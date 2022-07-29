Video of Unauthorized Fireworks Going Off at Dua Lipa's Concert Goes Viral

www.newsweek.com
Related
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Marc Anthony Forced To Deny His Shockingly Frail, Disheveled Appearance Due To Drug Use After Jaw-Dropping Photos Emerge
Superstar singer Marc Anthony stunned onlookers last Thursday when he was photographed looking frail, skinny and drawn out in a series of images on board a Miami yacht alongside pal David Beckham and his son Romeo.The ex-husband of recently married pop star Jennifer Lopez looked “slim and wide-eyed with unkempt hair” as he knocked back Bud Light, according to one report.It prompted friends to raise concern about Anthony, 53, who recently announced his engagement to model Nadia Ferreira with a diamond ring that looked identical to one of his ex-wife’s rings. “Marc is fine,” a source insisted to Radar. “He...
Brad Pitt Makes Rare Comment on Daughter Shiloh at 'Bullet Train' Premiere
The actor joked about his "two left feet" while talking about his daughter's dancing skills.
Khloe Kardashian cheekily likes post about Kris Jenner leaking Taylor Swift's private jet news
The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder. Well, according to new internet meme liked by Khloe Kardashian. If you've been online in the last couple of days, you would have seen celebrities exposed for their terrible private jet usage. At first, Kylie Jenner faced criticism for her carbon emissions and bragging about her luxurious modes of transport on Instagram (i.e. two private jets). But then, news broke that Taylor Swift was crowned the “biggest celebrity CO2e polluter” by sustainable digital marketing agency Yard. Using data from the CelebJets Twitter account, Yard determined Swift's carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions as...
RELATED PEOPLE
Princess Charlotte's Adorable Faces Melt Hearts at Commonwealth Games
The young royal stole the limelight as she pulled a series of funny expressions while watching the sporting action at the Olympic-style championships.
'My Friend Ghosted Me. This Is How I Moved On'
She was like my surrogate partner for three years until one day she stopped replying to my texts.
'Nobody's Perfect': Demi Lovato Says She Is Again Using She/Her Pronouns
The singer announced last year that she identified as non-binary and adopted they/them pronouns.
Wife of Dancer Injured by Falling Screen Mid Performance Speaks Out
"He tried to hold the screen, but it was too heavy and he fell under the screen," the wife of a dancer said in a recent video.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
924M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0