Monahans, TX

Monahans Sandhills State Park to close due to seal coat project

By Tatiana Battle
 4 days ago

MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – TxDOT said in a recent news release that starting next week, Monahans Sandhills State Park will be closed due to road work. This comes after a major project to seal coat Park Road 41, camping pullouts, and parking lots at the state park.

Texas Parks and Wildlife have decided to close the park while work is being done and the project is set to take about a month to be completed.

In addition to seal coating the paved areas, the project includes replacing signs and striping the road.

TxDOT said in the news release, that CK Newberry LLC of Karnes City won the project with a low bid of $233,040.

