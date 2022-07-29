ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

11-year-old girl dies after falling off inflatable tube, getting struck by boat on Michigan lake

ClickOnDetroit.com
 4 days ago
www.clickondetroit.com

Susan Ghent
3d ago

Prayers for the family. And for all who seen this. This is not far from me. I wish they would have life flighted this poor girl. They sent her to a sm hospital. Also its not on lake Michigan and there are several stories being told. I hope the truth gets found out. Sadly kids watched this. And the girl lost her arm. They did have parents pic there kids up.

ClickOnDetroit.com

Arson suspected after fire at Planned Parenthood building in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Planned Parenthood building in West Michigan caught on fire Sunday afternoon, and officials believe it was a case of arson. Kalamazoo police reported that the fire that took place on the 4200 block of West Michigan Avenue was intentional. Officials are looking for the suspect who was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket.
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

11-Year-Old Girl Dies After Struck By Boat In Hillsdale County Lake

HILLSDALE, Mich. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl died after she fell off of an inflatable banana boat and was struck by the motorized vessel towing it, authorities said Thursday. After three children fell from the banana boat, the motorboat circled back to pick them up and struck the 11-year-old, whom the motorboat’s operator had not seen, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the release said. The accident occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Michindoh in Hillsdale County, conservation officers said. Twelve children were riding the banana boat boat at the time, officers said. The girl’s name has not been released. It was not clear whether the girl had been riding on the banana boat or was in the water for another reason. Both vessels are owned by the Michindoh Conference Center, a Christian camp, officers said. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
