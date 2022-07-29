11-year-old girl dies after falling off inflatable tube, getting struck by boat on Michigan lake

www.clickondetroit.com
Susan Ghent
3d ago
Prayers for the family. And for all who seen this. This is not far from me. I wish they would have life flighted this poor girl. They sent her to a sm hospital. Also its not on lake Michigan and there are several stories being told. I hope the truth gets found out. Sadly kids watched this. And the girl lost her arm. They did have parents pic there kids up.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman charged in deaths of 2 bicyclists on Make-A-Wish charity ride in Michigan
A woman was charged Monday with causing the deaths of two bicyclists who were hit by her vehicle while riding in a weekend charity event in western Michigan. Five men were hit Saturday in Ionia County during a three-day endurance ride for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The two who died were...
Fox17
Battle Creek firefighters rescue 2 people from 2 fires just days apart
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters responded to numerous emergency calls last week, with two rescues in two fires occurring in a matter of days. The first one occurred Sunday, July 24 near the intersection of Convis and Bryant streets. We’re told a woman was trapped inside on...
Woman in crash that killed 2 bicyclists did not grasp gravity of tragedy, prosecutor says
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of causing a crash that killed two bicyclists and critically injured three others did not appear to grasp the seriousness of what had happened, a prosecutor said. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, was arraigned Monday, Aug. 1, on two charges of operating...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arson suspected after fire at Planned Parenthood building in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Planned Parenthood building in West Michigan caught on fire Sunday afternoon, and officials believe it was a case of arson. Kalamazoo police reported that the fire that took place on the 4200 block of West Michigan Avenue was intentional. Officials are looking for the suspect who was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State Police
Gregg Hardy wears his message to law enforcement on his shirt.Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi. When citizens rallied around the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get the case of Dee Ann Warner moved from Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office to the Michigan State Police, their voices were heard.
DNR: Girl, 11, dies after struck by boat in southern MI lake
An 11-year-old girl died after she fell off of an inflatable banana boat and was struck by the motorized vessel towing it, authorities said Thursday.
13abc.com
Car crash on N Detroit Ave. & Monroe St., bullet wounds found
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday morning before 3:00 a.m., TPD responded to a crash that occurred on N Detroit Ave. and Monroe St. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that the driver and passenger of one vehicle, two adult women, were transported to a hospital to be treated for bullet wounds but their conditions are unknown.
11-Year-Old Girl Dies After Struck By Boat In Hillsdale County Lake
HILLSDALE, Mich. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl died after she fell off of an inflatable banana boat and was struck by the motorized vessel towing it, authorities said Thursday. After three children fell from the banana boat, the motorboat circled back to pick them up and struck the 11-year-old, whom the motorboat’s operator had not seen, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the release said. The accident occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Michindoh in Hillsdale County, conservation officers said. Twelve children were riding the banana boat boat at the time, officers said. The girl’s name has not been released. It was not clear whether the girl had been riding on the banana boat or was in the water for another reason. Both vessels are owned by the Michindoh Conference Center, a Christian camp, officers said. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Toledo man arrested after infant found with fractured skull
TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo man is in jail Tuesday after admitting to seriously injuring his child. Ahmad Williams, 22, was arrested Monday at 11:45 p.m. His infant was found with various injuries, including a fractured skull. According to court records, Williams told police he caused the the...
One dead after collision with utility pole
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police Department say one person is dead after losing control of their car. It happened at 2:47 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of S. King Blvd and the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96. Police say after the driver lost control, they hit a large utility pole on the eastside […]
WWMTCw
Driver given sobriety test after two-car crash in Schoolcraft
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a two-car crash that happened on South 16th Street and West Avenue Saturday afternoon in Schoolcraft. Multiple children in one vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, officials on scene said. It's unclear to what caused the crash, but one driver was given...
Truck gets stuck under Lansing bridge
The bridge is on South Pennsylvania Avenue near Potter Park Road and Lindbergh Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Three-vehicle crash on US33 in Kimmel claims life of Albion man
NOBLE COUNTY – Friday evening at approximately 5:00 p.m., State Troopers from the Fort Wayne Post and officers from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department responded to a three-vehicle crash on US33 at the intersection of County Road 200 North in Kimmel. Senior Trooper Nick Meade’s preliminary investigation revealed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Endangered red panda cub born at Potter Park Zoo in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. – A red panda at the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing gave birth to a cub in late July. This is the panda’s second successful litter. Animal care staff monitor the mom, Maliha, and her cub daily through a camera in a nest box where they both rest.
One dead after fatal motorcycle crash
There was a fatal motorcycle accident in Lansing on Saturday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tick expert from Michigan State University weighs in on what you need to know when you encounter the bug
There is no doubt that tick populations in the state of Michigan are growing and moving into areas where we initially did not have concerns. 20 years ago, ticks in our area were really more of a nuisance because they rarely carry serious diseases. Unfortunately, that has changed. In response...
wtvbam.com
19-year-old from Albion arrested in connection with several area crimes
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN) – A suspect was taken into custody by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday night in connection with several crimes in the area. The Sheriff’s Office Deputies was called to the area of 27 Mile Road near H Drive N in Sheridan Township to check on a subject in a vehicle.
Former Lansing teacher dies after being hit by a steel door Saturday night
A former Eastern High School teacher died Saturday night after he was hit by a steel door at a restaurant in Grand Rapids.
13abc.com
TARTA hub closed until further notice
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s downtown Transit Hub at 612 N. Huron St. will be closed until further notice. The closure comes after unforeseen circumstances and out of an abundance of caution and care for the safety of its customers and team members. It is due to an issue with the sewer line in the basement.
Police share safety tips for upcoming Jackson County Fair
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Being mindful of the high summer heat and potentially stormy weather are some of the most important things attendees can do to stay safe at the upcoming Jackson County fair, police said. The 2022 fair event will take place between Sunday, Aug. 7 and Saturday,...
Comments / 6