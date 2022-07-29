ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Video of Unauthorized Fireworks Going Off at Dua Lipa's Concert Goes Viral

By Megan Cartwright
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split

NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Marc Anthony Forced To Deny His Shockingly Frail, Disheveled Appearance Due To Drug Use After Jaw-Dropping Photos Emerge

Superstar singer Marc Anthony stunned onlookers last Thursday when he was photographed looking frail, skinny and drawn out in a series of images on board a Miami yacht alongside pal David Beckham and his son Romeo.The ex-husband of recently married pop star Jennifer Lopez looked “slim and wide-eyed with unkempt hair” as he knocked back Bud Light, according to one report.It prompted friends to raise concern about Anthony, 53, who recently announced his engagement to model Nadia Ferreira with a diamond ring that looked identical to one of his ex-wife’s rings. “Marc is fine,” a source insisted to Radar. “He...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Khloe Kardashian cheekily likes post about Kris Jenner leaking Taylor Swift's private jet news

The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder. Well, according to new internet meme liked by Khloe Kardashian. If you've been online in the last couple of days, you would have seen celebrities exposed for their terrible private jet usage. At first, Kylie Jenner faced criticism for her carbon emissions and bragging about her luxurious modes of transport on Instagram (i.e. two private jets). But then, news broke that Taylor Swift was crowned the “biggest celebrity CO2e polluter” by sustainable digital marketing agency Yard. Using data from the CelebJets Twitter account, Yard determined Swift's carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions as...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
924M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy