99-year-old woman fatally struck while crossing Bronx intersection

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the death of a 99-year-old woman crossing a Bronx intersection on Wednesday, authorities said.

Police were flagged down at approximately 8:30 a.m. over a pedestrian struck at Oxford Street and West 235th Street in Kingsbridge.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 53-year-old man driving a 2022 Mazda CX9 eastbound on West 235th Street was making a left turn onto Oxford Avenue when he struck Bernice Schwartz while she was crossing at that intersection.

EMS transported Schwartz with severe head trauma to Saint Barnabas Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and there is no criminality suspected at this time.