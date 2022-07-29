Roku plunges 23% after missing earnings

www.cnbc.com
Pinterest shares jump after Elliott confirms it's the company's largest investor
Shares of Pinterest jumped 11% on Tuesday morning despite disappointing second-quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates. The company reported better-than-expected user numbers and received a statement of support from activist investor Elliott Management. Shares of Pinterest closed up 11% Tuesday, a day after activist investor Elliott Management confirmed it's Pinterest's...
Wall Street’s top analysts are bullish on these long-term stocks
Between the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike, fresh economic data and a flood of earnings from tech giants, it has been a busy week for investors. Since the market can be so volatile, it's key to maintain a long-term perspective and avoid making decisions based on sudden movements in stocks.
What Cramer is watching Monday — consumers hoard cash, home improvement slows
Looking for signs of peaking. M2 has peaked and could be ready for a big fall. (M2 is a broad measure of the U.S. money supply). Are consumer balance sheets stretched? Still have a huge amount of cash in their accounts. (Good for banks with high fed funds rate yet stocks have not re-rated.) People scared to own banks going into a recession.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi breaks down second-quarter earnings and shift to services
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi joins CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' to break down the company's latest quarterly earnings report, which showed the ride hailing company was cash-flow positive for the first time. Khosrowshahi also provides an outlook for the fall and weighs in on the company's operations in Europe as economies reopen following the Covid-19 pandemic. "There's a ton of growth ahead of us," Khosrowshahi tells CNBC regarding its European business.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stock futures are lower Monday, as Wall Street begins a new month after strong gains in July. All three major U.S. stock indexes recorded their best months of the year. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.1% and 6.7% in July, respectively, their largest monthly advances since November 2020. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed and ended a three-month losing skid. The index rose 12.35% in July for its best month since April 2020, powered by robust gains in the technology sector.
Cramer’s week ahead: Jobs report on Friday will make or break July’s rally
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said the most important data this week is the Bureau of Labor Statistics release of the July nonfarm payrolls report on Friday morning. "If it shows some job growth with no wage inflation, then the fabulous July rally can stand," the "Mad Money" host said.
