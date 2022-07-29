www.cbssports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia Thompson
[Opinion] The NFL doesn't care about women but loves their moneyJake WellsCleveland, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive SushiIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Related
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Impresses in first week of camp
White has stood out over the first week of training camp with his size and sure hands, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. The rookie third-round pick is competing with Ke'Shawn Vaughn for the No. 2 running back job this summer, and thus far, it appears White may have the upper hand. The Arizona State alum's early success as a receiver isn't a surprise by any stretch when considering he contributed a 43-456-1 line through the air across 11 games during his final season with the Sun Devils. Given Tom Brady's extensive track record of successfully utilizing pass-catching running backs, that trait could serve White especially well in the job battle.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Orlando Brown: Signing tender Monday
Brown will sign his franchise tender and report to camp Monday, ESPN.com reports. Brown and the Chiefs failed to work out a long-term deal, so Brown will play out the 2022 season on the franchise tag. The starting left tackle will earn $16,662,000 in 2022 and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Removed from NFI list
Brown (hamstring) was activated from the non-football injury list Tuesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Brown can now practice with his Cardinal teammates, after missing the first week of training camp due to a hamstring injury he reportedly suffered during a private workout over the summer. He may be eased into practice with his new team, as there's a high recurrence rate for soft-tissue injuries -- and perhaps even more so for speed-dependent players. Brown has nearly six weeks to ramp up before Arizona's season opener against Kansas City, at which point teammate DeAndre Hopkins will begin serving a six-game suspension.
CBS Sports
Colts' Dennis Kelly: Out with knee injury
Kelly will miss some time due to a knee injury, head coach Frank Reich told 107.5 Indianapolis. The severity of his knee injury isn't clear, but this isn't great news for Indy's offensive line depth. Kelly started four games for the Packers in 2021, including Green Bay's playoff loss to the 49ers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Jaguars' C.J. Beathard: Out Thursday
Beathard (groin) will not play in the Hall of Fame Game against the Raiders on Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Beathard is still recovering from a groin injury suffered in minicamp. The 28-year-old has been limited in practice and isn't quite ready to take the field yet. With Trevor Lawrence also getting the night off , Jake Luton will get the starting nod.
CBS Sports
Texans' Marlon Mack: Competing for role
Mack is competing with Rex Burkhead, Dameon Pierce and other running backs for roles in the Houston backfield, Drew Dougherty of houstontexans.com reports. Pierce reportedly is making a strong impression, but it seems like a wide-open competition, and Mack is the only one with experience working as an NFL lead back. That was years ago, of course, and he's taken only 28 regular-season carries since suffering an Achilles tear in Week 1 of 2020 with the Colts. Mack did run for 908 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018 (195 carries - 4.7 YPC), followed by 1,091 yards and eight TDs in 2019 (247 carries - 4.4 YPC).
CBS Sports
Broncos' KJ Hamler: To come off PUP list
The Broncos are expected to activate Hamler (knee) from the active/PUP list Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hamler reportedly is recovering well from a torn left ACL suffered last September, and the Broncos are hopeful his impressive speed won't have diminished. Though the trio of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick appear entrenched atop Denver's wide receiver depth chart, Hamler boasts a skill set that could allow him to thrive as the No. 4 option for new franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday
Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Bills' Micah Hyde: Moves past minor injury
Hyde suited up for practice Monday after sitting out Saturday's session with a hip injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. The Bills have a loaded secondary and one of the league's better defenses, but it's the safety tandem of Hyde and Jordan Poyer that makes the engine run, and replacing either at any point in 2022 would be a tricky proposition. It looks like the team dodged a bullet, as Hyde's injury appears to be quickly behind him.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Getting some first-team work
Williams has been getting some of the first-team reps in training camp, but he could face more competition for playing time following Detroit's recent signing of Justin Jackson, MLive.com's Kyle Meinke reports. Jackson is an experienced but oft-injured backup, while Williams is the former but not the latter, having played...
CBS Sports
Bills' Marquez Stevenson: Leaves practice early
Stevenson (foot) left practice early Tuesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Stevenson will undergo further evaluation, as the severity of the injury is not yet known. Selected in the sixth round of the 2021 Draft, Stevenson appeared in five games last season, serving as a return man for the Bills.
CBS Sports
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Likely to be optioned
Reyes is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Columbus prior to Tuesday's game, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports. Reyes was seen cleaning out his locker after Monday's win over the Diamondbacks. Perhaps he's traded prior to Tuesday's deadline and remains in the big leagues with another organization, but either way, the 27-year-old will be off the Guardians' 26-man active roster, at least for the time being. Oscar Gonzalez (intercostal) appears close to returning from the injured list for Cleveland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Bills' Zack Moss: Making noise at camp
Teammate Devin Singletary recently said Moss has been "looking good" in training camp and is "getting back to himself" after a disappointing 2021, Dom Tibbetts of WKBW reports. Singletary implies that Moss had a tough time coming back from ankle surgery after his 2020 rookie season, helping to explain the...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Another successful rehab game
Haniger (ankle) played six innings in right field during Triple-A Tacoma's win over El Paso on Sunday, going 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks. Haniger skewered Triple-A arms for a second time in the last three games and got in another round of solid work on defense before being lifted for a pinch runner following a walk in his final plate appearance. The veteran outfielder is looking good both at the plate and in the field, seemingly leaving him on track to be activated Friday as previously reported.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sees action in first game back
Kelenic, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, entered Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Astros in the fifth inning as a defensive replacement and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Kelenic's rough day at the plate was very reminiscent of the forgettable 31-game stint he endured with the Mariners to...
CBS Sports
Steelers' Najee Harris: Exits with possible foot injury
Harris left Monday's practice with an apparent left foot/ankle injury, Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network reports. Harris spent some time with trainers and took off his left shoe. Assuming he misses the rest of practice, Benny Snell is next up for first-team RB reps, with other options including Anthony McFarland and Jeremy McNichols.
CBS Sports
Vikings 2022 training camp observations: Kevin O'Connell's effect, Kellen Mond at No. 2 QB and more
EAGAN, Minn. -- The sun was out in full force on Monday, as the Vikings began their first full week of training camp practice. It was a perfect template for the thousands of fans on hand at TCO Performance Center, giving local faithful a brightly lit look at the keys to Minnesota's 2022 season, both old and new.
CBS Sports
Giants' Austin Calitro: Signed by Giants
Calitro signed with the Giants on Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Calitro played five games with Cincinnati last season, though he was mostly used on special teams. The linebacker did log 20 defensive snaps and collected six tackles (four solo). New York waived Justin Hilliard (ankle) in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Josh Gordon: Returns to field
Gordon (undisclosed) was practicing with the team Sunday, Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star reports. Gordon left a June 15 minicamp practice early, but an update on his status was previously unavailable. The 31-year-old receiver is looking to carve out a bigger role for himself this season with the departure of Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle, but the additions of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore will likely leave Gordon in the same position on the wide receiver depth chart as last year.
CBS Sports
Titans coach Mike Vrabel gives honest answer when asked about trying to tackle Derrick Henry in his prime
Before becoming a successful NFL head coach, Mike Vrabel was a standout linebacker who won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. Vrabel's playing career also included an All-Pro nod in 2007 while helping the Patriots record a perfect regular-season record. But if he had to face Titans star...
Comments / 0