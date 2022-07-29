One injured in overnight Sarpy County crash

www.ketv.com
KETV.com
State troopers arrest Fremont man after two pursuits, car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — Seward County deputies found themselves in two high-speed pursuits Monday night. Around 7:57 p.m., the Seward County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle headed westbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The vehicle fled at a high rate...
WOWT
Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police officers were called to an Omaha neighborhood Monday after a woman was found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle. Omaha Police officers responded at 4:58 p.m. to a residence south of 72nd Avenue and Webster Street, just south of Burt Street, after a friend said they had found 24-year-old Monae Rokusek-Ward still sitting outside in the vehicle after dropping them off, according to the OPD report.
KETV.com
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in northwest Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A pedestrian is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in northwest Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near N 107th Plaza and Redick Avenue. One person was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, according to law...
klkntv.com
Two injured after tree falls on passing vehicles in Council Bluffs
A tree fell on two passing vehicles in Council Bluffs on Tuesday morning, leaving some occupants injured.
1011now.com
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Shaka Renee Gordon, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested July 28th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,000. Jeffrey Wade Massey,...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify victim who was critically injured in Monday shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was found critically injured at the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Omaha police arrived at the scene near 60th and Spaulding streets shortly after 5 a.m. Shortly after that, officers closed 60th Street from Spaulding to Ruggles streets for the investigations. Police...
iheart.com
kmaland.com
Rock Port man injured in weekend wreck
(Rock Port) -- A Rock Port man was taken to the hospital following a wreck early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to a crash around 1:30 a.m. on Burke Road just east of Rock Port. The patrol says 21-year-old Gavin M. Abbott was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra westbound. Authorities say the vehicle came to a sharp curve, crossed the center line, traveled off the west side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle continued westbound, crossed a field and collided with an embankment.
WOWT
Large tree falls on car, pickup in Council Bluffs
What are the odds? You're driving down a city street and a tree falls on top of your car.
KETV.com
WOWT
1 killed, 2 injured in Omaha shooting early Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are injured and another is dead after an overnight shooting. Police responded to a shooting near 22nd and Lake where multiple people were injured around 2:36 a.m. Sunday. Omaha Police says officers found three people in the area with gunshot wounds. One of the...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man, Beemer woman sentenced for roles in break-in, theft at rural Pilger home
STANTON, Neb. – A Fremont man and a Beemer woman were sentenced for their roles in a Stanton County break-in last fall. 35-year-old Carl Epley of Fremont and 41-year-old Jennifer Oswald of Beemer pleaded guilty in June for the burglary and theft at a Pilger home. Both Epley and...
doniphanherald.com
'Beaten, burned ... and branded' — Two people held captive in Lincoln warehouse, police say
In an apparent act of retaliation for an alleged burglary, a Lincoln man and his co-defendant kidnapped and tortured a man and his female friend late Thursday night, holding them captive in a local warehouse for 12 hours, police alleged in gruesome court records filed Monday. A 26-year-old man told...
thebestmix1055.com
WOWT

KETV.com
One person critically injured in Saturday night crash
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is critically injured in a Saturday night crash. Around 8:38 p.m., police say they responded to a crash near 30th and Young streets. Officials say one person was transported to Nebraska Medicine with critical injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the crash.
KETV.com
Omaha police officers train kindergarteners on traffic safety ahead of first day of school
OMAHA, Neb. — Starting kindergarten can be scary for kids, so the Omaha Police Department wants to make it as easy as possible. Officers held a traffic safety training Monday at Westroads Mall. They taught kindergarteners about seat belt use, what to do during a fire and how to...
