Falcons HC Arthur Smith: 'Desmond Ridder doesn't feel like a rookie'

By Morning Show W John Hugh, Abe Gordon
 4 days ago

Despite some reports, the Falcons QB job has not been decided.

While there is no doubt that Marcus Mariota has a big head start on rookie QB Desmond Ridder for the job, that doesn't mean that Ridder isn't impressing some key members of the organization.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith cleared up some rumors about the QB job and handed out a few compliments to Ridder when he joined John and Hugh on Friday morning.

"He's certainly given himself a chance. It has been impressive how mentally quick he is in picking things up," says Coach Smith. "He doesn't feel like a rookie mentally. We're giving him a ton of reps."

To hear all of Head Coach Arthur Smith's interview, click here:

