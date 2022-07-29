ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'LUCKY PUP': NYPD officer adopts dog she helped rescue from hot car on UES

By Adam Warner
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- An NYPD officer adopted a dog she helped rescue from a hot car on the Upper East Side earlier this summer.

The NYPD’s 19th Precinct tweeted this week that Officer Aruna Maharaj adopted the “sweet doggo” after his owner left him in a hot car for over two hours on June 17.

The dog was found in distress inside a locked hot car on the Upper East Side by officers responding to 911 calls Photo credit @NYPD19Pct/Twitter

Officers responded to 911 calls that day and found the dog in distress inside the locked vehicle, according to police.

Video shows officers breaking the passenger side window of the car to access the dog in the backseat.

The ASPCA cared for him until he was adopted by the officer.

"This pup will never be neglected again!" the 19th Precinct tweeted.

Police said they launched a criminal investigation into the incident. It's unclear if the owner was charged.

