ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Minimal delays on roads to Dover but getaway traffic in South West hit by queues

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Br0m9_0gxUqz7300

Holidaymakers heading towards the south and south-west of England are facing mounting congestion on the roads.

The AA said its first “amber traffic warning” remains in place until 3pm on Friday and between 11am and 3pm on Saturday.

This is due to a combination of the first switchover days for holiday lets during the school summer holidays in England and Wales, a rail strike, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham , and the start of the Football League season in England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGobw_0gxUqz7300

Fears of a repeat of last week’s horrendous delays on roads approaching the Port of Dover and Folkestone proved unfounded, but queues are building on routes towards the south and south-west of England.

Traffic is slow-moving on the M4/M5 interchange near Bristol, the M3 near Winchester, Hampshire and the A303 past Stonehenge, Wiltshire.

There are also delays on several sections of the M25.

Disruption is still occurring on the M55/M6 interchange and nearby roads north of Preston, Lancashire following a lorry fire earlier on Friday.

Hold-ups have also been recorded on roads surrounding Birmingham and Manchester.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: “Our amber traffic warning remains in place as the summer holiday season continues, so drivers should be prepared to encounter congestion.

“We are really pleased that Dover and Folkestone are at minimal disruption and we don’t have repeats of the jams last week.

“This is testament to the work of the Kent Resilience Forum and others who put changes in place earlier in the week.

“However, routes to the South West are particularly busy at the moment so people should have plenty of water and food in their cars just in case the worst happens.

“Saturday traffic may be busier as holidaymakers mix with those affected by rail strikes, as well as people attending sporting events such as EFL (Englsih Football League) Championship matches, Liverpool V Man City at the King Power Stadium (in Leicester) and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.”

Tens of thousands of families saw the start of their cross-Channel journeys ruined last weekend as the roads approaching Dover were gridlocked, leading to delays of several hours.

This was blamed on a shortage of French border officers and a serious crash on the M20.

Drivers travelling in and around Kent are advised to plan ahead as this weekend is likely to be extremely busy

National Highways

The operation was much smoother on Friday morning, with P&O Ferries saying there were “no queues at border controls and traffic is free-flowing through the port”.

Port of Dover chief executive Doug Bannister said on Thursday that French border controls will be “fully resourced”, which will make a “fundamental difference”.

The port expects to welcome around 140,000 passengers, 45,000 cars and 18,000 freight vehicles between Thursday and Sunday.

National Highways, which manages England’s motorways and major A roads, said: “Drivers travelling in and around Kent are advised to plan ahead as this weekend is likely to be extremely busy.

“Operation Brock contraflow remains in place on the M20 and is part of a series of measures to improve Kent’s resilience and ensure the smooth flow of traffic through the region in the event of disruption to services across the English Channel.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hosepipe ban to be imposed in Kent and Sussex after driest July on record in southern England

A hosepipe ban has been announced for Kent and Sussex after southern England recorded its driest July on record. South East Water became the latest company to announce water restrictions, which will come into effect on Friday 12 August and remain in place until further notice.Millions of people in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight had already faced a hosepipe ban from 5 August.The bans come after England’s driest July since 1935, and the driest on record for southeast and southern England.Southeast England has recorded only 8 per cent of average rainfall in July, the Met Office said on Monday,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Second hosepipe ban of the year to be imposed

A second hosepipe ban will come into force following the extreme weather in which parts of England had their driest July since records began.South East Water will restrict the use of hosepipes and sprinklers within Kent and Sussex from Friday August 12 until further notice.This will mean hosepipes cannot be used to water gardens or clean cars, and ornamental ponds and swimming pools must not be filled.In a statement on its website, South East Water said: “This has been a time of extreme weather conditions across the UK.We are taking this step to ensure we have enough water for both...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hosepipe ban – latest: Kent and Sussex announce ban after driest July on record

A hosepipe ban has been announced for Kent and Sussex after southern England recorded its driest July on record.South East Water became the latest company to announce water restrictions, which will come into effect on Friday 12 August and remain in place until further notice.Millions of people in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight had already faced a hosepipe ban from 5 August.The bans come after England’s driest July since 1935, and the driest on record for southeast and southern England.Southeast England has recorded only 8 per cent of average rainfall in July, the Met Office said on Monday,...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Jams#South West#Ferries#Summer Holidays#Queues#Traffic Accident#Uk#Travel#M3#The Kent Resilience Forum
BBC

Lake District car stopping ban to prevent roads being blocked

Drivers will no longer be able to stop, park, or even unload on some roads in the heart of the Lake District. Cumbria County Council has introduced the temporary restrictions in response to "severe congestion and inconsiderate parking". The areas affected include Dungeon Ghyll at the head of Great Langdale,...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Haydn Griffiths: Body found in search for man, 23, who disappeared ‘swimming to wind farm’ in heatwave

A body has been found in the search for a 23-year-old last seen swimming during Tuesday’s record-breaking heatwave. Haydn Griffiths went missing after swimming in the River Mersey, Wirral at around 10.30pm last Tuesday. Police have now confirmed a body was found on Sunday night. A spokesperson said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexplained and a post-morten examination will take place to establish the cause. “The body is yet to be formally identified.”Mr Griffiths, from Wigan, was last seen at Derby Pool in New Brighton when he went swimming with a friend on Tuesday night. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

How tin foil can keep your home cool during a heatwave

The UK could see its hottest day on record this week, with temperatures forecast to hit up to 41C (106F).The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning for Monday and Tuesday in much of England, including London, the southeast, and as far north as York and Manchester. As the mercury rises, many people are looking for unorthodox ways to keep cool amid the rising mercury. While fans and cooling devices may play a central role, an unlikely kitchen staple can also offer some respite from the oppressive heat. Aluminium foil is both pliable, cheap and highly resistant...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

England's heroine of the hour: How Chloe Kelly went from the 92 bus and football practice on a gravel pitch in Ealing with her five big brothers to clinching victory for the Lionesses in extra time

Chloe Kelly would have found it hard to avoid football growing up. The youngest of seven children embraced the sport from the moment she followed her five brothers to a caged gravel pitch on the Windmill Park Estate. Kelly was football-mad. As a youngster she even took the 92 bus...
SOCCER
The Independent

Swimmer ‘attacked by shark’ while snorkelling off Cornwall coast

A swimmer has been bitten by a shark in an extremely rare attack off the British coast. The victim, reportedly a woman, was snorkelling in waters around Cornwall when the attack happened. Authorities said the victim is believed to have suffered a leg injury from a suspected shark bite. The incident took place last Thursday off the coast near Penzance. Shark attacks are incredibly rare in the UK. A victim was last injured by one in British waters in 2017, when a smooth-hound bit the finger of a surfer around south Devon. Only a handful of other shark attacks...
ACCIDENTS
Good News Network

Village Tackles Speeding by Planting Thousands of Flowers Because Drivers Slow Down as They Pass By

Wildflower meadows are beautiful; so beautiful in fact that a village in Britain has found they act as natural speed traps from motorists slowing down to look at them. The village of Long Newnton in Gloucestershire has a problem with fast moving through-traffic between nearby towns. Almost all drivers moving through areas they frequent will break posted speed limits, and neither a 30 mile per hour limit, nor warning signs made any difference.
The Independent

The K2 Rush Hour: Climbers wait in long queues on deadly Himalayan summit

Overcrowding on the world’s second highest mountain has led to climbers forming the most perilous traffic jam in the Himalayas. Lining up in a narrow and vertical passage of ice, below a huge glacier, mountaineers were filmed waiting their turn to trek up Pakistan’s K2. A video taken by a sherpa – a local Himayalan expert mountaineer – shows the climbers dangling at the most dangerous spot of the mountain, called the Bottleneck. Posting the video on Instagram, Mingma G said a record 400 climbers taking on the summit on 22 July led to the hold-up. He wrote: “This is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Neighbourhood dispute over parking takes a ridiculous turn as people continually add notes to one resident’s car: 'Just here for the drama!'

A neighbourhood parking dispute has escalated to comical levels with passive-aggressive notes being pasted all over a car that offended one resident. A frustrated local on Sydney's Northern Beaches typed out and printed a cranky sign - in bold lettering - accusing a neighbour of spitefully buying a car and trailer just so they could block others from finding a park.
The Independent

The Independent

773K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy