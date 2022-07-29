ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Nothing Phone (1) review: Can the London tech startup’s debut smartphone meet the hype?

By Steve Hogarty
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yrXZJ_0gxUr4I200

Officially unveiled in a trendy east London event space by its swaggering CEO and founder, the messianic visionary Carl Pei himself, the Nothing Phone (1) promised nothing less than a epoch-defining revolution in how we interact with technology .

“A new way to communicate,” thrums the marketing materials, as if the rapture were upon us and we had moments to get our affairs in order. “Less distractions. More soul. Just pure instinct, formed as a machine. It’s here now. Phone (1) has arrived.”

Of course, with all of this white hot hype flying around, the debut smartphone from tech startup Nothing was always on a collision course with cold, boring reality. As anyone should have guessed, behind all of the bluster the Nothing Phone (1) is just a phone. An excellent mid-range Android phone with some unique features and a tantalising price, but still just a phone.

Nothing founder Carl Pei made a name for himself when he helped launch OnePlus almost a decade ago. The brand is now best known for its premium flagship Android devices, but OnePlus was once a disruptive outsider infamous for producing super-optimised, smartly designed phones costing a fraction of the competition.

As OnePlus phones matured and began to conform to the mainstream mould set by the likes of Xiaomi and Oppo, there was a new opening for a truly interesting entry-level smartphone costing less than £400. Enter the Phone (1), only the second product launch from London-based Nothing, following the launch of its popular Ear (1) wireless earbuds last year (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk ).

Read more:

How we tested

We’ve been testing the Nothing Phone (1) in the weeks leading up to the phone’s launch, as well as using the phone as our regular daily device ever since. We paid close attention to its standout features and custom Android software, testing the camera in a range of lighting conditions and putting the battery through its paces using high-drain gaming apps.

Nothing Phone (1): £399, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AlK38_0gxUr4I200
  • Rating: 7/10
  • Dimensions: 159.2mm x 75.8mm x 8.3mm
  • Weight: 193.5
  • Display: 6.55in OLED, 120Hz
  • CPU: Snapdragon 778G+
  • RAM: 8GB / 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Cameras: 50MP wide, 50MP ultra-wide, 16MP selfie

We’ll start with the Phone (1)’s stand-out feature, which Nothing is calling the glyph interface. The back of the phone is transparent, revealing not only the phone’s apparent innards, but a configuration of segmented white LEDs that can be illuminated in all sorts of ways and in concert with the notifications appearing on the phone.

The largest is a ring light surrounding the wireless charging coil, which hovers above an exclamation mark by the charging port. Around the camera module is a C-shaped indicator. To the right an energetic forward-slash. These lights all ring and flash in tandem with the Nothing Phone (1)’s unique library of notification sounds, a set of snickety-snackety pings and whistles that are utterly unlike the gentle digital chimes of more boring phones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cupHN_0gxUr4I200

One sounds like a frozen pea being spat into a wine glass. Another sounds like a 1950s robot being startled by a ghost. One sounds like you’re tuning an old radio. When accompanied by the synchronised flashing LEDs, the audio-visual spectacle is a bit like being trapped inside The Cube while Philip Schofield chases you around doing sound effects.

With your phone face down on a table, specific patterns of flashing lights let you tell at a glance whether you’ve got an email or an incoming call, and by assigning patterns to contacts you can (with some practice) tell who’s trying to reach you without touching your phone. Of course, both of these tricks can be achieved on any phone simply by leaving it face up on the table, so you can see the screen.

Nothing Phone (1) display and design

The Nothing Phone (1) has an excellent display, boasting a 6.55in Full HD OLED screen and a 120Hz refresh rate. That’s a smoother display than the identically priced Google Pixel 6a .

The phone has a flat screen, but uses a flexible OLED panel to “tuck” the bottom edge of the display underneath itself, creating extra room along the bottom of the phone. This means the device has evenly thick bezels all around – a small (and expensive) design touch that gives the Nothing Phone (1) a polished and refined appearance and should please perfectionists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TW97t_0gxUr4I200

The uniformly flat-edge design is reminiscent of the iPhone 12 , so much so that you’d easily confuse the Nothing Phone (1) for an Apple device if it weren’t for the wild lightshow happening behind the back glass.

The phone is also super-lightweight and feels secure in the palm, with clear attention paid to the placement of antenna bands and the machining of buttons and speaker grilles. It’s a great looking phone, no matter which side you’re looking at.

Nothing Phone (1) camera

As part of a £399 phone, the cameras aren’t here to compete with super high-end flagships, but they’re functional enough thanks to a pair of 50MP sensors. This gives the Nothing Phone (1) great picture quality in daylight and indoors, and decent enough results in low light conditions.

