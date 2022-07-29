ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana & Parks: Law allows police to view your doorbell videos without permission

By Dana Parks
98.1 FM KMBZ
 4 days ago

If your home surveillance system includes a video doorbell or other cloud-based cameras, this story might leave you feeling a little uneasy.

A report from CNET indicates that Amazon, which owns Ring video doorbells, and Google, which makes Nest home cameras and video doorbells, will give recorded surveillance footage to police -- without the user's permission and without warrants.

Dana & Parks are joined by Kansas City-based technology expert Burton Kelso, who says this type of "law enforcement spying" is a major violation of privacy and should be outlawed.

Catch the Dana & Parks Podcast and listen whenever you want.

