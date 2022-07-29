ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Ranking the top five centers in the history of the Philadelphia 76ers

By Ky Carlin
 2 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The center position on a basketball team needs to be the anchor on the defensive end and provide post play on the offensive end. The Philadelphia 76ers have had many players do a solid job of both.

The center spot has continued to evolve and these big men are now as skilled as they come. They can work in the post, step out and drill a jump shot or take a guy off the dribble — like Joel Embiid.

Sixers Wire ranks the top five centers in Sixers history just as we have done for the other four positions:

Honorable mentions

Caldwell Jones, 1976-1982

Jones averaged a modest 7.2 points and 9.2 rebounds, but he averaged 1.9 blocks as he showed an ability to protect the basket. He also had big performances when needed. He’s third in blocks and 10th in rebounds in the franchise’s history.

Theo Ratliff, 1997-2001 and 2008-2009

Ratliff made a big impact on the Sixers in his short time. He averaged 2.9 blocks with the Sixers, including averaging 3.7 blocks in 2001 before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks. He totaled 757 blocks, good for fourth in Sixers history.

No. 5 Dikembe Mutombo, 2001-2002

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=061LYw_0gxUqAXM00
AP Photo/ H. Rumph, Jr.

Mutombo was not the player he once was, but he was productive. He was terrific in the Eastern Conference finals in 2001, averaging 16.6 points, 15.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks to help the Sixers get to the finals. That effort came after he averaged 3.4 blocks in the semifinals. He was an All-Star with Philadelphia in 2002, so he was still a very good player.

No. 4 Darryl Dawkins, 1975-1982

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wjI1s_0gxUqAXM00
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network.

The man who was affectionately known as “Chocolate Thunder” definitely brought the thunder as a player. The number of rim-shattering dunks in his career is too many to count. He averaged 11.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in his career with Philadelphia.

No. 3 Joel Embiid, 2016-present

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Z3ee_0gxUqAXM00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries aside, Embiid is a special, special talent. He has career averages of 26 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 blocks while being named an All-Star five times already. He has been named to an All-NBA Team four times and an All-NBA Defensive Team three times. He has led the league in scoring, and he does things that a man of his size just shouldn’t be able to do. If he remains in Philadelphia longer and secures more playoff success, he will be higher on this list. He’s already eighth in franchise history in total blocks, and he’s seventh in 3-pointers made.

No. 2 Moses Malone, 1982-86 and 1993-94

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p44c4_0gxUqAXM00
AP Photo

Malone was the final piece the Sixers needed to win the title in 1983. While Julius Erving was their best player, Malone gave the team its final push. He even ended up winning the NBA Finals MVP honor. He averaged 21 points and 12 rebounds in his five seasons with the Sixers. His No. 2 jersey is retired at the Wells Fargo Center.

No. 1 Wilt Chamberlain, 1965-68

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAivV_0gxUqAXM00
Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

It was another easy choice for the top spot in a position for the Sixers: “Wilt the Stilt.” Chamberlain averaged 27.6 points and 23.9 rebounds while donning the Sixers uniform and he led the team to a title in 1967. Those averages are tops in Sixers history and he was on another level on the basketball court. He was a man among boys.

Paolo Banchero drops 50 points alongside Chet Holmgren in CrawsOver Pro-Am

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero returned to his hometown on Saturday and put on a show, dropping 50 points in the annual CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle, Washington. Banchero teamed with Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren in the contest, and the two led the Sonics to a win over Ball is Life on the campus of Seattle Pacific University. Holmgren added 34 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots.
SEATTLE, WA
Dwight Howard Predicts He'll Make the NBA Hall-of-Fame

Eight-time NBA All-Star and NBA champion Dwight Howard was once considered the best center in the league, by far. Howard's biggest moment came against the Lakers in the finals in 2009 as he took the Orlando Magic to the very end, but would eventually lose to Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol in five games.
NBA
