streamer unveiled several African original renewals, some co-production developments, more details around existing projects, and another multi-project output deal with the South Africa filmmaker Mandlakayise Walter Dube for films and series. Under the partnership, Dube — who directed Netflix’s first commissioned African film “Silverton Siege,” released earlier this year — will direct a variety...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

With HBO Max and Discovery+ Expected to Merge, Streamers Debate Scale vs. Brand Identity

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery is about to find out whether bigger and broader really is better when it comes to streaming. Ever since he took over the merged company in April, CEO David Zaslav has been clear about his vision for one global platform, and with the company’s latest earnings release this week, Wall Street anticipation about details regarding about a paired-up HBO Max and Discovery+ is growing. This would enable people who signed up to binge-watch “Barry,” “Succession” and “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” to get their fill of “Naked and Afraid” and...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satya Nadella
Person
Deepika Padukone
Person
Anurag Thakur
Person
Sundar Pichai
Variety

Cinedigm Lands All North American Rights to ‘History of the Occult’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Streaming media company Cinedigm has landed all North American rights to hit Latin horror movie “History of the Occult” from Buenos Aires-based FilmSharks. After a successful run across Latin America, Europe and Asia, it will debut in the U.S. and Canada in December via Cinedigm’s horror streaming service Screambox, powered by Bloody Disgusting. “History of the Occult” was touted as the highest-rated horror movie of 2021 on Letterboxd’s Year in Review roundup, as voted by users of the film rating social platform. Shot mostly in black and white, the feature debut of Argentine writer-director Cristian Ponce...
MOVIES
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry

WASHINGTON (AP) — When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel. The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty. President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there’s no change in America’s longstanding “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Pelosi portrays her high-profile trip as part of a U.S. obligation to stand with democracies against autocratic countries, and with democratic Taiwan against China.
FOREIGN POLICY
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says

A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Asian#Zee5#South Indian#Spanish
Variety

George Takei, William Shatner, J.J. Abrams and More ‘Star Trek’ Figures Pay Tribute to Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. George Takei and J.J. Abrams were among the major figures of the “Star Trek” franchise to pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols. The actress, who portrayed the capable and commanding Enterprise crew member Nyota Uhura, died Saturday night at the age of 89. Nichols portrayed Uhura across the original series and the first six “Trek” films. She also voiced the character in “Star Trek: The Animated Series.” “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” Nichols’ son, Kyle Johnson, wrote in a statement on the actress’ official Facebook page. “Her...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Bill Russell, 11-Time NBA Champion and First Black Head Coach in U.S. Pro Sports, Dies at 88

Click here to read the full article. Bill Russell, a Boston Celtics legend who won 11 championships during his career and served as the first Black head coach of any professional U.S. sports team, died Sunday. He was 88. Russell’s death was confirmed through his official social media accounts with a statement saying the NBA star died peacefully with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. “We hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill’s uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principle,” a statement posted on social media said. “That would be one last,...
BOSTON, MA
Variety

Nichelle Nichols, Uhura in ‘Star Trek,’ Dies at 89

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed communications officer Uhura on the original “Star Trek” series, died Saturday night in Silver City, N.M. She was 89 years old. Nichols’ death was confirmed by Gilbert Bell, her talent manager and business partner of 15 years. Nichols shared one of the first interracial kisses in television history on “Star Trek.” That moment, with her co-star William Shatner, was a courageous move on the part of her, “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry and NBC considering the climate at the time, but the episode “Plato’s Stepchildren,” which aired in 1968, was written...
SILVER CITY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Sylvester Stallone Slams Producer Again Over ‘Drago’ Spinoff: ‘I Never Wanted Rocky Characters to Be Exploited’

Click here to read the full article. Sylvester Stallone has doubled down on his criticisms of the direction of the “Rocky” franchise, expressing his frustration regarding the newly announced spinoff film “Drago.” The actor shared his disappointment in a post on Instagram Saturday. Although Stallone does not call anybody out by name in his writing, the star mentions a “94-year-old producer,” a description which would seem to be pointed at “Rocky” series producer Irwin Winkler. Winkler, who is actually 91 years old, has been a target of criticism for Stallone before. “Another Heartbreaker… Just found this out… ONCE AGAIN , this PATHETIC...
MOVIES
Variety

Selena Gomez to Reboot 1980s Comedy ‘Working Girl’

Click here to read the full article. 20th Century Studios is looking to revive “Working Girl” with the help of Selena Gomez. Gomez is in final negotiations to produce a reboot of “Working Girl,” the Mike Nichols-directed comedy starring Sigourney Weaver, Melanie Griffith and Harrison Ford. Ilana Pena, who created the Disney+ series “Diary of a Future President,” is adapting the screenplay for the film, which is eyeing a release on Hulu. A director has not been announced. Casting has not been set, and it’s unclear if Gomez will star in the “Working Girl” remake in addition to serving as a producer. The...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Bullet Train’ Review: Brad Pitt Leads This Gleefully Overloaded, High-Speed Battle Royale

Click here to read the full article. The bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto takes about two hours and 15 minutes — just the right amount of time to pull off a cartoonishly over-the-top action movie, in which half a dozen assassins shoot, stab and otherwise perforate each other’s pretty little faces in pursuit of a briefcase stuffed with cash. It’s a high-stakes game of hot potato, choreographed and executed by “Atomic Blonde” director David Leitch, in which a self-deprecating Brat Pitt wears a bucket hat and oversized specs, Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson play bickering “twin” hitmen Lemon...
MOVIES
Variety

How ‘Better Caul Saul’ Brought Back [SPOILERS] and Why the Director Didn’t De-Age Them

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the 11th episode of “Better Call Saul” Season 6, titled “Breaking Bad.” After their “Better Call Saul” cameos were teased by the show’s co-creator Peter Gould before the start of the sixth and final season, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were finally back as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman Monday night. The two Emmy winners reprised their roles for the first time on the “Breaking Bad” prequel, just a few years after they shared the screen briefly in “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.” After fans...
TV SERIES
Variety

California Considers Bill That Would Free Actors From Exclusivity Deals

Click here to read the full article. TV networks have long known the value of exclusive contracts for their stars. Networks that invest millions in developing and promoting a show don’t want to see the lead actor show up in another series on a rival network. But in the streaming era, those exclusivity deals have become a major concern for actors. TV seasons have far fewer episodes than they did a decade ago, and there are often longer breaks between seasons. So actors often find themselves forced out of work for extended periods while they wait to hear whether their show...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Judge Blocks Weinstein Lawyers’ Subpoenas for Several Witnesses’ Emails, Texts and Communication

Click here to read the full article. A Los Angeles judge on Monday ruled to limit the amount of information that could be obtained by Harvey Weinstein’s defense team for his upcoming trial on 11 counts of rape and sexual assault. Judge Lisa B. Lench approved the prosecution’s motion to quash subpoenas from four witnesses for their correspondence, including personal emails and texts dating as far back as 2004, with one of the alleged victims (referred to as Jane Doe #4). However, the judge said she wouldn’t prevent the defense from serving future subpoenas to victims, and wouldn’t ask them to notify...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Big Brother’ Star Xavier Prather Reveals Family Tragedy He Faced Days Before Entering ‘The Challenge: USA’ House

Click here to read the full article. When Xavier Prather entered the “Big Brother” house in 2021, he wasn’t in a great place. As he shared on the show, his brother had died shortly before he began filming. Still, he used it to fuel his “Big Brother” ambitions — and went on to become the first Black winner on the CBS reality show. When “The Challenge: USA” called, Prather wasn’t sure he should return to reality TV. While he didn’t like that five other houseguests from his season were also on the show — “It felt like a setup,” he says...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

74K+
Followers
57K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy