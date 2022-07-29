ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

Approximately 60 water rescues performed in Perry County, efforts ongoing

By Braxton Caudill
FOX 56
FOX 56
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42AF9Z_0gxUqM8400

HAZARD, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Relief efforts have just begun in counties hit by catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky.

FOX 56’s Mandy Noell spoke with Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini about how extensive the damage and rescue efforts are in Perry County.

“Our fire department in town, I think they did like 40 to 60 water rescues in the last day in a half. But, you know, the governor, all the state officials have reached out, the National Guard is still here and they’ve been rescuing people all night long,” said Mayor Mobelini.

Appalachia underwater :

When asked about where the damage was the worst, Mayor Mobelini stated that although the whole county is struggling, the south end of the county is much worse than anywhere else.

“The majority of the problem is at the south end of the county, now, the north end of the county got some damage but it’s no comparison to the south end,” said Mobelini.

Although crews from multiple local and federal agencies are hard at work, the extent of loss of life is still uncertain in Perry County at this time.

“We didn’t ever really get any reports in Perry County,” said Mobelini. “We knew we had one at one time, and we’re afraid the toll may be higher.”

As new information becomes available FOX 56 will update you about the situations in Perry and other struggling eastern Kentucky counties.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Hazard, KY
Government
Perry County, KY
Government
State
West Virginia State
County
Perry County, KY
City
Hazard, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky superintendents share experiences with deadly flooding

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass met with local superintendents on Aug. 1 to ensure the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) addresses the real-time needs of districts most impacted by severe flooding that has devastated parts of eastern Kentucky. Superintendents on the call expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support as they recapped […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Stapleton
Williamson Daily News

Flooding impacts Mingo, Pike counties

WILLIAMSON — Areas of Mingo County and Pike County, Kentucky, were again hit with flash flooding Monday. Heavy rains just after 8 a.m. Monday left several streets in downtown Williamson under water, as well as flooding impacting Chattaroy, Delbarton, Varney and other areas in the county. The heavy rain also left downed trees, mud slides and power outages in addition to the flooding Monday.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Metro News

Flash flood sends Mingo County authorities scrambling

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A classic flash flood is blamed for problems today in Mingo County. A cloudburst of rain over the Williamson area round 9 a.m. Monday caused massive runoff from the mountain where the Williamson airport is located. The flow came into the streets of the city where the storm drains couldn’t handle the water.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appalachia#The National Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
FOX 56

FOX 56

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy