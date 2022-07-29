Jason Williams expected to return to work after being acquitted of tax fraud

www.wdsu.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Former First NBC Bank executive pleads guilty, will cooperate with government
A former First NBC Bank executive pleaded guilty Tuesday to a bank-fraud conspiracy charge, admitting he falsified loan documents in a bid to conceal the shaky financial status of a prolific borrower before the bank imploded. Robert Calloway, 62, of Metairie was among five defendants, including former First NBC founder...
WDSU
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams briefly addresses acquittal before returning to court for work
NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams briefly spoke Monday in his first news conference since being acquitted of tax fraud. Williams endured a nearly two-week trial before being acquitted on 10 counts of tax fraud. He stood on the front steps of Criminal District Court where...
L'Observateur
Three arrested on charges of defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE – Three Louisiana residents face felony charges after allegedly defrauding a state program that offers sales tax refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. Based on a Presidential declaration, citizens can apply for a refund of sales tax they paid on items lost during a...
WDSU
NBC Bank executive vice president pleads guilty to conspiracy to defraud First NBC Bank
The Department of Justice has announced that Robert B. Calloway, 62, of Metairie, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud First NBC Bank. The bank failed back in April of 2017, and Calloway served as the executive vice president of the bank. According to court documents, Calloway and other bank officers...
L'Observateur
Louisiana audit shows government employee received unemployment benefits while continuing to work
(The Center Square) — A secretary with the Washington Parish Fire Protection District No. 7 received unemployment insurance during the pandemic while continuing to work for the government, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the Washington Parish Fire Protection...
Former Louisiana State Senator and Chair of a State Political Party Faces up to 20 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Role in Nearly 7-Year Fraud Scheme
Former Louisiana State Senator and Chair of a State Political Party Faces up to 20 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Role in Nearly 7-Year Fraud Scheme. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 1, 2022, the United States Attorney’s Office announced that former Louisiana State Senator and Chair of State Political Party “A”, Karen Carter Peterson, age 52, from New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty as charged today before United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance to a one-count bill of information charging her with wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1343 and 2.
New Orleans City Council sues the mayor over huge tract of land
The New Orleans City Council is suing New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell. The council is trying to force the mayor to stop paying revenue from the Edward Wisner Trust to a number of other entities.
NOLA.com
City Council asks judge to block Mayor Cantrell’s Wisner Land Trust plan
The City Council July 29 asked a civil district court judge to block Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s handling of the Wisner Land Trust, arguing she has illegally diverted millions of dollars away from the city into the pockets of private interests. It is the latest installment in an ongoing battle...
WDSU
Council opts out of offer by Entergy on overcharges stemming from Grand Gulf
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council has opted out of an Entergy offer for a dozen pending cases valued at approximately $2 billion with $390 million to New Orleans customers involving the Grand Gulf nuclear power plant filed June 23. System Energy Resources, Inc., an affiliate of...
NOLA.com
Incumbent Jefferson Parish School Board member Simeon Dickerson can run for re-election, judge rules
Jefferson Parish School Board member Simeon Dickerson is eligible to run for re-election, after a judge on Monday dismissed a wide-ranging lawsuit challenging his candidacy. The lawsuit, filed by Veronica Braggs, alleged that Dickerson didn’t live in his district, failed to file required tax returns with the state and had outstanding fines for campaign finance violations.
fox8live.com
Orleans Parish DA Jason Williams acquitted in federal tax fraud trial; Burdett convicted of four separate charges
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams was acquitted of all 10 counts of conspiracy and tax fraud Thursday (July 28), in a dramatic finish to his nine-day trial. Williams’ law partner Nicole Burdett also was found not guilty on the same 10 counts from a June...
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Bryant Daigre, age 33, of Garyville, Louisiana, was sentenced on July 28, 2022, to 120 months (10 years) of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846.
Mailed checks are being stolen and bank accounts emptied
NEW ORLEANS — Outdoor post office boxes are being ransacked across Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, hurting people who are simply paying their bills. Criminals continue to steal mail from outside post office mailboxes, then alter the checks to steal cash for themselves. People are buying a master key on the dark web to open those boxes. They've even stolen one from a Baton Rouge postal worker.
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for July 29-31, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from July 29, 2022, through July 31, 2022:. Emmanuel Tate, criminal damage to property-simple-less than $1,000, domestic abuse-child endangerment-13A Michael Bourne, ran stop sign, possession of marijuana-simple, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, obstruction of justice-evidence tampering, driver’s license-expired...
WDSU
'It's frustrating': Some Cleco customers see electric bills double in one year
SLIDELL, La. — For weeks, Louisiana residents have voiced concerns over skyrocketing energy costs. Some Cleco customers told WDSU that their bills have doubled from the same time last year. Jeff Thomas lives in Slidell and said his July bill cost more than $700. "I can afford it, but...
wbrz.com
Man, 22, gets 50-year sentence for dealing fentanyl in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON - A man convicted of distributing fentanyl in Livingston Parish was ordered to spend the next five decades in prison. On Monday, the Livingston Parish District Attorney's Office said Colton Boudreaux, 22, was arrested after sheriff's deputies investigated reports that he had been dealing the potent opioid. Deputies witnessed...
WDSU
Entergy customers are frustrated with high electric bills
NEW ORLEANS — There have been heated arguments in recent weeks as Entergy New Orleans customers say their bills have doubled or even tripled in recent months. Residents say their bills have been hundreds of dollars more than normal. New Orleans resident Jesse George said while he’s thankful for...
WDSU
City of New Orleans to offer utility assistance to some eligible renters
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced that those who are at risk of electric or water disconnection might be eligible to receive payment assistance. The city is holding an outreach event for those who have received disconnect notices for their electricity or their water. The...
Mystikal charged with first degree rape and more
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) - Michael Tyler, 51, aka, Mystikal, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31 after APSO deputies responded to a call at a local hospital regarding a sexual assault case on Saturday.
‘These people are animals:’ Livingston Parish man sentenced to 50 years in prison for distributing fentanyl
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish man will spend the next 50 years in prison after he was sentenced for distributing fentanyl pills. According to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, Colton Boudreaux, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of fentanyl and one count of entering contraband into a penal institution.
