ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

What’s more likely than you winning the Mega Millions jackpot?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Christopher Adams
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRDVO_0gxUndTa00

AUSTIN, Texas ( KXAN ) — Being struck by lightning, being killed by a shark — what do they have in common?

They’re much more likely to happen than you winning the Mega Millions jackpot.

Mega Millions jackpot now over $1 billion after no one wins

The jackpot has grown to $1.1 billion, with a cash option of $648.2 million. The next drawing is Friday night.

While we can all ponder what we would do with that kind of money, we may all be getting a reality check instead. After all, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350 or 0.00000033%.

Here are some things that are more likely to happen:

But 1 in 302 million is still a chance. In fact, you’re much more likely to win than being hit by a meteorite.

And you are 30.4 billion times as likely to win the Mega Millions than you are to get a perfect NCAA bracket by guessing or flipping a coin to pick your teams. Even if you know are more strategic in choosing your bracket, you’re still 397 times as likely to win the Mega Millions jackpot.

Friday’s jackpot of $1.1 billion is the second largest in history. It’s only the third time that the billion-dollar mark has been hit.

“We look with anticipation on the growing jackpot,” said “Seeing the jackpot build over a period of months and reaching the billion-dollar mark is truly breathtaking,” said Pat McDonald, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium. “We encourage customers to keep play in balance and enjoy the ride. Someone is going to win.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jackpot#Nexstar#Ncaa Bracket
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
MyChamplainValley.com

Essex Police host National Night Out

On Tuesday, millions of neighbors across the nation are getting together with their local law enforcement and EMS personnel for National Night Out, an event that promotes connections between local communities and their police departments.
ESSEX, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy