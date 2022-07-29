CDC: Erie, Warren Counties Fall from Medium to Low Community Level of COVID-19

www.erienewsnow.com
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. Erie County once again is scored as low. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map. The […]
Local counties seeing high COVID-19 transmission rate
Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties all have high transmission rates of COVID-19. However, according to Dr. James Kravec from Mercy Health, there is not a surge in hospitalizations.
pghcitypaper.com
butlerradio.com
Local COVID Hospitalizations Continue To Climb
Local hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 have continued to increase at Butler Memorial Hospital over the past week. According to the Butler Health System, as of Monday morning 18 patients were hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital with two of those in the ICU. This is four more COVID patients...
Lawrence County's COVID cases up 60%; Pennsylvania cases surge 10.1%
New coronavirus cases leaped in Pennsylvania in the week ending Sunday, rising 10.1% as 22,277 cases were reported. The previous week had 20,240 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Pennsylvania ranked 42nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
Getting A Nursing License Has Never Been Easier
The path to becoming a nurse is a lengthy and difficult one. In combination with the shortage of nurses across the Commonwealth, this has caused only a slow trickle of nurses to be ushered into the workforce. In response, the Pennsylvania Department of State has instituted changes to increase the number of new nurses entering the practice.
WNY assisted living company to pay almost $1M for false Medicare, Medicaid claims
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Western New York-based senior care facility, with locations in Hornell and Waverly, has agreed to pay almost $1 million after it was accused of submitting false claims to Medicare and Medicaid. Elderwood Administrative Services, LLC, is based out of Buffalo and has locations across Upstate New York, including in Hornell […]
$2,000 payment to Pennsylvanians gets a fresh push
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A push to give Pennsylvanians $2,000 direct payments continues in Harrisburg after Gov. Wolf and others reintroduced the PA Opportunity Program. The program was first proposed by Wolf back in Feb. but he said Republican leaders in the General Assembly wouldn’t get on board with funding it in this year’s budget. […]
wesb.com
First Catt Co COVID Death in a Month
The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported the first COVID-19 death in a month on Friday. Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins reported that the death of a 75-year-old woman from covid related respiratory problems was the first death reported in Catt County since June 29 and it’s 256th death since April 2020.
abc27.com
New money for Pennsylvanians who receive utility assistance
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians who receive benefits through LIHEAP will be receiving supplemental payments. The Department of Human Services announced Monday that supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments will be made to eligible households that received LIHEAP benefits during the 2021-22 season. These supplemental payments will...
wrfalp.com
A Case of Polio Reported in Chautauqua County
A case of polio has been reported in Chautauqua County. County Executive PJ Wendel, in his monthly interview with WRFA, said he didn’t have details about the case, “We’ll be watching it. Our Health Department and their teams will be evaluating it and determining all the information, and disseminating what gets sent to us, how we process this going forward.”
wnynewsnow.com
New Mental Health Clinic Opens In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – One of the latest investments in mental health in northern Chautauqua County is now fully operational. The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene hosted tours of their new behavioral health clinic on Friday. The clinic, which is located at 60 Franklin Avenue in...
wrfalp.com
Chautauqua County’s First Online Tax Auction Deemed a Success
Chautauqua County ‘s first online tax auction has been deemed a success. County Director of Real Property Services Kim Meleen said the tax auction took place online from July 9 through 22, “We hadn’t done an auction in three years due to COVID, so there really wasn’t a place big enough to hold an in-person, or a time frame long enough to probably hold an in-person auction with the amount of properties we had.”
Permanent Child Care Tax Credit, One-Time Property Tax Relief Now Available in Pa.
Gov. Wolf's child care tax credit will now help thousands of Pa. families.Image via iStock. Families in Pennsylvania will now be able to claim thousands of dollars in benefits, thanks to a new, permanent child care tax credit approved by Gov. Tom Wolf. The break is part of the state’s new $45.2 billion budget, writes Kate Huangpu for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Man Brings 8.38 Pounds of Methamphetamine into Erie Airport
ERIE, PA — A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drugs laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Willie C. Sanders III pleaded guilty Wednesday, July 27, to one count before United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter. In...
Winter 2022-23 will see plenty of ‘shaking, shivering and shoveling,’ says Farmers’ Almanac
“Significant shivers” are in the winter forecast for Pennsylvania, according to the Farmers’ Almanac, which has been providing extended weather forecasts every year since 1818. Most of Pennsylvania will be “slushy, icy and snowy” on top of some extreme cold, while western Pennsylvania will be “unreasonably cold and...
Some Pennsylvanians to get one-time bonus rebates
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Older Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvanians with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving more money this year than expected. Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program will provide one-time bonus rebates to those who qualify for the program, which recently became effective […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
More states see gas prices fall below $4; Pennsylvania not among them
Average gas prices have gone below $4 per gallon in nearly 20 states, but Pennsylvania is not one of them. The state’s gas tax — 57.6 cents per gallon — and tight gasoline inventory for much of the Northeast are to blame, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Governor Wolf announces one-time bonus for qualifying Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that older or disabled Pennsylvanians who qualified for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving even more money than expected. A proposal to give a one-time bonus rebated to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate...
wtae.com
Western Pennsylvania fire departments issue warning about online scam
Several fire companies in the Western Pennsylvania area are warning about what they're calling an online scam. People have been receiving text messages advertising fire department T-shirts for sale. The problem is the departments aren't selling T-shirts. "We put the message out through our public information office that this is...
