Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates

A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.

Wilbur’s Milk Chocolate Blueberries recall

Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections issued the Milk Chocolate Blueberries recall after a customer discovered chocolate-covered almonds in a package. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the recall announcement at this link.

Wilbur’s distributed the Milk Chocolate Blueberries in retail stores across New England. It also sold the goods nationwide by mail. The product in the recall comes in Wilbur’s branded 8-ounce, resealable zippered pouch bag. You’ll have to look for UPC 81321300430 and an expiration date of April 5th, 2023 on the back of the packaging.

Furthermore, the company says that an investigation revealed the problem appeared after a temporary breakdown in the packaging process. But the issue has been fixed, with Wilbur’s implementing additional safety checks and corrective actions.

Wilbur’s Milk Chocolate Blueberries recall: A photo of the product shows the front side of the bag. Image source: Wilbur’s via FDA

Almond allergies

Wilbur’s says it has received no illness reports in connection with the Milk Chocolate Blueberries recall. However, people allergic to almonds who eat the candy risk developing symptoms.

Almonds are part of the tree nut family, and tree nuts are often responsible for allergies in children and adults.

Allergic reactions to almonds include symptoms consistent with most food allergies. People can experience tingling or itching in the mouth; hives, itching, or eczema; swelling of the lips, face, tongue, and throat; wheezing, nasal congestion or trouble breathing; abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting; and dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting.

Moreover, complications can lead to death. It’s a condition called anaphylaxis that requires immediate medical attention. Symptoms include swelling of the airways, which can block breathing. Also, patients can experience shock, a severe drop in blood pressure, and an increased pulse. People going into anaphylactic shock can experience dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness.

Wilbur’s Milk Chocolate Blueberries recall: The back side of the product bag shows the UPC and expiration date. Image source: Wilbur’s via FDA

What you should do

Wilbur’s says people who suffer from nut allergies should return the Milk Chocolate Blueberries in this recall to the place of purchase for a full refund.

However, people who aren’t allergic to almonds or other tree nuts can still eat the chocolate candy. But keeping food products with undeclared allergens in your household might be a risk for other family members and guests who eat them.

Separately, buyers who have experienced allergic reactions after eating this Wilbur’s candy should check with their doctors.

Finally, you can read Wilbur’s press release for the Milk Chocolate Blueberries recall in full. It’s available at this link, complete with contact information for the company.