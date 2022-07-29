What Cramer is watching — big beats for Apple and Amazon, huge miss for Intel

www.cnbc.com
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian
Amazon took a major hit from its stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter of 2022.
European markets slightly lower as cautious sentiment persists; Avast up 42%
It's a busy day for earnings in Europe, with Commerzbank, SocGen, BMW, Banco BPM, Siemens Healthineers and Veolia and Wolters Kluwer among the companies reporting before the bell. In regular hours trading in the U.S., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to Taiwan weighed on investors, who worried it would...
Wall Street’s top analysts are bullish on these long-term stocks
Between the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike, fresh economic data and a flood of earnings from tech giants, it has been a busy week for investors. Since the market can be so volatile, it's key to maintain a long-term perspective and avoid making decisions based on sudden movements in stocks.
Biden administration faces midnight court deadline to defend $350 billion of Trump's China tariffs
President Biden has yet to make a decision on the options his advisors have presented on the tariffs, according to senior administration officials. The National Security Council's spokesman recently called the tariffs "poorly designed," "a shoddy deal" that "increased costs for American families." Ambassador Katherine Tai, who as U.S. Trade...
65% of Americans are doing 'the exact opposite of what they're supposed to,' says investing expert—here's what to do instead
If your favorite store was offering 13% off the merchandise, chances are you'd be filling up your shopping cart. But if you're like many Americans, you may find you're not quite as enthusiastic about a markdown when it comes to buying stocks. The S&P 500 — a common proxy for...
What's behind Pelosi's Taiwan trip?
Dewardric, McNeal, Longview Global, weighs in on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's rumored trip to Taiwan, against the wishes of China. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Karen Finerman and Brian Kelly.
Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
Pinterest shares jump after Elliott confirms it's the company's largest investor
Shares of Pinterest jumped 11% on Tuesday morning despite disappointing second-quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates. The company reported better-than-expected user numbers and received a statement of support from activist investor Elliott Management. Shares of Pinterest closed up 11% Tuesday, a day after activist investor Elliott Management confirmed it's Pinterest's...
Pelosi's Taiwan trip is a new headache for Biden, increases tension with China
The Biden White House has tried for weeks to convince Beijing and the world that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan says nothing about U.S. policy toward China or Taiwan. Yet experts say that effort misses the point, because intraparty schisms in Washington are effectively meaningless to the rest...
Gold hits near one-month high on dollar weakness
Gold neared a one-month high on Monday on the back of a decline in the U.S. dollar, with investors awaiting economic data that could influence the path of Federal Reserve policy tightening. Spot gold was up 0.37% at $1,771.71 per ounce, having earlier hit its highest since July 5 at...
Apple chipmaker TSMC warns Taiwan-China war would make everybody losers
If China were to invade Taiwan, the most-advanced chip factory in the world would be rendered "not operable," TSMC Chair Mark Liu said. "The war brings no winners, everybody's losers," Liu said. He said an invasion would cause economic turmoil for China, Taiwan and Western countries. If China were to...
Generate Passive Income as This Dividend Payer Eyes a Stock Split
The growing SaaS business offers promise for investors, plus a rising dividend.
Oil drops as weak Chinese factory data heightens demand concerns
Oil prices dropped sharply on Monday as weak manufacturing data from China and Europe weighed on the demand outlook while investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top crude producers on supply. Brent crude futures settled $3.94, or 3.79%, lower at $100.03 per barrel. U.S....
The best credit cards of 2022
There are so many credit cards available to consumers that it can be hard to choose the best card. There's no "one size fits all" credit card, but instead options for different types of people — whether you're a foodie, road warrior, traveler or someone looking to build credit. A little research can help you find a card that's specifically designed for your lifestyle.
Russia faces 'economic oblivion' despite claims of short-term resilience, economists say
The International Monetary Fund last week upgraded Russia's GDP estimate for 2022 by 2.5 percentage points, meaning the economy is now projected to contract by 6% this year. However, many economists see long-lasting costs to the Russian economy from the exit of foreign firms, the loss of its long-term oil and gas markets, and its diminished access to critical imports of technology and inputs.
U.S. Treasury yields move higher ahead of new economic data
U.S. government debt prices traded lower on Wednesday morning but investors are still monitoring geopolitical tensions between the United States and China. At around 3:40 am ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved higher to 2.7574% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also rose to 3.0138%. Yields move inversely to prices.
Pelosi meets Taiwan's President as furious China conducts combat exercises nearby
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in a high-stakes visit Wednesday, vowing that Washington will not "abandon our commitment" to Taipei, while a furious China responded with nearby combat exercises and economic sanctions against the democratic island. "Now more than ever,...
How these companies are taking over the U.S. auto dealership industry
Six publicly traded dealership groups, including the two biggest ones, AutoNation and Lithia Motors, have been buying up a growing share of U.S. auto dealerships. With new car prices at all-time highs, parts in short supply and automobiles in high demand, these dealership groups have seen profits soar throughout the pandemic.
The jet-tracking teen stopped tweeting Mark Cuban's flights for free, but refused $5,000 from Elon Musk for the same thing
If you want Jack Sweeney to stop publicly tracking your private jet on Twitter, take a leaf out of Mark Cuban's book and offer the 19-year-old something better than money: friendship. Sweeney, a sophomore at the University of Central Florida, is the teenager responsible for 30 automated Twitter accounts that...
Gold steadies as lower U.S. yields counter uptick in dollar
Gold traded slightly higher on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar inched higher, although a dip in Treasury yields and growing recession fears kept bullion near four-week peak. Spot gold traded 0.46% higher around $1,780.19 per ounce after hitting its highest since July 5 at $1,780.39 earlier in the session. U.S....
