Archie Battersbee's 'devastated' parents make 'last-ditch' application to United Nations to intervene after losing court battle against doctors who want to end life support for brain-damaged 12-year-old

The parents of Archie Battersbee have made a 'last-ditch' application asking the United Nations to intervene after losing a court battle against doctors who want to turn off his life-support.

The 12 year old's mother and father, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, are asking the UN's Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNRPD) to stop doctors withdrawing mechanical intervention.

The 'devastated' couple lost fights in the High Court and the Court of Appeal in London where they asked for doctors to keep his treatment going.

Yesterday the Supreme Court rejected an appeal where they asked for medics to be barred from turning off his life-support machine until they can lodge an appeal.

Since then they have held discussions with bosses at Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, where he is being treated, in an effort to seek assurances this won't happen while they appeal to the UNRPD.

Paul Battersbee and Hollie Dance outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London last Friday. they are going to the United Nations to try and keep their son Archie Battersbee on life support

Doctors have been given permission to turn off Archie's life support machine, but his parents are trying to continue the fight. Pictured is Archie in hospital

They are expected to argue that the UNRPD protocol allows 'individuals and families' to make complaints about violations of disabled people's rights.

The UK has joined the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities, which allows the UNRPD to ask the UK government to delay the withdrawal of life support while a complaint is investigated.

The family argue that stopping treatment would be in breach of the UK's obligations under Articles 10 and 12 of the UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities, and Article 6 of the UN Convention on the Rights of Children.

Speaking as they launched their last-ditch appeal today, Ms Dance said: 'Words cannot describe how devastated we are.

'The pressure put on us from the beginning to rush through the process of ending Archie's life has been disgraceful. '

All we have ever asked for is for more time. The urgency from the hospital and the courts is unexplained when other parties have been happy for us to have more time.

'I don't believe there is anything 'dignified' about planning Archie's death. For me, this would be the most traumatic outcome.

'Parents need support not pressure. It is exhausting what we have been through.

'We should not have to endlessly battle the hospital in the courts for what we believe is right for Archie.

Archie, pictured, was found with a ligature over his head in April and has not regained consciousness

Archie with his mother Hollie Dance (left), brother Tom Summers and sister Lauren Summers

'Top judges have told us, however, that this is the law, if this so, the law must change.

'We will continue fighting for Archie, we will not give up and now await the response from the UNRPD.'

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which has been supporting the family, said: 'A system with 'the best interests of a child' truly at its heart, would never force the child's parents into such an ordeal.

'A civilised system would work gently with the parents, respecting life, faith, and liberty.

'This case has addressed fundamental legal issues on defining death.

'To weaken protections at the end of life, with humanist concepts of 'best interests to die' and 'dignity in death' running paramount will weaken those protections.

'We continue to pray for, support and stand with Archie's parents who have faced no alternative but to turn to the UN as they continue to fight for Archie's life.'

Judges have heard that Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7.

She thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge. The youngster has not regained consciousness.

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think he is brain-stem dead and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests.

Bosses at the hospital's governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, had asked for decisions on what medical moves were in Archie's best interests.

A High Court judge, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, initially considered the case and concluded that Archie was dead.

But Court of Appeal judges upheld a challenge by his parents against decisions taken by Mrs Justice Arbuthnot and said the evidence should be reviewed by a different High Court judge.