The glyph interface can be used as a makeshift ring light when shooting in portrait mode, and even features a blinking red recording light when filming, just in case you ever find yourself in the early 1990s tracking down a witch in the woods.

Nothing Phone (1) software

Just as OnePlus was on a mission to strip away all of the garbage software so many Android phones come bundled with, the Nothing Phone (1) takes stock Android and streamlines it to within an inch of its life. Unlike the average Samsung phone, which has a litany of Samsung apps alongside almost identical stock Android apps, there’s no duplicated software on Nothing OS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4SSW_0gxUr4I200

Out of the box the software experience feels squeaky clean and fuss-free, and we like the option to tweak things such as the sizes of icons in the settings tray and of folders on the home screen. The default wallpaper reminds us of our nan’s front door, too, which we appreciate.

Nothing Phone (1) performance

Performance is where the Nothing Phone (1) takes its foot of the gas and reminds you that, beyond its flashy and premium stylings, it’s still a £399 mid-range device. The phone is powered by a cheaper and older generation Snapdragon processor and starts with a just-about-adequate 8GB of RAM.

That’s a decent enough specification for most users today – apps open quickly, the phone doesn’t heat up and multitasking isn’t an issue – but in a few years this will be old technology. And as software becomes more demanding, we could notice the Phone (1) slowing down more quickly than a better equipped device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBR8v_0gxUr4I200

Battery life is another weak spot for the Nothing Phone (1). With heavy usage throughout the day – gaming, filming, looking at dogs on TikTok – the phone would run out of juice well before we could make it back to the bedside charger. Charging is quick however, and Android software should be capable of squeezing more efficiency out of hardware as the phone learns and adapts to your usage patterns.

The Verdict: Nothing Phone (1)

We love a phone that catches attention, and the Nothing Phone (1) does exactly that. Whether it’s sitting on a table and flashing aggressively like an alien spaceship coming in to land, or it’s making sounds like a Yamaha keyboard falling down the stairs, the phone will never fail to elicit a “what the actual hell is that?” from friends, family and concerned bystanders.

But beyond the pomp and hype of the phone’s big launch, and looking past the novelty glyph interface, the Nothing Phone (1) is a perfectly decent mid-range Android phone with a great design and a premium finish. Proof that affordable needn’t mean boring, it’s perhaps the most exciting cheap phone we’ve ever tested.

Nothing Phone (1)

Buy now £399.00, Amazon.co.uk

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on smartphones and other tech buys, try the links below:

Looking for more smartphone options? Check out our Apple iPhone 13 pro and iPhone pro max review

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says

PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 stock – live: Game and Currys restocks continue – where to buy a console today

Update 3 August: The PS5 is in stock at Game, Scan, Currys, the BT Shop and EE. It is also available to pre-order at Very for delivery later this month. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading the charge.This avalanche...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Instagram boss to move to London after outrage over app’s recent changes

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri is reportedly moving to London later this year amid the platform’s stiff competition with rival app TikTok.The planned move, which would be a temporary relocation, comes days after Instagram faced widespread criticism for its recent updates.Several users and influencers on the platform, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, raised complaints that the app was focusing more on videos than photos and that the interface had become similar to TikTok.The company had also received backlash for an announcement last week that it would dramatically increase the number of posts in people’s feeds from accounts they don’t...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Smartphones#Smartphone#Android Phones#Smart Phone#Ios#Xiaomi
The Independent

Avast’s £6bn cybersecurity merger given provisional approval

The £6 billion merger between British cybersecurity company Avast and US rival NortonLifeLock has been provisionally given the green light by the UK competition watchdog.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it does not believe the tie-up raises competition concerns in the UK following an in-depth merger launched in March.The CMA said while concerns were first raised in its initial probe, more detailed analysis of the deal found that the merging businesses face “significant competition” from the likes of main rival McAfee and a range of other smaller suppliers.It added that security applications provided by Microsoft – the owner of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Edinburgh Festival performers shocked at budget train’s ‘airline style’ luggage limit

Some Edinburgh Festival performers have been shocked to learn that a major train operator for the London to Scotland route has a strict baggage limit similar to a budget airline.Budget operator Lumo trains caps its travellers’ belongings at “a maximum of ONE medium sized suitcase (height 63cm x width 41cm x depth 27cm) and ONE small bag, rucksack or holdall” per person.Performer Victoria Leyton, told The Independent that she was unaware of this, and has always been able to bring reasonably large amounts of luggage up to the August fringe festival from London.“I booked my trains through thetrainline.com and...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

773K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy