Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Remains out of lineup
Baddoo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Baddoo started Friday's game but will now be on the bench for a second consecutive contest, with the Tigers using Robbie Grossman, Riley Greene and Victor Reyes in the outfield from left to right. Baddoo clearly looks like a reserve outfielder at this point, though his fortunes could change if Detroit decides to trade the veteran Grossman before Tuesday's deadline.
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slugs yet another homer
Judge went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two walks in Saturday's 8-2 win over Kansas City. Judge continued his season-long power fest with a two-run shot to right field in the second inning. The slugger has gone deep in each of his past three games and in seven of 10 contests since the All-Star break. Judge is slashing an eye-popping .436/.532/1.179 over that stretch with nine homers, 21 RBI, two stolen bases and a 7:13 BB:K. He's up to 42 home runs on the season and is on pace to obliterate his career-high mark of 52, which he set in his first full major-league campaign.
Braves designate Robinson Canó for assignment after acquiring Nationals infielder in trade deadline deal
The Atlanta Braves announced a series of roster moves on Monday, including the acquisition of utility infielder Ehire Adrianza from the Washington Nationals in exchange for outfielder Trey Harris. The Braves also designated veteran second baseman Robinson Canó for assignment. Adrianza, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday in a...
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Designated for assignment
Rogers was designated for assignment Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. It has been a trying season for Rogers, and the Nationals ultimately wound up removing him from their 40-man roster. He could remain with the organization is he goes through waivers unclaimed.
Pirates' Tyler Beede: Starting Wednesday
Beede will start Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. The right-hander has worked exclusively out of the bullpen for the Giants and Pirates this year, but he'll step into the rotation Wednesday after Pittsburgh traded away Jose Quintana. Beede covered three innings during his last appearance Sunday, so he shouldn't be expected to have a full starting workload. It's unclear if Pittsburgh plans to keep him in the rotation or if he'll shift back to the bullpen after Wednesday's outing.
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Optioned to Triple-A
Schmidt was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. The Yankees traded for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino earlier in the day, so they need to clear space on the active roster. Schmidt has a 2.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 30 innings across 16 MLB appearances this year.
Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday
Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery: Sent to St. Louis
Montgomery was traded from the Yankees to the Cardinals on Tuesday in exchange for Harrison Bader, Jack Curry of YES Network reports. Montgomery had been a fixture in the Yankees' rotation, but the team decided to part with him to add another piece in the outfield. Montgomery will bolster a St. Louis rotation that has been hit by injuries, and his numbers could be even better moving from the AL East to the NL Central.
Twins' Jharel Cotton: DFA'd on Tuesday
The Twins designated Cotton for assignment Tuesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. It's very possible that Cotton, with a 2.83 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 31:16 K:BB in 35 innings of relief this season, generates some interest on waivers. Granted, he's pitched in mostly low-leverage situations, but a team needing bullpen help could certainly claim him.
White Sox's Luis Robert: Unlikely to return against Royals
Robert (head) is unlikely to return during Chicago's three-game series against Kansas City this week, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Manager Tony La Russa relayed that Robert is feeling better and has an outside shot to return to action Wednesday. However, La Russa considers that possibility unlikely, so don't expect to see Robert back on the field until Thursday at the earliest.
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Making team debut Wednesday
Castillo will start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Castillo was dealt from the Reds to the Mariners on Friday in a blockbuster deal, and he'll face a tough matchup at Yankee Stadium during his first start with his new team. The right-hander recorded a quality start in each of his final five appearances with the Reds, posting a 1.59 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 34 innings during that time.
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Back in action in Complex League
Mejia (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and will serve as a designated hitter in Tuesday's game, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The fact that the Rays cleared Mejia for a rehab assignment one week after he deactivated suggests...
Rangers' Jon Gray: Exits with injury
Gray was removed from Monday's game against the Orioles in the second inning with left side discomfort. Gray's injury forced him to leave Monday's outing after he threw just 48 pitches. It remains to be seen if he will be available to make what was set to be his second start of the week Saturday.
Rays' Carson Williams: Falls off after hot start
Williams is hitting .255/.347/.489 with 13 home runs, 21 steals and 41:125 BB:K in 82 games for Single-A Charleston. Yep, that's 125 strikeouts in 82 games for Williams -- good for an ugly 32.9 percent strikeout rate. He came out of the gate on fire, putting up a .323 average and 1.018 OPS through his first 33 games of the year, but in the 50 games since, he's put up a .208 batting average and .710 OPS. The stolen-base production has fallen off, too -- he's gone 0-for-2 over his last 16 games. Williams still boasts an intriguing power-speed blend, and he's considered a good bet to stick at shortstop, so there's still plenty to dream on here, but as the Rays (and fantasy managers) have seen with the travails of Josh Lowe this year, a subpar hit tool can prevent the other tools from showing through regularly.
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Held out Monday
Moustakas is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. Southpaw Jesus Luzardo will open on the mound for the Marlins, so Moustakas and his .513 OPS against lefties will open the game on the bench. Donovan Solano will enter the lineup in place of Moustakas.
Royals' Brent Rooker: Joins Royals
Rooker was traded from the Padres to the Royals in exchange for Cam Gallagher on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The deal appears to accomplish little more than shifting some organizational depth pieces around. Rooker owns a career .690 OPS in 67 major-league games, just two of which have come this season.
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Demoted to Triple-A
Cordero was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports. Cordero has a .577 OPS and four errors in nine games since the All-Star break, and the Red Sox sent him to the minors with Rafael Devers (hamstring) returning from the injured list. Eric Hosmer (neck) was acquired from the Padres and is poised to take over as Boston's primary first baseman.
Josh Hader trade: Padres land All-Star closer from Brewers in deadline blockbuster, per report
The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to trade closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, according to ESPN. Padres reliever Taylor Rogers is part of Milwaukee's return, per The Athletic. Hader, 28 years old, will qualify for free agency after next season. He's in the midst of a disappointing effort...
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Secures fifth hold
Crismatt earned a hold against Minnesota on Sunday by striking out two batters over a perfect inning. After Padres starter Sean Manaea completed six effective innings, Crismatt was brought in to protect a one-run lead. The righty reliever was excellent in the outing, throwing 11 of 13 pitches for strikes and fanning the final two batters he faced. Crismatt has notched a hold in three of his past five appearances and has thrown 4.2 scoreless innings over that span. He appears to be moving up in the bullpen pecking order after posting only one hold in 26 outings prior to July.
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Removed from scheduled start
Bumgarner is no longer listed as the scheduled starter for Wednesday against Cleveland, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. The Diamondbacks now list "TBA" for Wednesday's start, but there is no injury to Bumgarner. Arizona added Triple-A Reno pitcher Tommy Henry to its taxi squad, and Gilbert speculates he could get Wednesday's start. Henry, a left-hander like Bumgarner, has had few clunkers along the way in 2022 but overall has pitched well for Reno, posting a 3.83 ERA over 20 starts in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.
