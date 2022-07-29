Roku plunges 23% after missing earnings

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stock futures are lower Monday, as Wall Street begins a new month after strong gains in July. All three major U.S. stock indexes recorded their best months of the year. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.1% and 6.7% in July, respectively, their largest monthly advances since November 2020. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed and ended a three-month losing skid. The index rose 12.35% in July for its best month since April 2020, powered by robust gains in the technology sector.

