Jason Williams expected to return to work after being acquitted of tax fraud

Former Louisiana State Senator and Chair of a State Political Party Faces up to 20 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Role in Nearly 7-Year Fraud Scheme. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 1, 2022, the United States Attorney’s Office announced that former Louisiana State Senator and Chair of State Political Party “A”, Karen Carter Peterson, age 52, from New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty as charged today before United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance to a one-count bill of information charging her with wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1343 and 2.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO