A private alternative to federal flood insurance

The federal government’s National Flood Insurance Program’s new Risk Rating 2.0 is driving up flood insurance premiums, in some cases as much as 500%.

The rate hikes are so drastic that homeowners are stuck with having to leave the program and roll the dice on whether their homes will be flood damaged.

But they don’t have to, there is a solution.

“There is a private sector, a small private flood insurance market available,” says State Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.

Taking their cue from a similar combine launched in Florida a few years back, Louisiana just copied the way the system was created in Florida.

“We reduced the regulation of private flood insurance business by going from a prior approval system, we moved for private flood companies,” Donelon says. “In an attempt to provide an alternative to those who were priced out of, or for whatever reason chose to leave the National Flood Insurance Program.”

Donelon says the market is still in a growing stage.

“It has had a little, but some, growth since we implemented the change two years ago. And we’re hopeful we’ll see an increasing availability of private flood insurance for those who are priced out of or chose to leave the N.F.I.P.”

Donelon says though their private market is still growing, competing with the federally subsidized program is still tough.

“Although 70% of Louisiana citizens could find cheaper flood insurance premiums with a private company, 20% of Louisianans would pay over twice as much for private insurance as they would for the still significantly subsidized National Flood Insurance Program.

If you’re ready to make a change in your flood insurance carrier, now is the time to investigate further.