Amazon shares rally after strong second quarter and guidance

www.cnbc.com
Related
Benzinga
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
CNBC
Pinterest shares jump after Elliott confirms it's the company's largest investor
Shares of Pinterest jumped 11% on Tuesday morning despite disappointing second-quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates. The company reported better-than-expected user numbers and received a statement of support from activist investor Elliott Management. Shares of Pinterest closed up 11% Tuesday, a day after activist investor Elliott Management confirmed it's Pinterest's...
CNBC
SocGen posts second-quarter loss after taking 3.3 billion euro hit on Russia exit
The French lender saw every unit grow in the second quarter, which helped offset the impact of its departure from Russia. Going forward, the French bank said it aims to achieve a return on tangible equity, a measure of profitability, of 10% and a CET 1 ratio of 12% in 2025.
CNBC
Singapore bank OCBC's second-quarter profit jumps 28%, upbeat on outlook
Singapore's second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp reported a stronger-than-expected 28% jump in quarterly profit and gave a robust outlook as rising interest rates pushed up its net interest margins. With Singapore relaxing most of its Covid-19 local and travel restrictions since early April this year, banks are benefiting from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Wall Street’s top analysts are bullish on these long-term stocks
Between the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike, fresh economic data and a flood of earnings from tech giants, it has been a busy week for investors. Since the market can be so volatile, it's key to maintain a long-term perspective and avoid making decisions based on sudden movements in stocks.
CNBC
This company wants to pay you $100,000 a year to eat candy—here's how to apply
Move aside, Willy Wonka: A Canadian candy company called Candy Funhouse is hiring a professional taste tester, with a salary of up to $100,000 per year. Last week, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company posted a job listing for what it describes as the world's first chief candy officer. The chosen applicant will be responsible for taste testing roughly 3,500 products each month, running company board meetings and approving new candy inventory with their "CCO stamp of approval," according to the LinkedIn post.
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Monday — consumers hoard cash, home improvement slows
Looking for signs of peaking. M2 has peaked and could be ready for a big fall. (M2 is a broad measure of the U.S. money supply). Are consumer balance sheets stretched? Still have a huge amount of cash in their accounts. (Good for banks with high fed funds rate yet stocks have not re-rated.) People scared to own banks going into a recession.
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Gold hits near one-month high on dollar weakness
Gold neared a one-month high on Monday on the back of a decline in the U.S. dollar, with investors awaiting economic data that could influence the path of Federal Reserve policy tightening. Spot gold was up 0.37% at $1,771.71 per ounce, having earlier hit its highest since July 5 at...
CNBC
Jumping credit card balances and JOLTS reports a sign of resilience, suggests Moody's Mark Zandi
Mark Zandi, Moody's Analytics, on credit card balances jumping at their fastest pace in 20 years. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Courtney Garcia and Jeff Mills.
CNBC
Options Action: DraftKings rips higher
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on a rip higher for DraftKings. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Courtney Garcia and Jeff Mills.
CNBC
Investors worried, but warming, says Investopedia editor-in-chief
Caleb Silver, Investopedia editor-in-chief, discusses what's on investors' minds right now. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Courtney Garcia and Jeff Mills.
CNBC
Amazon warehouses face expanded probes into safety hazards as investigators visit three more sites
OSHA inspectors on Monday visited Amazon sites in New York, Colorado and Idaho with the widening of a probe into potential workplace hazards, according to a document viewed by CNBC. Last month, OSHA and federal prosecutors began investigating workplace safety at Amazon warehouses. OSHA officials in July inspected three other...
CNBC
European markets slightly lower as cautious sentiment persists; Avast up 42%
LONDON — European stocks were fractionally lower on Wednesday, continuing the cautious regional trend this week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.2% in early trade, with autos falling 1.4% while tech stocks gained 1.1%. The mixed trade for European stocks comes after markets pulled back slightly on Tuesday, tracking...
CNBC
How these companies are taking over the U.S. auto dealership industry
Six publicly traded dealership groups, including the two biggest ones, AutoNation and Lithia Motors, have been buying up a growing share of U.S. auto dealerships. With new car prices at all-time highs, parts in short supply and automobiles in high demand, these dealership groups have seen profits soar throughout the pandemic.
CNBC
Oil drops as weak Chinese factory data heightens demand concerns
Oil prices dropped sharply on Monday as weak manufacturing data from China and Europe weighed on the demand outlook while investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top crude producers on supply. Brent crude futures settled $3.94, or 3.79%, lower at $100.03 per barrel. U.S....
CNBC
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi breaks down second-quarter earnings and shift to services
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi joins CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' to break down the company's latest quarterly earnings report, which showed the ride hailing company was cash-flow positive for the first time. Khosrowshahi also provides an outlook for the fall and weighs in on the company's operations in Europe as economies reopen following the Covid-19 pandemic. "There's a ton of growth ahead of us," Khosrowshahi tells CNBC regarding its European business.
CNBC
We're exiting this position to raise some cash after July's big market rally
Walmart is building four high-tech fulfillment centers that will simplify and speed up the picking and packing of online orders. The first one will open this summer in Joliet, Illinois.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Pinterest, Simon Property Group, Avis Budget and more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Pinterest — Shares of the image-sharing company popped more than 19% despite a miss on the top and bottom lines as activist investor Elliott Management revealed it is now the largest investor. The company also beat monthly active user estimates.
CNBC
Gold steadies as lower U.S. yields counter uptick in dollar
Gold traded slightly higher on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar inched higher, although a dip in Treasury yields and growing recession fears kept bullion near four-week peak. Spot gold traded 0.46% higher around $1,780.19 per ounce after hitting its highest since July 5 at $1,780.39 earlier in the session. U.S....
Comments / 0