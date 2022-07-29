Francis Elliott “Sonny” Burch, Jr.

thebaynet.com
Bay Net
Father And Son Found Deceased After Swimming In The Potomac River
COBB ISLAND, Md. – Yesterday evening a father and son were reportedly missing after going out in the Potomac River from Swan Point. The child was found deceased last night. Search teams continued this morning and located the father, deceased. Continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk...
Bay Net
Four Restaurants Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks, Three Do Not
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at seven restaurants in St. Mary’s County. Four of the restaurants were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage cadet for...
Bay Net
Town Of La Plata To Install Four-Way Stop
LA PLATA, Md. – Following a recent traffic safety study, the Town of La Plata plans to install a four-way stop at the intersection of St. Mary’s Avenue and Glen Albin Road. Work is expected to begin on Thursday, August 25, 2022, and conclude in approximately one day...
Bay Net
Entries For 2022 Veterans Day Parade Now Being Accepted
Leonardtown, MD – Registration is now open for those wishing to participate in the 47th Annual Veterans Day Parade in Leonardtown. Floats, bands, schools, scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars, horses are some of the entries which will be accepted. The parade will step off at 10:00 a.m. on...
Bay Net
Maryland Awards Climate Resilience Grants To 12 Communities
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the award of more than $2 million to 12 climate resilience projects to help communities prepare for, and recover from, climate-related impacts. These competitive grants are designed to help communities plan and design solutions to withstand flooding and other weather-related events.
Bay Net
VIDEO: Police Seeking Identity For Theft Suspects In Leonardtown Wharf
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons depicted in this video in a theft investigation. On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 4:21 am, several individuals were pictured walking at the Leonardtown Wharf, with two male suspects each carrying a flag which was removed from the flag pole there.
Bay Net
Police Seeking Identity Of Annapolis Porch Pirate
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Detectives need help identifying the pictured suspect who allegedly stole a package from a porch of a residence located in the 600 block of Brutons Cove Way in Annapolis. The suspect was seen entering a dark-colored Ford SUV,. possibly an Edge. Anyone with information regarding the...
Bay Net
Officers Apprehend Two Juveniles Involved ln Armed Robbery; Replica Firearm Recovered
WALDORF, Md. – On August 1 at 8 p.m., officers responded to Mall Circle for the report of a citizen robbery. The victim, a juvenile, reported the suspects approached him in a hallway near the food court, displayed a firearm and stole his jacket and shoes. The suspects fled...
Bay Net
NSWC IHD Employees Recognized With Warfare Centers Awards
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) is pleased to honor seven employees recognized in multiple categories at the 2022 Warfare Centers Awards. This year’s 144 nominations represent the calendar year 2021 accomplishments of 1,094 members throughout the Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare...
Bay Net
SMCHD Offering Free Back-To-School Vaccine Clinics
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will offer free back-to-school vaccine clinics for children (birth to age 18) living in St. Mary’s County. Clinics will be held:. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 (4:00 pm – 7:00 pm) at the at the Spring Ridge Middle...
Bay Net
Detectives Investigating Burglary, Theft Of Dirt Bikes
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred in the 600 block of Walton Road in Huntingtown, MD. The complainant stated unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered a detached garage and stole three dirt bikes:. a 2019 Husqvarna TE 300i (VIN: VBKUTN230KM347657), 2005 Honda...
Bay Net
DNR Awards Outdoor Environmental Education Grants For Watershed Studies
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced $128,000 in awards for student and youth outdoor science, and watershed education in the state. The following schools and nonprofit organizations will receive funding during Fiscal Year 2023. Adkins Arboretum, ShoreRivers, and Caroline County Public Schools will...
Bay Net
Man Sentenced To Life Without Parole For Murdering 7-Eleven Employee In Waldorf
LA PLATA, Md. — Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf, to life without parole plus 20 years in prison for the First-Degree Felony Murder of Lynn Maher, Armed Robbery, and related charges.
Bay Net
Blue Crabs Avoid Sweep In 5-1 Victory
WALDORF, Md. – After falling in the first two games of the series, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs won game three, taking the lead in the first inning, and controlling the game from there. Eddie Butler (W, 9-2) shined, pitching seven and one-third innings, allowing one run and seven hits. Alex Crosby drove in four runs including a three-run homer.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants And Juvenile Referrals
Drug Arrest- On July 24, 2022, Dep. Kirscht responded to the 20700 block of Golden Thompson Road in Avenue, and made contact with Thomas Matthew Higgins, age 28 of Avenue. While Higgins was obtaining his identification, deputies observed a dollar bill with suspected CDS residue (suspected Alprazolam), a pill bottle with the label removed containing numerous pills (suspected Alprazolam), and a scale with powder residue (suspected heroin). Also, located on the porch, were two plants (suspected marijuana plants). Higgins was arrested and located on his person was a used needle containing suspected heroin residue. Higgins was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Paraphernalia.
Bay Net
Blue Crabs Fall 12-10 In Game Two Against High Point
WALDORF, Md. — The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs played a back-and-forth game with the High Point Rockers on Saturday night. The Rockers scored the first six runs before the Blue Crabs stormed back with eight. Ultimately, a late push from the Rockers was enough for them to pick up...
Bay Net
Workforce Development Team Recognized With NAVSEA Excellence In Human Resources Award
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division’s Workforce Development (WFD) team was recognized with an Excellence in Human Resources Award during the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Excellence Awards ceremony, July 20. The WFD team was acknowledged for its diligence and perseverance in increasing training opportunities and addressing developmental needs across the command. The team was selected from among 256 highly competitive nominations received by NAVSEA headquarters.
Bay Net
Department Of Emergency Services Provides Tips For Extreme Heat Preparedness
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – With prolonged high temperatures in our area, the Department of Emergency Services urges citizens to take precautions:. -Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than are adults. -Older adults, particularly those...
