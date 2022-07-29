The Films That Made Us: DJ Krust On ‘Predator’ & Its Impact On Jungle

www.complex.com
Related
Beyoncé's new album 'Renaissance' is a tough sell in 2022 America
On Friday Beyoncé released her seventh solo album, “Act I: Renaissance,” six years after the breakaway success of “Lemonade.” She gave fans and critics a taste of her latest work last month, when she dropped the surprise single “Break My Soul.” (It debuted on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart top 10 on Billboard.)
Complex
Beyoncé Removing Ableist Lyrics From ‘Renaissance’ Track “Heated” Following Criticism
Representatives for Beyoncé have said that the singer will be removing the ableist slur “spaz” from her newly released album Renaissance, CNN reports. The track in question, “Heated,” sees Beyoncé singing, “Spazzin’ on that ass, spazz on that ass.” The offensive term is derived from “spastic,” which refers to the medical condition spastic cerebral palsy.
Beyoncé To Alter ‘Renaissance’ Lyric Amid Ableist Backlash
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s Renaissance finally arrived on Friday (July 29), with fans and critics greeting her seventh album with near-universal acclaim. However, not everyone celebrated the release, as some people found its lyrical content offensive. The offensive lyric in question occurs on “Heated,” track eleven of the album. Beyoncé sings throughout the song using the ableist slur “spaz” multiple times in the track’s outro, where she begins a braggadocious rap-sung verse: More from VIBE.comKelis Calls Out Beyonce And Pharrell Over Song Use On 'Renaissance'Beyoncé Has Revealed The Contents Of Those 'Renaissance' Mystery BoxesBeyoncé Hints At 'Club Renaissance'...
thesource.com
Irv Gotti Hires Actor De’Aundre Bonds For New Film ‘We Made It In America’
Legendary actor De’Aundre Bonds was recently hired by music executive and producer Irv Gotti, for his new film, “Tales Presents: We Made It In America.” The two have linked up in Georgia for work. It was back in April of last year, when NY rapper 50 Cent and De’Aundre got into a social media bicker. 50 Cent stated “Every now and then I get a hater,” “note to self, never give this n!66a a job Fuck outta here.” Irv decided to not listen to 50 and give De’Aundre a chance.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL・
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk's Injury Following Onstage Explosion At Lollapalooza Was Apparently Worse Than It Looked
Chicago, IL – Lil Durk required a trip to the hospital following an onstage explosion during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday (July 30). As a result, the platinum-selling rapper has announced he’s going off the grid for awhile. On Sunday (July 31), Durk updated his 14 million Instagram followers with a photo of himself sitting on a hospital bed and his eye patched up.
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
50 Cent on Former G-Unit Artists Whose Careers Never Took Off: ‘I Can’t Make People Buy Records’
During a recent appearance on Houston’s 97.9 The Box, 50 Cent opened up about his role as head of G-Unit Records, which has steered the careers of prominent rappers such as Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, and Tony Yayo. When asked if he’s been criticized by certain artists for their...
Elle
Is Beyoncé Referencing Her Sister, Solange, In Her New Song “Cozy”?
In comparison to Beyoncé's earth-shattering Lemonade drop in 2016, her seventh studio album, Renaissance, is tame in the pot-stirring department. (Which is not to say it’s tame in any other areas—only that there’s no Becky with the good hair this go-round.) But the second song on the Renaissance tracklist, the rhythmic bop “Cozy,” does feature a verse that made fans raise their eyebrows.
CBS News
Rapper Lil Durk injured on stage during Lollapalooza set
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular rapper says he is taking a break to recover after he was injured on stage in a frightening incident at Lollapalooza. A pair of pyrotechnic effects exploded right in Lil Durk's face during his performance. He stumbled backward, a bit stunned, and his DJ could be heard asking if he was alright.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son
Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Fuels Mariah The Scientist Dating Rumors With Grand Gesture From Prison
Detroit, MI – Young Thug might be locked up but he’s still found a way to deliver a grand romantic gesture to his rumored boo Mariah The Scientist. After wrapping up the final stop of her Experimental Tour in Detroit Sunday night (July 31), Mariah was greeted with rose petals and heart-shaped balloons spread all throughout her hotel room, with some of them spelling out a new nickname: “Mrs. Sold Out Dates.”
TMZ.com
Ying Yang Twins' D-Roc Collapses on Stage at Vanilla Ice Show
One of the Ying Yang Twins collapsed at a concert over the weekend, and had to be carried off the stage. The Twins were performing at a show in Springfield, MO at the Ozark Empire Fair, when 30 minutes into their set, D-Roc just crashed to the floor of the stage. Security rushed up to him and got him off the stage ... presumably for help.
Tupac Shakur’s Sister Accuses Estate Executor Of Financial Misappropriation
Click here to read the full article. Tupac Shakur’s sister has filed a lawsuit against the executor of their mother’s estate, alleging financial misappropriation and a failure to distribute Pac’s personal belongings in a “hide and control” strategy. According to Rolling Stone, the suit, filed by Sekyiwa Shakur, accuses trustee Tom Whalley of embezzling millions from Afeni Shakur’s estate. Whalley, who worked closely with Pac and Afeni during their lifetimes, deems the accusation as not only “offensive” but “legally baseless.” In a hearing on Monday (July 25), Shakur’s lawyers requested that the court appoint an “independent” CPA to perform an audit...
Complex
James Marsden Says He Lied to People for Years About His Secret ‘Westworld’ Return
James Marsden might be the world’s best secret keeper. As Theodore “Teddy” Flood on Westworld, Marsden played a critical role in the first two seasons of the HBO series as the closest thing to an outright good guy a show this morally complex is capable of having. That is until, amid a robot revolution, his girlfriend Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) reprogrammed his robot mind to strip him of his moral compass in service of the larger revolt. As a result, Teddy eventually reached a point in the series’ second season where he realized what Dolores had done to him and, as a result, committed suicide in front of Dolores out of grief. As such, Marsden exited Westworld accordingly—except he didn’t.
Complex
Gucci Mane Puts Out Call to Stop “Dissin the Dead” on New Song: ‘I Dissed the Dead and I Knew It Was Wrong’
Less than a month after teaming up with Lil Baby for his latest single “All Dz Chainz,” Gucci Mane returns with a music video for his new song “Dissin the Dead.”. Produced by ATL Jacob, TM88, TooDope, and Akachi, the track sees Mr. Zone 6 address his past mistakes of “dissin the dead,” while encouraging other rappers to stop talking down on their peers who’ve passed away.
Young Thug & Gunna May Catch A Break: RAP Act Introduced To Ban Rap Lyrics As Evidence In Court Cases
A new bill was introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives that will protect Artists from being prosecuted based on their song lyrics – the protection will extend to both civil and criminal proceedings. Young Thug and Gunna may be catching a break. The Restoring Artistic Protection Act or...
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e Explains His 'Disdain' For Diddy & Claims He Came Up With 'Mo Money Mo Problems'
Ma$e opened up about his “disdain” for Diddy on the latest episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. Sitting down with co-hosts Wallo and Gillie Da Kid on Sunday (July 31), the former Bad Boy Records rapper said he never got the credit or money he deserved from his time on the label, while claiming Puff Daddy never wanted to elevate him to the next level.
Tracy Morgan loves sharks so much he has a 20,000-gallon tank filled with them
CNN’s John Berman chats with actor and comedian Tracy Morgan, who is hosting a new TV special “Sharks! with Tracy Morgan” with his daughter as part of Discovery’s annual “Shark Week.” Discovery and CNN share the same parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.
PETS・
Comments / 0