ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WATCH LIVE: Say farewell to the Ohio River Camper

By Seth Austin, Audrey Walker
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Dzvh_0gxUmSkg00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The camper trailer placed on a sandbar on the Ohio River is now submerged under the rising river level.

On Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a notice of violation to the party responsible for placing a camper trailer on a sandbar on the Ohio River and advised them to remove the trailer immediately. On Friday, the trailer was not removed and began to slowly submerge in the water as the river level rose.

Check out our other Tower Cams!

See a drone video of the camper from Evansville Aerial here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQ9vP_0gxUmSkg00
Courtesy: Evansville Aerial
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
wevv.com

First responders field hundreds of calls as damaging storms sweep through the Tri-State

Damaging winds and storms swept through several Tri-State communities late Monday night into Tuesday morning. As of Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., there were nearly 23,000 CenterPoint Energy customers affected by outages around the utility's southwestern Indiana service area. At the same time, several thousand customers were also without power in Kenergy's western Kentucky area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tree falls on RV, trapping family inside

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – For Billy Cox and his family, a simple night at the Diamond Lakes campground with friends quickly turned into a nightmare. Cox said they were having dinner and enjoying the evening outside when it began to rain. They moved inside the RV and after a short time, the winds picked […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Evansville, IN
Sports
Evansville, IN
Cars
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Inspections complete on the Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — There will be no more inspections on the Twin Bridges — at least for now. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews finished up the work on Tuesday. Many people were surprised earlier last week when crews started work on the northbound bridge, which ended up causing many headaches and delays for […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EFD investigating cause of motel fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Crews were called to the Arrowhead Motel after a report of a fire in one of the rooms. This happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Guests reported smoke in one of the rooms. Firefighters arrived and began searching for the source. They spent quite a bit of time on the roof, but […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EVC EMA reports no serious injuries from storms

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville – Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency (EVC EMA) has announced that no serious injuries have been reported from last night’s storms. EVC EMA says from the windshield surveys and damage assessments it appears there was a straight line wind event east of Highway 41 near the Boeke Road […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

National Night Out cancelled in Posey County

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Thousands of residents watched in awe as storms barreled through the Tri-State last night, leaving damage and debris in its wake. Due to the severe weather, many events had to be put on hold. And in Cynthia, an event that was supposed to be held tonight has been canceled. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Over 20,000 without power in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As severe storms roll through the Tri-State, thousands of people have been left without power. Both Kentucky and Indiana have been impacted by the outrages. As of 6:00 a.m. , CenterPoint Energy reports over 20,00 members are effected by outages. At the same time, Kenergy says over 2,200 customers have been […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight storms cause road closures in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Storms from Monday night and Tuesday morning are causing several road closures. In Evansville, dispatch tells Eyewitness News Morgan Avenue is closed between Welworth Avenue and Theater Drive. Also closed is the intersection of Newburgh Road and Fuquay. Vann Avenue is also closed Tuesday morning between Lincoln and Bellemeade with several […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tree falls on RV camper in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess Kentucky Dispatch tells us a tree has fallen on a camper. They say it happened at Diamond Lake amid the severe storms Monday night. No injuries were reported from the incident. This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information as we receive […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
104.1 WIKY

Tri-State Storms Keep First Responders Busy

The Evansville Fire Department has been busy since the storms broke out last night. Between 7:00 last night and 7:00 this morning, the department handled five house fires, and a total of 174 other calls. Most of those have been for power lines down and trees and limbs falling. Center...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VIDEO: Severe weather causes damage throughout the Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WEHT) — Summer season brings summer storms. Severe thunderstorms have made their way through the Tri-State, damaging several areas along the way. Below you can find our videos and a slideshow from last night’s storms. Boeke Road following the Tri-State storm. Trees and debris can be seen littering the road. The fire department is […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Video shows mysterious Ohio River camper disappear

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — So many questions have surrounded the camper that was left stranded on a sandbar in the Ohio River. Who put it there? Why did they leave it? Will someone come and get it? Although some of these questions haven’t been answered, we do know that the camper is no longer on […]
14news.com

Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled in Monday evening causing damage across the Tri-State. We took the 14 First Alert Interceptor out Tuesday morning to survey some of the damage around Evansville. You can watch that below. Crews are responding to storm damage incidents in multiple counties including Vanderburgh, Warrick...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
WEHT/WTVW

Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro City Commission approves transient boat dock

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro City Commission met on August 2 to discuss many things, but in particular the transient boat dock. The first order of business was the dock. The new design is 400 feet long and 20 feet wide, and while it would be costly, it could bring tourism to Owensboro. The […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy