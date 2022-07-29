Turnpike Authority will pay $1M in case of 14-year-old struck and killed by trooper

www.lehighvalleylive.com
wkok.com
Coroner Says Washingtonville Area Man Dies in River LyCo Drowning
MUNCY — A Washingtonville area man who drowned in the Susquehanna River over the weekend has now been identified. The coroner’s office in Lycoming County reports that it was 39-year-old Tuffy Beachel of Blue Springs Terrace, which is in the Washingtonville area, died Saturday evening in the West Branch in Muncy Creek Township.
Wayland woman arrested for unlawful eviction
WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A Wayland woman was arrested earlier this week after she allegedly shut off the utilities for a rental property, according to State Police in Wayland. Shelia McIntosh, 40, was arrested on August 1, 2022. According to Police, she was arrested for shutting off the utilities to a rental property owned by […]
Drowning victim identified by Lycoming County Coroner
Muncy, Pa. —The Lycoming County Corner’s officer identified the drowning victim from Saturday night in the Susquehanna River. Related reading: Danville man gets swept by current, drowns in river According to a release from Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr., Tuffy H. Beachel of Danville perished Saturday after units responded to a drowning call at approximately 8:50 p.m. A witness reported seeing Beachel struggling in the water prior to pulling him out...
Two Steuben County Men Charged in Scheme Involving $20,000
Two Hammondsport men face charges for a crime that State Police say involves 20-THOUSAND dollars in cash. 27-year-old Thomas Hoaglin is accused of reporting to Troopers that someone had broken into his house on July 19th and stole the money. An investigation revealed that a third party had given Hoaglin the cash to hold onto. Hoaglin then allegedly gave that money to 24-year-old Dylan Walker so that he could claim to police that the money was stolen from his home.
Urbana teen arrested for strong-arm motel robbery
ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – An Urbana teen has been arrested after a strong-arm robbery at a motel, during which one person was injured, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Morgan Abeel, 18, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on July 30 after an investigation into the robbery. The arrest report said that Abeel allegedly […]
Police searching for missing mother and child
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are searching for a teenager they say ran away from home along with her 8-month-old child. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz left her home in the 1500 block of Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township with Nathaniel Anthony Ortega Jr., 8 months old, […]
wkok.com
Missing Teen, Baby Reported in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP – State police are on the lookout for a 16-year-old girl and her eight-month old baby, who have been reported missing in Lycoming County. Montoursville state police say 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz and her child, Nathaniel Ortega Jr. were reported missing just before 10 p.m. Sunday at 1530 Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township.
wesb.com
Bench Warrant for McLaughlin, Goodmote-Miller
A Bradford woman who had pled guilty in connection with a theft of copper and car batteries failed to show up for sentencing on Friday. According to the McKean County Sheriff’s Office, a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of 26-year-old Kylie Jo McLaughlin. McLaughlin pled guilty back in March to one count of receiving stolen property in connection with a theft from the Universal Pressure Pumping Well facility last July.
Woman dead after crash in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Lycoming County. Officials say Sharon Lowe of Muncy suffered a fatal medical episode while driving along Legion Road in Muncy Township just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Lowe died before her car went off the road and...
Man allegedly kicks in front door, threatens residents inside home
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man kicked in a door and threatened someone with a gun, police say. Williamsport Police were called to a home on the 700 block of Poplar Street on July 24 after receiving reports of a burglary. Officer Ryan Brague said he spoke with witnesses on scene who named D'Andre Atkisson as the aggressor in the incident. Atkisson, 26, kicked the front door in twice and told the homeowners he had a gun, but left left after one witness said they were calling 911, Brague said. Atkisson was seen leaving the area in a silver Chevrolet SUV, according to a police affidavit. Atkisson was charged with first-degree felony burglary, criminal trespassing, and terroristic threats during a preliminary arraignment on July 26. Atkisson was released on $50,000 unsecured bail. Docket sheet
Deceased man identified after accidental drowning
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police called the Lycoming County Coroner to Muncy Creek Township beach to identify an apparent fatal drowning victim. The Lycoming County Coroner says, on July 30, 39-year-old Tuffy H. Beachel was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m. Beachel resided in the 200 block of Blue Spring Terrace […]
Man charged with assault, robbery for Corning dispute
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested on assault and theft charges after a dispute in the City of Corning, according to police. Darryl Partridge, 44, was arrested on August 1, 2022 by the City of Corning Police Department. Police said that officers responded to a dispute during which Partridge allegedly stole property. […]
NewsChannel 36
Corning to get new police chief
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY)--Corning will have a new police chief. The Corning City Council approved the upcoming appointment at this evening's meeting. First Lieutenant Kenzie Spaulding has served with the Corning Police Department since 1998. She started as a part-time police dispatcher then rose through the ranks as a police officer...
Failure to report income resulted in an overpayment of $2,329 for man accused of fraud
Williamsport, Pa. — Despite being rehired at his old job, a Williamsport man allegedly continued to receive payments from the Lycoming County Assistance Office. When investigators with the Office of the State Inspector General were contacted by authorities on May 25, they immediately opened an investigation into the reported payments. That's when they discovered Alex Brown, 33, received a total of $2,329 in benefits from May 1 to Nov. 30 of 2021, despite being employed at Paul G. Enterprises, investigators said. ...
Burglary charges for couple accused of theft from abandoned home
Troy, Pa. — State Police in Towanda said they discovered stolen items in the back of a car after neighbors reported a man go into an abandoned house. Residents in the area saw Harold Dean Vandyke enter the abandoned house on July 16 just before 4 a.m. and called the state police barracks in Towanda to report him. Trooper Dane Smith arrived at the property near the 600 block of Knight Drive in Troy Township to witness Vandyke get into a Chevrolet Malibu. ...
Woman caught recording interview with State Police charged with felony
Montoursville, Pa. — Posted warnings about recording inside the State Police Barracks in Montoursville did not sufficiently warn a woman away from using her cell phone to do exactly that on July 20. Trooper Nathan Birth informed Alexandrea Helena Sheffield that they were going to seize her phone as part of an investigation into a structure fire on July 5. The 39-year-old Montoursville resident grabbed her phone and tried to manipulate it, Birth said. ...
Wrong place, wrong time: Drug raid on home turns up unrelated stolen truck
Athens, Pa. — When Athens Police executed a raid on a residence near the 1200 block of Weaver Road in Bradford County on July 7, they also inadvertently discovered a stolen truck. Angela Marie Roof, 39, of Towanda, was briefly taken into custody after she was stopped from leaving a home she was visiting during a drug raid on the property. Roof was released from custody later in the night. ...
Wysox man sentenced for assaulting State Trooper
WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – A Wysox man has been sentenced for assaulting a State Trooper after police responded to a domestic dispute early this year. Robert Benjamin, 54, was sentenced to 6-23 months and 29 days in connection to the case, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. Benjamin was sentenced on the charges […]
Athens Twp. woman sentenced after arrest for hiding wanted men in home
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A woman from Athens Township was sentenced to incarceration after her December 2021 arrest for hiding three wanted men inside her home, according to the Bradford County DA’s Office. Billie Jo Acla, 54, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 12 months, plus […]
State police arrest two people on child endangerment, drug possession charges
DALLAS TWP. — State police at Wilkes-Barre arrested two people after crack cocaine and fentanyl were found during a traffic stop on state Route 309 late Wednesday night. Michael Edwin Rought, 39, and Amber Ann Wilson, both of Towanda, were arraigned Thursday by District Judge Ferris Peter Webby Sr. in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rought and Wilson were jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $5,000 bail, each.
