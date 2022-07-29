Video of Unauthorized Fireworks Going Off at Dua Lipa's Concert Goes Viral

The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder. Well, according to new internet meme liked by Khloe Kardashian. If you've been online in the last couple of days, you would have seen celebrities exposed for their terrible private jet usage. At first, Kylie Jenner faced criticism for her carbon emissions and bragging about her luxurious modes of transport on Instagram (i.e. two private jets). But then, news broke that Taylor Swift was crowned the “biggest celebrity CO2e polluter” by sustainable digital marketing agency Yard. Using data from the CelebJets Twitter account, Yard determined Swift's carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions as...

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 MINUTES AGO