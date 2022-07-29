Michael Thomas vs. NFC South

New Orleans was without one of the NFL's most dominant offensive players last season. Here's how one of the league's best receivers has fared against divisional competition.

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas made perhaps the biggest splash on the opening day of training camp throughout the league.

Thomas, who missed all of last year and 26 of the last 33 games with a severe ankle injury, was reported to be starting camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list while he completed rehab. Instead, spectators and coaches were thrilled to see him jogging out to the practice field in his familiar Number 13 jersey.

The Saints chose Thomas in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, making him the fifth receiver selected. Over his first four years, he had at least 92 catches and 1,100 yards each season. He led the NFL in receptions in 2018 and 2019 and receiving yards in 2019. His 149 receptions in 2019 shattered a 17-year NFL record.

With Thomas limited to seven games and a shadow of his dominant self in 2020, the Saints offense sputtered. Without him altogether last season, New Orleans plummeted to 28th in total yardage and dead last in passing production.

A physical wideout with elite route precision, Thomas is a nightmare for any defense to defend. This is especially true for NFC South foes, who he’s faced twice a year. Here's a look at the statistical production from Thomas against the rest of the division.

vs. Falcons (10 games)

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas (13) makes a catch over Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (21). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

6-4 record

82 receptions

986 yards

3 touchdowns

78.1% catch percentage

Thomas has wrecked Atlanta coverage through his career. The first touchdown of his career was against the Falcons, during week 3 of the 2016 season. He has caught at least nine passes and surpassed 100 yards in six of ten matchups, including in three of the last four meetings. In those four contests, Thomas pulled in an incredible 82% of his targets (37 catches) for 409 yards

New Orleans opens the regular season at Atlanta on September 11. They'll host the rematch in week 15. The Falcons lead the all-time series between these two, 54-52. However, the Saints have won seven of the last nine matchups, including the last four meetings in Atlanta.

The Falcons are clearly a team in rebuilding mode on both sides of the ball. Their secondary is the most talented part of a putrid defense, but not nearly good enough to deal with newcomers Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry, and the physicality of Thomas. If healthy to start the year, expect him to continue his mastery over Atlanta.

vs. Buccaneers (10 games)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) makes a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

7-3 record

74 receptions

899 yards

4 touchdowns

77.9% catch percentage

Thomas has an interesting history against Tampa Bay. He missed the first game of his career against the Bucs, in week 14 of his rookie year. It was the only outing he'd miss in the first 70 games of his career. He’d suffer his ankle injury in the 2020 season opener against Tampa Bay, causing him to miss six straight games and finally returning in week 9 at Tampa Bay.

A hobbled, battered, and severely limited Thomas was held without a reception in the Saints 2021 Divisional Playoff loss to the Buccaneers. It was not only the first time in his career he had been held without a catch, but just the fourth time in those 77 games he'd have less than 4 receptions.

Outside of that playoff game and when he was injured, Thomas has averaged nearly 9 receptions and over 110 yards per outing against the Buccaneers. He’s had over 10 receptions three times and has recorded six games of at least 90 yards receiving, including two outputs of over 180 yards. In the 2018 season opener, Thomas set a single-game franchise record with 16 catches against the Buccaneers.

The Saints host Tampa Bay in week 2 on September 18, with the road rematch in prime time on Monday December 5. Aside from the postseason stumble, New Orleans has won their last 7 regular season meetings against the Buccaneers, including all four matchups since Tom Brady came to Tampa Bay.

vs. Panthers (9 games)

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas (13) after a reception against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

56 receptions

650 yards

4 touchdowns

77.8% catch percentage

Thomas has been unspectacular, yet consistent, against Carolina. He’s caught at least five passes in eight of nine matchups against them, but has just two 100-yard outings and another of nearly 90 yards. He’s missed his team's last four showdowns with the Panthers.

The Saints travel to Carolina in week 3 on September 25 and will host the rematch in the regular season finale. It’s the fourth time in the last five years that these two will square off in the last regular season contest. New Orleans has won 9 of the last 11 against the Panthers, but were upset in a week two game at Carolina last season.

The Panthers have one of the better young defenses in the NFL. New Orleans will need a healthy Thomas to go along with Olave and Landry against Carolina's deep secondary.

Michael Thomas has 212 receptions for 2,535 yards and 11 touchdowns against NFC South opponents. His average catches per game is a little higher against the rest of the league, but he’s averaged 91 yards per outing against divisional foes and 85 yards against the rest of the league.

Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry are big additions for a New Orleans passing attack that also get QB Jameis Winston back from a season-ending knee injury. However, this passing game will revolve around the dominance of Michael Thomas.

The Saints averaged 187 yards per game through the air last season, ranking last in the NFL. Against the NFC South, they averaged a meager 181 yards per game with their passing attack.

