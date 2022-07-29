White House goes on offense to argue that the U.S. is not in a recession

www.cnbc.com
R2RHiker
4d ago
Two quarters of negative GDP growth is a recession. The White House is trying to redefine it for political purposes. They're also downplaying inflation which is hurting everyone right now.
Hellene
4d ago
This is straight from the Communist playbook. Gaslight the public to make them appear nuts. Twist words, definitions, up is down and down is up.
Dan Mcnally
4d ago
He is absolutely right! And Meanwhile at the White House there is no recession, as for the rest of the American people we all know the truth.
